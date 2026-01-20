Bravo Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Public Offering for C$86 Million

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 19,607,500 Common Shares at a price of C$4.40 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$86,273,000, which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below). The Offering was co-led by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate that included Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid the Underwriters a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $4,313,650 equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement dated January 15, 2026 to the Company's existing Canadian base shelf prospectus dated December 22, 2025, in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 50,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]