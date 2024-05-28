Bravo Intersects High-Grade IOCG-Style Massive Sulphide Copper-Gold Mineralization in Drill Testing of Luanga EM targets

"Drilling of geophysical HeliTEM targets has identified high-grade Iron Oxide Copper Gold style ("IOCG-style") mineralization and represents a potentially significant high-grade copper discovery. T5 is only one of eleven priority EM anomalies hosted within the boundaries of the Luanga tenement. Moreover, at the proximal EM target (T6), drilling has intersected similar massive sulphide mineralization (assays pending)." said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "We are very encouraged by the discovery of high-grade copper and shareholders should be cognisant that Luanga is situated within the world class Carajás IOCG province, an area very fertile for high-grade copper discoveries. These results are a credit to Bravo's highly skilled geology team who are only now beginning to uncover the very exciting copper potential adjacent to Luanga's Tier 1 PGM+Au+Ni deposit."

Highlights Include:

Hole DDH2405T002 at target T5 intersected 11.48m of massive/semi-massive/breccia high-grade copper sulphide mineralization grading 14.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Au including 2.9m at 22.9% Cu, 3.6g/t Au (Figures 1 and 2).

High-grade copper in DDH2405T002 remains open at depth and along strike.

Drill hole DDH2405T004 (assays pending), completed 50m to the east of DDH2405T002, also intersected 9m of massive/semi-massive/breccia IOCG-style copper sulphide mineralization (Figure 4).

Presence of copper mineralization is consistent with mineralization in the Carajás province where IOCG-style mineralization is well established and high-grade discoveries are not unusual.

Such high-grade copper mineralization is likely unrelated to the Luanga PGM+Ni+Au deposit 1km away.

Drilling at T6 intersected 6m of massive/semi-massive/breccia sulphides (assays pending), in this case predominantly pyrrhotite. At this early stage, it appears to be of a magmatic style, hosted in ultramafic rocks like those seen in the footwall of the Luanga deposit. Follow-up drilling is planned.

Exploration Drilling Update

Initial test diamond drilling of on Borehole Electromagnetic Targets ("BHEM") targets T5 and T6 has been completed, and assay results have been received from one of the holes at T5. Drill holes are angled at -60 degrees, towards azimuths of 150-180° at T5 and 330-000° at T6. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 893 metres of diamond drilling.

Over the past 6 months, Bravo has conducted systematic first-pass test drilling, coupled with BHEM on the priority EM conductors identified by the HeliTEM survey. Although these modelled conductors, generated by an airborne EM technique on 150m spaced lines, have a lower degree of locational accuracy, they are sufficiently defined to place first-pass drilling proximal to the conductor's location. From there, BHEM, which provides more precise readings every 1m down the hole, has enabled development of accurately located conductor models for follow-up drilling.

From the 17 priority EM anomalies identified in the HeliTEM survey (see press release September 11, 2023), Bravo has narrowed this list to 11 high priority conductors that warranted follow-up drilling of predominantly off-hole BHEM conductors. Drill testing commenced with the T5 and T6 targets, which are respectively situated between 1km and 4km east of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit.

T5 Target

Figure 2 shows the mineralization intersected and responsible for the T5 conductor, consisting of massive/semi-massive/breccia sulphides with sufficient pyrrhotite to generate a strong EM response. The first hole (DDH2305T001, Figure 3), drilled with an azimuth of 150°, targeted the HeliTEM conductor but only intercepted a narrow interval of mineralization (0.7m grading 1.98% Cu). Subsequent detailed BHEM modelling from this drill hole indicated that the conductor was located to the west with a slightly different alignment. To compensate, a new drill hole (DDH2405T002, Figure 3) was positioned with an azimuth of 180°.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Cu (%) Sulphide Ni* (%) Sulphide Au (g/t) TYPE DDH2405T002 165.62 177.10 11.48 14.27 0.11 3.33 FR Including 167.50 170.36 2.86 22.91 0.07 3.62 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole.

Given orientation of drilling, mineralization and modelled EM anomalies, intercepts are estimated at 100% of true thickness.

Type: FR = Fresh Rock. * Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

Drill hole DDH2405T002 intersected 11.5m (at 14.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Au) of massive/semi-massive/breccia copper sulphide mineralization, at the T5 target. The copper mineralization presents as being within a hydrothermal system that overprints local felsic meta-intrusive rocks (meta-tonalite). The main mineral assemblage associated with this hydrothermal zone is represented by calcium-amphibole, biotite-phlogopite, apatite and silica. The sulphide paragenesis is that chalcopyrite is much more abundant than pyrrhotite, forming massive and semi-massive zones associated with brecciation within the hydrothermal zone.

Mineralization appears consistent with typical Carajás IOCG-style mineralization (also supported by preliminary chemistry from handheld XRF spectrometer). Numerous IOCG deposits are well documented in the Carajás and several operating IOCG copper-gold mines exist. The world-class Salobo Cu/Au mine (Vale S.A.) is the most prolific.

The absence of magnetite alteration (which is commonplace in Carajás IOCG deposits) is not unique, with several other Carajás deposits similarly lacking magnetite. This results in the low magnetic response as reflected in the detailed magnetic survey. Historical soil geochemistry covers the T5 target with lines spaced at 200 metres, however, with an east-west orientation, lines are parallel to the modelled BHEM plates. Despite this, there is weak Cu in soil anomalism in the vicinity of the BHEM plates (peak high 416ppm Cu) close to the eastern end of the BHEM model.

DDH2405T004 has also been completed (assays pending), while DDH2405T003 is in progress.

Figure 4 shows core from the next drill hole (DDH2405T004) at anomaly T5, completed 50m to the east of DDH2405T002. Like DDH2405T002, this core also contains 9m of massive/semi-massive/breccia IOCG-style copper sulphide mineralization (assays pending). This finding supports the IOCG-style mineralization intersected in DDH2405T002 to the west and appears to confirm the continuity of the sulphide mineralization. The mineralization intersected at T5 remains open along strike and up and down dip from the intercepts reported herein.

T6 Target

Figure 5 shows the intersected mineralization responsible for the T6 conductor, consisting of 6m of massive/semi-massive/breccia sulphides, predominantly pyrrhotite, which generates a strong EM response. The first hole (DDH2306T001 Figure 6) was angled at an azimuth of 330° to target the interpreted HeliTEM conductor but failed to intersect it. Subsequently, BHEM identified the location of an off-hole conductor, and follow-up drilling (DDH2406T002, Figure 6) at a new azimuth of 000° intersected this conductor. At this early stage, mineralization appears to be more likely of a magmatic style, with low potassium, chlorine, and calcium, against an ultramafic (dunite) footwall. Assays are pending, and follow-up drilling is planned.

Drill Results Status Update

A total of 293 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 62,811 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 247 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 38 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes).

Bravo has initially budgeted a 3,000m of drilling to follow up the identified EM anomalies and will continue to systematically evaluate the T5 and T6 targets, as well as the other nine high priority conductors defined by HeliTEM and subsequent BHEM.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID Target From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Cu (%) Sulphide Ni* (%) Sulphide Au (g/t) TYPE DDH2405T001 T5 212.30 213.00 0.70 1.98 0.07 0.04 FR DDH2405T002 T5 165.62 177.10 11.48 14.27 0.11 3.33 FR Including

167.50 170.36 2.86 22.91 0.07 3.62 FR DDH2405T004 T5 Pending DDH2406T001 T6 50.00 56.00 6.00 0.11 0.02 0.01 FR DDH2406T001 T6 120.65 135.14 14.49 - 0.12 - FR DDH2406T002 T6 Pending

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. Given orientation of drilling, mineralization, and modelled EM anomalies, intercepts are estimated at ~100% of true thickness. Type: FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization. * Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil

Bravo is the most active explorer in Carajás and is led by a team of local and international geologists who have a proven track record of PGM, nickel and copper discoveries.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 18,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "high-grade", "significant", "discovery", "priority", "exciting copper potential", "strong EM response", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill program and the results thereof; the potential for new and/or different styles of mineralisation in some areas, such as IOCG-style, the presence of which is publicly well documented in the Carajás mineral province; whether or not the mineralization interested at T5 is in fact IOCG-style, some variant of such or another style of mineralization; the potential continuity of mineralization between holes; the grades and implications of unassayed holes; the visual and XRF identification of minerals in the core; the potential implications of magmatic massive sulphide mineralization at T6; whether the other anomalies are related to mineralization; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted along strike and up and down dip; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Area DDH2305T001 Bravo 660890.155 9343249.612 185.549 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.05 150.00 -60.00 T5 EM Target DDH2405T002 Bravo 660850.040 9343224.790 191.610 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 201.35 180.00 -60.00 T5 EM Target DDH2405T004 Bravo 660899.990 9343224.690 185.840 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.35 180.00 -60.00 T5 EM Target DDH2306T001 Bravo 663569.793 9343420.426 200.549 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.40 330.00 -60.00 T6 EM Target DDH2406T002 Bravo 663569.790 9343420.430 200.550 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 90.75 000.00 -60.00 T6 EM Target

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515, FAI34V FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

