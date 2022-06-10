Bravo Mining Corp. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (formerly BPG Metals Corp.) ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, for a proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The number of Shares to be sold and the offering price of the Shares will be determined in the context of the market.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets are acting as co-lead agents in connection with the Offering.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Preliminary Prospectus has not yet become final for the purposes of the sale of securities and information contained in the Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to completion and may need to be amended. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus is available under Bravo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, within United States, unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws are available.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Bravo in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Name Change

Effective May 19, 2022, the Company changed its name from "BPG Metals Corp." to "Bravo Mining Corp." The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's existing shareholders.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Luanga palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and nickel project (the "Luanga Project") in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

Bravo's Luanga Project benefits from a superb location, close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include a commitment to hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Bravo was founded by a management team and board with extensive Brazilian and PGM exploration, permitting, project financing, construction and operating experience. This includes Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Simon Mottram, President; Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development; and Independent Directors, Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell (Lead Director), Stuart Comline, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "pursue", "plan", "proposed", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "commitment" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the proposed Offering and the Company's plans in respect of the Luanga Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to satisfy closing conditions in respect of the Offering and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the offering price and final terms of the Offering will be finalized in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Offering (including the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals) will be satisfied in a timely manner; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, [email protected]