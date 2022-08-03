Bravo Intercepts Massive Sulphide Mineralization at its Luanga (PGM + Au + Ni) Project

11m* Zone of Massive and Brecciated Semi-Massive Nickel/Copper Sulphides Intersected

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX.V: BRVO), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced that a diamond drill hole at its Luanga Project ("Luanga"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil, intersected massive sulphide and semi-massive sulphide mineralization. Based on visual inspection by experienced geologists the core is interpreted to contain pyrrhotite, pentlandite (a primary nickel sulphide mineral) and chalcopyrite (a primary copper sulphide mineral). This style of sulphide mineralization, in these concentrations, has not previously been observed at the Luanga platinum group metals (palladium + platinum + rhodium) + gold + nickel (PGM+Au+Ni) project. Likewise, primary copper mineralization (interpreted as chalcopyrite) has previously only been observed in trace amounts at Luanga.

DDH22LU047: Massive sulphide mineralization interpreted as pyrrhotite + lesser pentlandite (a nickel mineral) and chalcopyrite (a copper mineral), from 136.0 to 137.6m* (CNW Group/Bravo Mining Corp.) DDH22LU047: Breccia sulphide interpreted as pyrrhotite + pentlandite (a nickel mineral) + chalcopyrite (a copper mineral), from 137.0 to 137.5m* (CNW Group/Bravo Mining Corp.) DDH22LU047: Drill core showing massive and brecciated semi massive sulphides, from 131.1m to 142.1m* (CNW Group/Bravo Mining Corp.)

"Intersecting this style of massive sulphide mineralization for what we believe to be the first time at Luanga is a potentially material development," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "The drill hole has already been cased with PVC for planned downhole electromagnetic survey (DHTEM), and we will shortly be commencing a detailed ground gravity survey. Both geophysical techniques could help guide follow-up drill holes. We believe that further discovery potential exists at Luanga, particularly regarding prospective zones below the PGM mineralization and the geophysics could help direct that work."

Highlights

Subsequent to executing the remaining land access agreements, the first of the planned northern drill holes (DDH22LU047) intersected massive and semi-massive sulphides that are interpreted to contain both pentlandite (a primary nickel mineral) and chalcopyrite (a primary copper mineral). PGM+Au+Ni assays are pending.





DDH22LU047 is already PVC cased ready for DHTEM, a highly successfully geophysical tool for defining and targeting conductors generated by massive sulphides.





Bravo plans to commence a detailed ground gravity survey. Gravity surveys are ideally suited to detecting differences in density, such as the high densities native to massive sulphides.

Luanga Drill Program

The Phase 1 diamond drill program continues as planned at Luanga. With six drill rigs on site, drilling is now in progress in various locations along the entire 7km strike length of the project, including to the north where the latest and final surface access agreements were recently signed.

Phase 1 drilling is designed to confirm, infill and step out from the previously defined mineralization in order to increase confidence in the geological model and provide the basis for future mineral resource estimates. Additionally, deeper drilling will target extensions and exploration targets at Luanga.

* Depths and widths are downhole

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Bravo was founded by a management team and board with extensive Brazilian and PGM exploration, permitting, project financing, construction and operating experience. This includes Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Simon Mottram, President; Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development; and Independent Directors, Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell (Lead Director), Stuart Comline, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person", as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact:

