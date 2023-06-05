Brazeau Seller Law is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Cullwick has become a Partner of the firm

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Brazeau Seller Law, an Ottawa-based law firm, is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Cullwick has joined our Firm's partnership, effective immediately.

Geoffrey first joined Brazeau Seller Law as an Associate in 2017. During Geoffrey's tenure as a lawyer with Brazeau Seller Law, he has become an important member of our firm and an integral part of our litigation department, developing a broad civil litigation practice that includes construction, corporate, commercial, real estate, bankruptcy and insolvency, sports and insurance litigation.

"Congratulations to Geoffrey on this well-deserved career achievement," said Fred Seller, Founding Partner, Brazeau Seller Law. "This admission to partner has been earned with his hard work and determination. Geoffrey is a great addition to our partnership and represents our values of excellence and integrity."

"I am honoured to join the partnership at Brazeau Seller," said Geoffrey Cullwick. "I look forward to this next chapter in my career and remain committed to delivering exceptional advocacy to our clients!"

Best wishes to Geoffrey for many more successful years as a Partner!

For more information about Brazeau Seller Law visit www.brazeauseller.com or call +1-613-237-4000.

About Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law was founded in 1989 and currently operates with 23 lawyers and 39 support staff. As a business law firm, Brazeau Seller Law has distinguished itself as a leader across a full range of service areas and is locally and nationally recognized. We have long-standing working relationships with business people in virtually every sector of the Ottawa business community, and offer a full range of services for owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals around the world. Brazeau Seller Law is a proud member of Meritas Law Firms, a global alliance of independent, market-leading law firms providing borderless legal services to companies looking to effectively capture opportunities and solve issues anywhere in the world (www.Meritas.org). For more information about Brazeau Seller Law, visit www.brazeauseller.com or call 613-237-4000.

For further information: Brazeau Seller Law Contact: Tricia Smith, Senior Manager of Operations, +1-613-237-4000, [email protected]