Bravo Provides Update on its Copper-Gold Exploration Program

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the appointment of Mr. Fabio Masotti as Head of the new Copper-Gold Exploration Division, Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further assessment and details for its copper-gold ("Cu-Au") exploration program at its 100% owned Luanga Project. This exploration focused on targets adjacent to, and beyond the limits of the Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Figure 1 – Luanga mineral property and current targets (CNW Group/Bravo Mining Corp.)

Highlights:

2026 Cu–Au Exploration Program Overview A comprehensive Phase 1 exploration program is planned for 2026, integrating target refinement, advanced geophysics and drilling to systematically evaluate and prioritize Cu–Au opportunities across the Luanga property, while also assessing potential for deeper extensions of known mineralization.

Target Refinement & Early-Stage Work Initial target refinement will include detailed geological mapping and expanded geochemical sampling (soil and rock).

Geophysics Programs 50 line-km of deep-Induced Polarization ("deep-IP") survey coverage is planned across multiple priority targets. IP is an established method for targeting disseminated and stockwork sulfide mineralization, which constitutes the bulk of mineralization in IOCG/ISCG (as defined below) deposits, and has proven effective in the Carajás region. The survey is designed to investigate to depths exceeding 300m, beyond that of traditional IP methods. Deep-IP is also planned to cover portions of the Luanga deposit to evaluate potential for deep extensions, additional PGM+Au+Ni mineralization, and potential ISCG/IOCG mineralization. Additional geophysics, such as Time-Domain electromagnetic ("TEM") surveying, will be performed on targets with known mineralization such as T5 and T16 to seek potential continuations along strike or at depth of the high-grade mineralized shoots identified to date.

Drilling Program An initial 8,000m drill program is planned for the second half of 2026 to test and prioritize the most prospective targets identified through earlier phases. Program to be extended based on results and interpretations.

North Sector Cu–Au Follow-up Follow-up on previously reported Cu–Au anomalism (see press release dated March 25, 2026) identified through trenching in the North Sector of the PGM+Au+Ni deposit near the North–Central inflection zone and proximal to the Babylon target at the Luanga Deposit. Cu-Au exploration efforts will continue to focus on determining the relationship of the growing number of Cu-Au-related mineralized occurrences in close proximity to the Luanga Deposit to a possible later Cu-Au mineralizing event, or overprint, and its potential. In parallel with the Cu-Au exploration, infill drilling is advancing as part of the ongoing work toward the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").

Copper-Gold Growth Opportunities in Regional Carajás Ongoing evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities of Cu–Au projects.



"With Fabio Masotti joining to lead our Copper-Gold Exploration Division, we are taking a disciplined and structured approach to advancing the broader mineral potential of our Luanga property," said Luís Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "The 2026 program is designed to progressively refine targets through detailed geological mapping and expanded geochemical sampling and then test priority areas through integrated geophysics and drilling, while also assessing the potential for additional discoveries and extensions of known mineralization. Together, these efforts position us to unlock further value at Luanga across what we increasingly view as a multi-commodity opportunity.

Following the successful closing of our public offering and private placement, Bravo is now fully funded to advance both our core PGM+Au+Ni development plans and a comprehensive copper-gold exploration strategy in parallel. This positions us to systematically build a pipeline of copper-gold opportunities alongside our flagship project, including the evaluation of selective acquisition opportunities outside of Luanga, while maintaining a disciplined focus on capital allocation and long-term value creation."

Copper-Gold Exploration & Geological Background

Follow-up exploration of conductivity anomalies defined by an airborne helicopter Time-Domain electromagnetic ("TEM") and magnetic survey in 2023 has successfully identified several targets with Cu-Au potential within the Luanga tenement.

Testing of these targets resulted in the discovery of high-grade Cu-Au +/- Ni mineralization in massive to brecciated sulfides in the T5 and T16 targets. In addition to T5 and T16, several other Cu-Au targets were defined and advanced with encouraging results to date (please refer to news release dated 09 August 2025).

These targets had been initially interpreted by Bravo as belonging to the iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") deposit type, which is characteristic of Cu-Au mineralization in the Carajás Mineral Province.

However, a recent review of the geological characteristics of the Luanga property indicates that the Cu-Au mineralization outside the Luanga deposit can be classified as belonging to the Iron Sulphide Copper Gold ("ISCG") deposit type, which is closely related deposit type to IOCGs and part of the broader CGI (Copper–Gold–Iron) mineral system. ISCG and IOCG deposits share similar geochemistry, alteration, and paragenetic sequences, and commonly occur within the same geological provinces.

A key distinction in ISCG systems is the absence of Fe oxides (magnetite or hematite), which are replaced by Fe sulfides, notably pyrrhotite and pyrite. ISGCs have also been described as containing more abundant quartz, which is a feature observed at several targets in the Luanga Property.

At T5 and T16, for example, quartz occurs as clasts in hydrothermal breccias that predate the main sulfide mineralization, which occurs in the matrix of the breccias in conjunction with altered rock fragments and other alteration minerals, but lacking magnetite.

Similar quartz-sulfide breccias have been observed at other ISCG targets at Luanga, including Orion, Taurus, Lizard, and Gemini. The absence of magnetite in ISCG systems limits the effectiveness of magnetic methods for deposit identification, which are typically used in IOCG exploration.

A notable ISCG analogue deposit in the Carajás Mineral Province is the Antas Norte deposit, located approximately 40 km southwest of the Luanga tenement, which was discovered and mined by Avanco Resources.

The Luanga project also demonstrates potential for more traditional IOCG mineralization. This potential includes areas adjacent to the Luanga deposit. Examples include the Babylon target, where massive sulfide mineralization occurs near the top of a deeper hydrothermal alteration zone related to Fe–Ca–K metasomatism, as well as in the North Sector, where trenching has returned elevated gold grades with associated copper, adjacent to metasomatized rocks (see news release dated March 25, 2026).

2026 Exploration Program

A Phase 1 exploration program has been designed to further define and test Cu–Au targets in 2026 (Figure 1). The program includes initial target refinement through geological mapping and additional geochemical sampling of soils and rock chips, followed by geophysical surveys and drilling.

A total of approximately 50 line-km of deep-Induced Polarization ("deep-IP") surveying is planned across multiple targets.

IP is a well-established method for targeting disseminated and stockwork sulfide mineralization, which constitutes the bulk of mineralization in IOCG/ISCG systems and has proven effective in the Carajás region.

The deep-IP survey is designed to investigate to depths of greater than 300m from surface, beyond the limit of conventional IP methods Deep-IP will also cover portions of the Luanga deposit to assess the potential for deep extensions and additional occurrences of PGM+Au+Ni and ISCG/IOCG mineralization.

Additional geophysical surveys, including TEM, as well as structural work, will be performed on targets of known mineralization such as T5 and T16 to identify continuations along strike and at depth of the high-grade mineralized shoots identified to date.

An approximately 8,000 m drill program is planned for the second half of 2026 to test the most prospective targets generated from the aforementioned exploration work.

Copper-Gold Division Strategy

The Copper-Gold Exploration Division will operate within a dedicated budget and team.

The Copper Exploration Division's mandate includes growth and acquisition opportunities focused on the Carajás Mineral Province, aimed at expanding Bravo's copper optionality and long-term value creation alongside the core Luanga PGM+Au+Ni project.

With that objective, the team has initiated the review of selected opportunities and believes the Carajás Mineral Province presents numerous opportunities for the development of Cu-Au deposits that may support a dedicated mine development or a hub and spoke scenario inclusive of Luanga's copper areas.

Bravo's management team has a unique combined experience of successful exploration, property negotiation, project development and operations in the Carajás Mineral Province, supporting its ability to execute on this strategy.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.

The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 50,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "successful", "high-grade", "encouraging", "potential", "grow", "abundant", "expand", "opportunity", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Cu exploration program, including the Phase 1 exploration program and the results thereof; the interpretation of the results of data generated, including that mineralization exists and its style/type; the potential future economics of such mineralization; the timing and results of the Pre-feasibility study on the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit; whether or not deeper extensions to the known PGM+Au+Ni mineralization exists and the potential economics of any deeper mineralization identified; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to results from trenching reasonably reflect consistent zones of oxide mineralization and that future results from additional trenching will continue to see similar broad distribution of oxides with higher grades that the current MRE; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]