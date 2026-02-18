Bravo Commences 2026 PGM+Au+Ni Field Season

Commencement of Luanga PGM+Au+Ni 2026 Field Program Drilling has commenced with four drill rigs for a total program of 28,000 metres, comprising three rigs executing approximately 22,000 metres of infill and extensional drilling at the Luanga deposit, and one rig dedicated to a further 6,000 metres of PGM+Au+Ni exploration over newly generated regional targets within the Luanga project, including deep targets beneath the existing Luanga deposit mineral resource. Infill drilling is aimed at upgrading existing Inferred mineral resources to Measured and Indicated (" M&I ") categories. Extensional drilling will test areas where the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") is constrained by limited drilling below ~200m from surface, targeting potential resource growth within anticipated open pitable parameters. Both Infill and Extensional drilling programs are designed to support and further strengthen the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (" PFS ") targeted for Q3, 2026. PGM+Au+Ni Exploration program includes a combination of newly identified regional prospects and deeper targets beneath the existing Luanga deposit. A broad pipeline of prospective targets or target areas were generated following an extensive independent technical review by leading consultants, from which six priority targets/areas have been selected for initial testing. The 2026 exploration program also includes a substantial geophysical component, designed to further refine targeting and support systematic evaluation of priority areas.



"Building on the strengthened balance sheet resulting from Bravo's recent equity financing, and following the creation of its dedicated Copper-Gold Exploration Division, the Company has now commenced its 2026 PGM+Au+Ni field program at Luanga, which is being executed independently of, and in parallel with, the Company's Copper-Gold exploration activities, details of which will be announced in due course", said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo Mining Corp.

"With four drill rigs operating, we are advancing a balanced program focused on resource conversion, growth potential, and systematic exploration across the broader Luanga intrusion. The infill and extensional drilling will underpin our pending Pre-Feasibility Study, while the parallel PGM+Au+Ni exploration program reflects our growing confidence in the broader potential of the Luanga mineral system."

"Importantly, the regional and deep targets being tested are the result of a disciplined technical process, incorporating independent geological, geochemical and geophysical reviews by renowned experts alongside the Bravo team. This work provides a structured framework to potentially unlock additional value beyond the current resource footprint, while continuing to systematically de-risk the Luanga project."

Drilling has commenced with 4 drill rigs, of which 3 drill rigs are advancing the infill and extensional drilling program, while the fourth drill rig has been deployed to test newly identified regional PGM targets/areas at Luanga.

A total of 22,000m of drilling has been designed specifically for infill and extensional drilling at Luanga (see Figure 1 for drill plan location along the Luanga deposit).

Infill drilling will target the conversion of Inferred resources to higher confidence M&I resources. This work aims to further support and potentially enhances the ongoing PFS due for delivery in Q3, 2026.

Extensional drilling is designed to test for expansion of the Luanga mineralization in areas where the current MRE is constrained by a lack of data due to limited drilling below approximately 200 metres from surface, with the objective of potentially expanding mineral resources within anticipated open-pit parameters.

The rigs at site have capacity to drill down to approximately 1,200 metres.

Luanga regional PGM exploration and deep drilling program

The fourth rig has been deployed to complete an additional 6,000-metre drilling program dedicated to Luanga PGM exploration, targeting newly generated regional prospects within the Luanga area as well as deeper targets beneath the existing Luanga deposit (see Figure 2 for drill plan, location and sections selected for multi-element analysis).

Numerous targets or prospective target areas were generated following an extensive independent review by leading consulting experts Dr. Nigel Brand(1), a renown specialist geochemist with a key focus on mafic-ultramafic geochemistry, and Grant "Rocky" Osborne(2), also a renown expert with a deep knowledge and experience in mafic-ultramafic intrusions.

From this work the following priority targets have been selected for the first round of exploration and geophysics:

1. "Crescent" Target:

Potential extension of orthopyroxenite hosted mineralization, possibly within a low-angle stratigraphic setting.

Planned: Micro-gravity and drill testing.

2. Southern "Imbricate Zone":

Potential repetition of the prospective Ultramafic Zone/Transition Zone contact at depth, under existing drilling.

Planned: Drill testing.

3. Shallow West dipping mineralization above the granite contact:

Interpreted mineralization above the granite footwall.

Planned: Multi-element assaying and detailed reinterpretation of selected existing drill sections.

4. "Western flank" Target:

Confirmation and drill testing of the apparent existence of wehrlite (basal ultramafic rocks) overlying mineralized orthopyroxenite.

Planned: Micro-gravity survey. Drilling pending results initial work.

5. Central Sector Ore-Shoot Potential:

Conceptual modelling of potential steeply plunging, high-grade PGM shoots within the central mineralized corridor.

Planned work: Geological modelling and reinterpretation to support deep drill testing.

6. Expanded Micro-Gravity Coverage:

Extension of the existing micro-gravity survey across additional high-priority areas identified through the aforementioned extensive independent review.

(1) Dr. Nigel Brand - Dr. Nigel Brand is a highly experienced exploration geochemist with over 30 years of international experience, specializing in mafic–ultramafic magmatic systems and PGM–Ni–Cu mineralization. He holds a PhD in Geochemistry and has worked extensively on layered intrusion–hosted mineral systems, applying advanced multi-element geochemical techniques to delineate fertile stratigraphic horizons and vectors to mineralization. Dr. Brand has advised both major and junior mining companies globally and is widely regarded for his ability to integrate geochemical data with geological and geophysical datasets to refine exploration targeting and mineral system understanding. (2) Grant "Rocky" Osborne - Grant "Rocky" Osborne is a senior geological consultant with more than 35 years of experience focused on the exploration and interpretation of mafic–ultramafic intrusions, particularly those hosting PGM and nickel mineralization. He is recognized for his deep understanding of intrusive architecture, stratigraphy, and the geological controls on mineralized zone continuity. Mr. Osborne has worked on numerous layered intrusion complexes worldwide and has played a key role in developing deposit-scale geological models that support resource growth, target generation, and exploration success in complex magmatic systems.

Figure 2 illustrates the spatial distribution of lithologies, alteration, known PGM+Au+Ni mineralization, and all drilling completed to date. The figure also shows the six targets and target areas listed above (1 through 6), as well as the existing drill sections selected for planned multi-element geochemical analysis across Luanga's North, Central, and Southern sectors (N1-4, C4-7 and S5-8).

Associated Geophysical Survey Program:

The 2026 exploration program also incudes a significant geophysical program to assist and further refine the targets outlined above (see Figure 3).

This work includes:

Detailed Micro-gravity on Targets 1, 4 and 6.

Deep Induced Polarization ("IP") lines on the Central Sector.

Potential extension of the deep IP program pending initial results from above.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.

The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 50,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

