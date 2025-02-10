Bravo Receives Final Results from 2024 Infill and Step-out Drilling at Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Deposit, Supporting Mineral Resource Update

"Results from infill and extensional drilling in the Central Sector at the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit continue to demonstrate Luanga's mineral resource upside potential. Drilling consistently intercepts substantial mineralized thicknesses and grades, often matching or exceeding results from earlier drill holes on the same section. Sections in this news release also demonstrate that grades frequently improve at depth, from hole to hole, across multiple intervals," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "We are extremely pleased with the outcomes of our 2024 drilling and trenching programs, which were completed under budget and have set a positive outlook for the forthcoming MRE update."

Highlights Include:

The 2024 drill program is complete, and the results reported herein finalize the reporting of all assay data in readiness for the upcoming mineral resource estimate ("MRE") update.

Infill and extensional drilling, at depth in the Central Sector, continue to demonstrate improved mineralized thicknesses and grades as compared to previous shallower drilling on the same section .

Drilling has extended mineralization to depth in the Central Sector and demonstrates yet further potential for the addition of mineralization, potentially with increased grades and thicknesses, that are still considered to be within reach of a potential future open pit.

The 2024 drill program increased the depth extent and thickness of the mineralized zones, and improved grades within the mineralized envelope.

Exploration is progressing on EM targets and newly identified Cu-Au targets, with drilling scheduled to recommence at T5 in Q1'2025.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH24LU286 118.00 157.0 39.0 1.70 0.54 0.06 0.04 2.34 0.32 FR DDH24LU287 121.6 155.6 34.0 1.45 0.53 0.08 0.18 2.24 0.24 FR DDH24LU288 122.3 178.3 56.0 1.39 0.52 0.05 0.02 1.97 0.24 FR DDH24LU289 100.7 136.7 36.0 1.59 0.53 0.09 0.01 2.21 0.25 FR DDH24LU290 49.7 53.7 4.0 1.80 1.54 0.03 0.03 3.39 0.08 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 115% to 140% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from seven diamond drill holes have been received, all from the Central Sector of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. All the drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards an azimuth of 320 – 330°. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 1,471.4 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector shows a drill section where mineralization has been intersected at depth in drill hole DDH24LU286, and forms part of the recently completed 2024 drilling program. The 2024 drill program aimed to further define mineralization at greater depths than previous drilling as is the case in Section 1. Further drilling was aimed at infilling areas of wider spaced drill sections with the objective of upgrading the confidence levels of existing resources in the MRE. DDH24LU286 extends the mineralization approximately a further 75m to depth, now reaching approximately 175m from surface, with mineralized thicknesses and grades showing excellent consistency, equal or better to shallower drill holes. The mineralization remains open at depth with potential for further extension below 175 m depth.

Section 2 (Figure 2) shows extensional drill hole DDH24LU282 in the Central Sector, which also extends the depth of intersected mineralization a further 75m, to approximately 250m from surface. Here, mineralized grades can be seen to consistently improve with depth, while the overall interpreted thickness of mineralization is also increasing with depth. As in Section 1 above, DDH24LU282 of the 2024 drill program has significantly extended the volume of mineralization at depth on this section. The potential remains to further extend mineralization at depth, potentially with increasing thickness and grades.

HeliTEM (Helicopter borne EM) and Copper-Gold Exploration Update

Exploration is progressing on both EM targets and new Cu-Au targets (Figure 3) within the Luanga licence.

Drilling is expected to recommence, starting at T5, in Q1.

Drill Results Status Update

A total of 345 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 73,675.65 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 311 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 26 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). These 26 holes relate to exploration outside of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni resource area. A total of 45 trenches have been completed to date (for 9,065.73 metres), with all results reported.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH24LU285 0.0 11.0 11.0 0.64 0.32 0.01 0.01 0.99 NA Ox And 30.5 37.4 6.9 0.77 0.68 0.01 0.05 1.51 NA Ox/FR DDH24LU286 118.0 157.0 39.0 1.70 0.54 0.06 0.04 2.34 0.32 FR And 163.0 193.0 30.0 0.27 0.25 <0.01 <0.01 0.52 0.02 FR DDH24LU287 0.0 12.9 12.9 0.58 0.23 0.01 0.11 0.93 NA Ox And 106.8 114.8 8.0 0.63 0.25 0.02 0.10 1.00 0.22 FR And 121.6 155.6 34.0 1.45 0.53 0.08 0.18 2.24 0.24 FR And 164.6 200.6 36.0 0.29 0.25 <0.01 0.03 0.57 0.02 FR DDH24LU288 122.3 178.3 56.0 1.39 0.52 0.05 0.02 1.97 0.24 FR DDH24LU289 57.7 62.7 5.0 0.52 0.15 0.24 0.01 0.91 0.34 FR And 75.7 143.8 68.0 1.10 0.38 0.06 0.01 1.55 0.19 FR Including 100.7 136.7 36.0 1.59 0.53 0.09 0.01 2.21 0.25 FR DDH24LU290 6.3 34.7 28.4 0.70 0.24 0.02 0.01 0.97 NA Ox/FR Including 29.7 34.7 5.0 1.37 0.48 0.05 0.01 1.91 0.30 FR And 49.7 53.7 4.0 1.80 1.54 0.03 0.03 3.39 0.08 FR DDH24LU291 No Significant Result

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 115% to 140% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. A fully funded +70,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program was completed in 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "continues", "significant", "potential", "substantial", "improved", "further extension", "consistent increase", "better", "wide", "upside", "match", "exceed", "frequently", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's 2024 drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and/or prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; the potential for greater thicknesses and/or higher grades at depth; the impact of current and future drilling on future mineral resource estimates, after taking into account other modifying factors; whether or not the mineralization is amenable to open pit mining and, if so, to what extent; potential economic outcomes, including strip ratios, in future economic studies; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that PGM and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses are improving to depth; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH24LU285 Bravo 658439.86 9340827.80 246.41 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 110.55 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU286 Bravo 658431.29 9340643.68 276.80 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 244.70 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU287 Bravo 658500.82 9340722.17 269.40 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 240.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU288 Bravo 658378.87 9340533.22 283.91 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 285.40 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU289 Bravo 658296.91 9340475.55 273.69 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 300.60 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU290 Bravo 658166.89 9340503.37 256.91 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 180.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU291 Bravo 658352.08 9340261.87 253.23 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 109.45 320.00 -60.00 Central

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

