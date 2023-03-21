Bravo's Drilling at Luanga's Northern Sector Shows Multiple Stacked Zones of PGM+Au Mineralization

Highlights Include 44.5m at 2.07g/t PGM+Au, 24.0m at 2.98*g/t PGM+Au and 16.0m at 4.11g/t PGM+Au

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from twenty-seven diamond drill holes ("DDH") concentrated mostly in the Northern Sector of its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"The latest results from Luanga's Northern Sector continue to provide excellent results, comparing well with historic drilling on nearby drill sections, in both tenor and mineralized thickness. Results also confirm that rhodium is a significant part of the Luanga project, with unique high-grade levels of rhodium now identified in all three Sectors at Luanga." Drilling in the Northern Sector has not yet made significant progress into the basal ultramafic footwall; however, we still see evidence for increasing levels of magmatic nickel sulphides as drilling approaches the basal position," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "We look forward to starting the Phase 2 program including testing the potential depth extents of Luanga PGM+Au+Ni mineralization combined with testing the potential for magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization at depth."

Highlights Include:

Assay results received from drilling in the Northern Sector compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections both in tenor and mineralized thickness.

Mineralization in the Northern Sector of Luanga is typified by multiple stacked zones of PGM+Au mineralization, with magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization appearing to be more prevalent on the footwall (basal) ultramafic side of the system.

Surface geophysical programs have commenced with detailed ground magnetics. Fixed Loop ground electromagnetics (EM) will commence on arrival of the EM crew, while micro-gravity surveying will be completed after the detailed magnetic survey. All geophysical surveys will start in Luanga's Central Sector, where the basal (footwall) harzburgite (ultramafic) sequence is significantly thicker, and nickel potential expected to be better, supported by recent higher-grade nickel intercepts.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au (g/t) Ni** (%) Sulphide) TYPE DDH22LU074 0.0 52.9 52.9 0.48 0.76 0.05 0.01 1.29 NA Ox/FR DDH22LU075 105.0 116.0 11.0 0.80 1.35 0.19 0.02 2.35 0.03 FR/LS DDH22LU078 122.3 150.7 EOH 28.4 0.55 0.95 0.01 0.01 1.53 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU082 115.6 131.6 16.0 2.05 1.73 0.26 0.06 4.11 0.07 FR DDH22LU086 0.0 9.2 9.2 3.22 1.36 0.18 0.04 4.79 NA Ox And 86.4 130.9 44.5 1.19 0.70 0.15 0.03 2.07 0.14 FR DDH22LU090 0.0 39.9 39.9 1.11 0.64 0.11 0.02 1.88 NA FR DDH22LU091 54.6 62.6 8.0 1.37 0.99 0.14 0.01 2.51 0.11 FR And 68.2 92.6 24.0 1.33 1.36 0.24* 0.04 2.98 0.19 FR And 106.6 109.6 3.0 2.12 4.42 0.73* 0.03 7.30 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU097 51.6 107.6 56.0 0.47 0.64 0.08 0.03 1.22 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU104 0.0 12.2 12.2 1.17 0.66 0.11 0.02 1.96 NA Ox DDH22LU113 0.0 34.0 34.0 0.21 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.42 NA Ox And 46.0 82.4 36.4 0.28 1.38 0.05 0.01 1.72 0.01 FR/LS

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material. 'EOH' End Of Hole.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Includes result/s Rh >1.00g/t requiring re-assay with a higher detection limit, results pending.

** Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historic total nickel assays

Luanga Northern Sector Infill Drilling

Drill results received from Luanga's Northern Sector, like results from the rest of the Luanga trend, continue to compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections, in both tenor and mineralized thickness (see Sections 1, 2, 3). Together, Figures 1 and 2 show an ~2.5km strike perspective of Luanga's Northern Sector, where results presented in this press release can be viewed on a broader scale, displayed over nickel-in-soil geochemistry The ultramafic footwall is towards the eastern (right-hand) side of the figures.

Figure 3 (Section 1 on Figure 6) is typical of mineralization in the Northern Sector of Luanga, where multiple stacked zones of PGM+Au mineralization are hosted in the orthopyroxenite transitional zone, while the footwall ultramafic and its associated more significant magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization is yet to be encountered below.

Figure 4 (Section 2 on Figure 6) again shows multiple stacked zones on PGM+Au mineralization hosted in the orthopyroxenite transitional zone, while the footwall ultramafic is yet to be encountered below.

Figure 5 (Section 3 on Figure 6) is the most southerly section of the Northern Sector. Here multiple stacked zones of mineralization have started to give way to a lesser number of thicker zones of mineralization (typical of the Central Sector) while, at the same time, mineralization passes through vertical in inclination and becomes steeply dipping to the east, where it continues for the next >5km, through the Central and Southwest Sectors (see sections in a previous news release featuring the Central Sector, February 28th, 2023

Luanga Drill Program Progress

A total of 160 drill holes (25 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 27,794 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not being subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 85 Bravo drill holes to date. Excluding the metallurgical holes, results for 48 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding.

Approximately 9 priority drill holes (4 currently in progress) remain to complete the redrill of the historic mineral resource area. Once these holes are completed and results received, preparation of Bravo's maiden mineral resource estimate for Luanga will commence, and drilling will shift to Phase 2.

The Phase 2 program of work will focus on step out and exploration. Extensional drilling has the objective of extending known zones of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at depth, below the approximate 150m vertical depth previously defined by historic drilling.

The Phase 2 program also includes a significant budget allocation for exploration. This work will focus on following up newly identified higher-grade magmatic nickel (± copper) sulphide mineralization types identified within the Luanga footwall (stratigraphically below PGM+Au mineralization), the potential feeder zone(s) to Luanga, and the exploration of new targets outside of the currently defined mineralized trends.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au (g/t) Ni** (%) Sulphide) TYPE DDH22LU056 112.7 115.7 3.0 0.37 0.18 0.06 0.02 0.63 0.16 FR And 125.3 127.3 2.0 0.51 0.27 0.00 0.01 0.79 0.02 FR DDH22LU057 0.0 16.2 16.2 0.45 0.29 0.06 0.05 0.86 NA Ox And 48.9 60.9 12.0 0.18 0.08 0.01 0.01 0.27 0.18 FR And 90.6 106.6 16.0 0.22 0.10 0.03 0.02 0.37 0.20 FR And 126.6 136.6 10.0 0.23 0.08 0.03 0.01 0.35 0.30 FR DDH22LU060 10.0 14.0 4.0 0.24 0.13 0.02 0.01 0.39 NA Ox DDH22LU063 14.3 15.3 1.0 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.57 0.66 NA Ox DDH22LU067 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.54 3.09 0.32 0.10 6.04 NA Ox And 25.2 32.2 7.0 0.41 0.23 0.05 0.01 0.71 0.16 FR DDH22LU070 3.0 17.0 14.0 0.27 0.87 0.14 0.01 1.28 NA FR DDH22LU072 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.56 0.27 0.07 0.02 0.92 NA FR DDH22LU074 0.0 52.9 52.9 0.48 0.76 0.05 0.01 1.29 NA Ox/FR DDH22LU075 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.89 0.60 0.08 0.19 1.75 NA Ox And 80.0 85.0 5.0 0.72 0.43 0.06 0.04 1.25 0.11 FR And 91.0 94.0 3.0 0.49 0.35 0.06 0.02 0.93 0.05 FR And 105.0 116.0 11.0 0.80 1.35 0.19 0.02 2.35 0.03 FR/LS And 119.0 126.0 7.0 0.24 0.32 0.06 0.01 0.62 0.01 FR/LS And 150.0 150.9 EOH 0.9 4.72 1.13 0.33 0.13 6.30 0.02 FR DDH22LU078 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.36 1.09 0.18 0.01 1.64 NA Ox And 80.4 84.4 4.0 0.41 0.65 0.04 0.01 1.10 0.01 FR/LS And 122.3 150.7 EOH 28.4 0.55 0.95 0.01 0.01 1.53 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU082 0.0 5.4 5.4 0.64 2.92 0.15 0.01 3.73 NA Ox And 47.7 50.5 3.8 0.42 0.70 0.02 0.01 1.14 0.01 FR/LS And 115.6 131.6 16.0 2.05 1.73 0.26 0.06 4.11 0.07 FR DDH22LU085 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.40 0.22 0.06 0.03 0.71 NA Ox And 140.6 148.3 7.7 1.69 1.14 0.14 0.02 2.98 0.12 FR DDH22LU086 0.0 9.2 9.2 3.22 1.36 0.18 0.04 4.79 NA Ox And 44.2 47.4 3.2 0.41 1.72 0.35 0.01 2.48 0.01 FR/LS And 73.7 74.7 1.0 2.56 11.95 >1.00 0.02 15.53 0.02 FR/LS And 86.4 130.9 44.5 1.19 0.70 0.15 0.03 2.07 0.14 FR And 142.9 150.6 EOH 7.7 0.35 0.16 0.03 0.02 0.56 0.07 FR DDH22LU089 0.0 65.8 65.8 0.61 0.29 0.07 0.03 1.00 NA Ox/FR Including 21.4 65.8 44.4 0.58 0.29 0.07 0.02 0.97 0.14 FR DDH22LU090 0.0 39.9 39.9 1.11 0.64 0.11 0.02 1.88 NA FR And 52.9 61.9 9.0 0.52 0.28 0.04 0.01 0.85 0.03 FR And 72.9 82.9 10.0 0.46 0.27 0.07 0.02 0.81 0.03 FR DDH22LU091 54.6 62.6 8.0 1.37 0.99 0.14 0.01 2.51 0.11 FR And 68.2 92.6 24.0 1.33 1.36 0.24* 0.04 2.98 0.19 FR And 106.6 109.6 3.0 2.12 4.42 0.73* 0.03 7.30 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU092 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.52 0.39 0.08 0.02 1.02 NA Ox And 66.0 71.0 5.0 0.57 0.21 0.05 0.01 0.83 0.07 FR And 144.5 147.5 3.0 0.69 0.46 0.13 0.01 1.29 0.01 FR DDH22LU093 55.4 62.4 7.0 0.64 0.30 0.05 0.01 1.00 0.13 FR And 91.4 95.4 4.0 0.98 0.22 0.02 0.01 1.23 0.01 FR DDH22LU095 No Significant Result DDH22LU096 100.8 102.7 1.9 0.11 0.53 0.17 0.01 0.82 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU097 0.0 9.2 9.2 1.03 0.42 0.08 0.04 1.57 NA Ox And 25.3 38.3 13.0 0.84 0.34 0.06 0.04 1.28 0.05 FR And 51.6 107.6 56.0 0.47 0.64 0.08 0.03 1.22 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU099 0.0 21.3 21.3 0.23 0.57 0.10 0.01 0.90 NA Ox And 136.8 138.8 2.0 6.32 3.97 0.63 0.08 10.99 0.01 FR DDH22LU101 10.2 17.2 7.0 0.41 0.14 0.03 0.06 0.64 0.19 FR And 50.1 60.1 10.0 0.40 0.13 0.02 0.01 0.56 0.11 FR DDH22LU104 0.0 12.2 12.2 1.17 0.66 0.11 0.02 1.96 NA Ox And 39.1 57.0 17.9 0.46 0.66 0.03 0.01 1.15 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU110 75.4 78.4 3.0 0.64 0.22 0.01 0.10 0.97 0.08 FR And 105.4 109.4 4.0 0.52 0.25 0.02 0.12 0.90 0.03 FR And 190.4 194.4 4.0 1.88 0.95 0.20 0.06 3.09 0.11 FR And 237.4 245.4 8.0 1.54 0.69 0.11 0.02 2.35 0.03 FR DDH22LU113 0.0 34.0 34.0 0.21 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.42 NA Ox And 46.0 82.4 36.4 0.28 1.38 0.05 0.01 1.72 0.01 FR/LS DDH22LU114 0.0 65.4 65.4 0.30 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.54 NA Ox/FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material. 'EOH' End Of Hole.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Includes result/s Rh >1.00g/t requiring re-assay with a higher detection limit, results pending.

** Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historic total nickel assays



DDH22LU095 returned no significant results, whiles holes DDH22LU060 and 063 intercepted only weak mineralization, as these holes are on the far east of their respective sections, having passed over the top of the mineralization. DDH22LU096 is on the western end of a section outside the limits of known mineralization.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "multiple", "concentrated", "excellent", "compare", "confirm", "significant", "unique", "high-grade", "increasing", "approaches", "potential", "appear", "prevalent", "better", "supported", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "will" or occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill programs and the results thereof; the expected completion of geophysical surveys and the results of such surveys; the potential for the definition of new styles of mineralization and extensions to depth, the interpretation that Ni grades increase in the basal portions of the intrusion, the potential for a feeder zone(s) and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that grades are improving to depth, that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH22LU056 Bravo 659575.40 9343075.06 272.52 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 155.45 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU057 Bravo 659864.82 9342657.02 282.51 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 162.15 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU060 Bravo 659824.67 9342775.00 270.08 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.10 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU063 Bravo 659759.00 9342775.03 289.14 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 152.90 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU067 Bravo 659650.31 9343074.99 256.86 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 174.85 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU070 Bravo 659875.10 9342224.96 241.74 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 250.30 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU072 Bravo 659715.07 9343075.01 275.50 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 190.90 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU074 Bravo 659425.31 9343075.00 254.98 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.30 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU075 Bravo 659975.17 9342074.98 271.79 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.90 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU078 Bravo 659300.37 9343275.01 232.07 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.70 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU082 Bravo 659375.02 9343275.01 245.71 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.35 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU085 Bravo 659880.03 9341875.04 256.24 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 238.25 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU086 Bravo 659450.53 9343274.96 264.97 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.60 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU089 Bravo 659625.02 9341455.91 221.91 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH22LU090 Bravo 659525.56 9343275.01 262.20 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 151.20 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU091 Bravo 659950.01 9342274.98 251.98 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 180.65 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU092 Bravo 659600.63 9343275.04 244.46 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 161.50 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU093 Bravo 659675.02 9343275.02 234.53 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 159.40 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU095 Bravo 660050.27 9341874.99 268.33 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 157.40 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU096 Bravo 659325.30 9343475.04 234.73 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.55 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU097 Bravo 659474.65 9343475.00 237.45 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 160.15 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU099 Bravo 659569.86 9342774.89 269.78 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 199.55 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU101 Bravo 659628.98 9343475.06 222.62 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.05 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU104 Bravo 659500.06 9343675.04 222.03 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.05 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU110 Bravo 659607.32 9341303.84 200.95 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 250.55 330.00 -70.00 Central DDH22LU113 Bravo 659446.03 9343564.94 225.89 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 129.60 90.00 -60.00 North DDH22LU114 Bravo 656849.99 9339530.06 260.80 SIRGAS2000 UTM22S 150.20 0.00 -60.00 Southwest

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the ALS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas ALS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the ALS global website (ALS) in their analytical guide. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo ALS



Preparation Method Method Method Method







For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Ni-Sulphide Trace Elements



PREP-31B PGM-ICP27 Rh-MS25 Ni-ICP05 ME-ICP61





SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

