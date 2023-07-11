Bravo Extends PGM+Au+Ni Mineralization to Depth & Intercepts More Massive Sulphide Nickel

Bravo Mining Corp.

11 Jul, 2023

Highlights include 3.2m at 2.86g/t PGM+Au, 1.81% Ni, and 0.18% Cu from 59.1m; 43m at 2.34g/t PGM+Au, 0.29% Ni from 246.8m, and 11m at 5.02g/t PGM+Au, 0.27% Ni from 271.4m

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from twenty-one diamond drill holes ("DDH") from the Southwest, Central and North Sectors at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil. Results include the initial eight DDH from Phase 2 Program that is successfully targeting potential extensions to mineralization down to approximately 300m below surface, which is twice as deep as Bravo drilled in its Phase 1 Program.

"The Phase 2 drill program is progressing as planned with initial results indicating PGM+Au+Ni mineralization is present as expected from ~150m to ~300m below surface (see Figures 3 and 4) with comparable thicknesses and grades to those intercepted at shallower depths tested during our Phase 1 Program," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Drill hole DDH23LU184 has intercepted additional evidence of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization in the Southwest Sector, further supporting the potential for nickel sulphides at depth at Luanga. We continue to be encouraged with such results, particularly as we await the final data interpretation of the recently completed HeliTEM survey, where preliminarily data interpretation suggests promising anomalies are present."

Highlights Include:

  • DDH23LU184 returned further evidence of massive sulphide nickel in the Southwest Sector (Figure 1).
  • First results from deeper drilling (Phase 2 Program) in the Central Sector have successfully identified mineralization to depths of up to ~300m below surface (Figures 3 and 4) with similar thicknesses and grades (PGM+Au and Ni Sulphide) as those in shallower Bravo drilling on the same sections.
  • HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) was completed over the entire (7.810ha) Luanga project. Preliminary data shows that promising anomalies are present. Final data (expected soon) will enable full interpretation.

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness
(m)

Pd

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Rh

(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

PGM +
Au (g/t)

Ni* (%)

TYPE

Sector

DDH23LU152

94.8

96.2

1.4

0.22

0.04

0.00

0.02

0.28

1.20

FR

Central

Including

95.5

96.2

0.7

0.30

0.06

0.00

0.02

0.39

1.92

FR

And

140.0

152.0

12.0

0.81

0.54

0.07

0.05

1.46

0.15

FR

DDH23LU154

45.9

90.9

45.0

0.50

0.41

0.03

0.02

0.96

0.16

FR

Central

DDH23LU155

256.9

263.6

6.7

1.06

0.28

0.02

0.01

1.37

0.26

FR

North

Including

258.7

259.5

0.9

3.28

0.46

0.01

0.01

3.76

1.15

FR

DDH23LU156

119.0

138.0

19.0

0.77

0.49

0.07

0.02

1.35

0.16

FR

Central

DDH23LU157

5.6

18.4

12.8

0.79

0.38

0.03

0.21

1.42

NA

Ox

Central

DDH23LU158

165.2

174.2

9.0

1.76

1.68

0.03

0.03

3.49

0.08

FR

North

DDH23LU162

246.8

289.8

43.0

1.70

0.52

0.08

0.05

2.34

0.29

FR

Southwest

DDH23LU165

196.3

206.3

10.0

1.17

0.44

0.02

0.22

1.84

0.26

FR

Central

DDH23LU166

271.4

282.4

11.0

2.92

1.47

0.22

0.42

5.02

0.27

FR

Central

DDH23LU167

209.7

251.7

42.0

0.77

0.24

0.04

0.01

1.05

0.16

FR

Central

DDH23LU168

260.7

275.0

14.3

2.12

0.96

0.15

0.05

3.28

0.13

FR

Central

DDH23LU169

162.7

181.7

19.0

1.07

0.54

0.06

0.03

1.70

0.13

FR

Central

DDH23LU170

249.0

288.0

39.0

0.60

0.34

0.05

0.02

1.01

0.10

FR

Central

DDH23LU184

59.1

62.3

3.2

1.54

0.55

0.59

0.19

2.86

1.81

FR

Southwest

Notes:   

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.


Luanga Drilling Update

Results from a further twenty-one diamond drill holes have been received, including the first eight drill holes from the Phase 2 Program targeting potential extensions of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization down to approximately 300m below surface, or twice as deep as Bravo drilled in Phase 1. Results from five drill holes are from the Southwest Sector, eleven from the Central Sector, and five from the North Sector are reported in this news release. Results confirm that mineralization extends to depth at similar thicknesses and grades to intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections, and in Bravo's Phase 1 drill program.

In the Southwest Sector, another zone of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization has been intersected, with 3.2m of massive and semi-massive sulphides intercepted in DDH23LU184 (Figure 1), providing further evidence of magmatic nickel sulphides in the Southwest Sector. Assay results also show consistency with historical results for PGMs compared with intercepts in historic drilling on neighbouring drill sections.

Section 1 (Figure 3) in the Central Zone shows increasing nickel values at depth, continuing to broadly support an enrichment in disseminated magmatic nickel sulphide throughout the Central Sector (Figure 2) compared to the North and Southwest Sectors. Completed drill holes, which are awaiting assay results, are highlighted on Figure 4, demonstrating the pattern of Phase 2 step out drilling. Section 1 drill-hole DDH23LU162 and Section 2 drill-hole DDH23LU170 have both now defined mineralization to depths of approximately 250 metres below surface.

A total of 197 drill holes (62 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 37,645 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 169 Bravo drill holes to date. Results for 20 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). Completed drill holes with results pending are highlighted on Figure 4.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Thickness
(m)

Pd
(g/t)

Pt
(g/t)

Rh
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

PGM + Au
(g/t)

Ni* (%)
Sulphide

Cu (%)
Sulphide

TYPE

DDH23LU139

123.9

124.9

1.0

0.88

0.29

0.00

0.11

1.28

0.10

FR

And

168.9

170.9

2.0

0.46

0.16

0.00

0.09

0.72

0.14

FR

And

185.3

187.3

2.0

0.27

0.15

0.00

0.04

0.47

0.10

FR

And

193.3

194.3

1.0

0.58

0.24

0.00

0.17

0.99

0.17

FR

And

216.8

220.8

4.0

0.57

0.21

0.00

0.08

0.86

0.18

FR

And

236.8

239.8

3.0

0.21

0.08

0.00

0.06

0.35

0.09

FR

And

253.9

257.5

3.6

0.84

0.28

0.03

0.12

1.28

0.24

FR

And

288.0

290.0

2.0

0.23

0.08

0.08

0.00

0.39

0.26

FR

And

301.3

302.3

1.0

1.90

0.40

0.15

0.01

2.47

0.76

FR

And

319.0

325.0

6.0

0.44

0.18

0.05

0.01

0.68

0.20

FR

DDH23LU150

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.23

0.09

0.00

0.03

0.34

NA

Ox

And

32.0

38.0

6.0

0.25

0.10

0.01

0.01

0.38

0.31

FR

And

44.0

46.0

2.0

0.33

0.13

0.00

0.02

0.48

0.12

FR

And

63.9

68.9

5.0

0.23

0.09

0.01

0.02

0.35

0.12

FR

And

79.9

82.0

2.1

0.38

0.18

0.01

0.01

0.58

0.07

FR

And

84.0

87.0

3.0

0.49

0.28

0.01

0.01

0.79

0.08

FR

Including

84.0

85.0

1.0

0.75

0.37

0.00

0.02

1.14

0.08

FR

And

93.0

98.1

5.1

0.39

0.27

0.03

0.01

0.71

0.03

FR

Including

94.0

95.0

1.0

1.34

0.63

0.10

0.04

2.10

0.12

FR

DDH23LU151

0.0

5.2

5.2

0.23

0.12

0.00

0.02

0.38

NA

Ox

And

20.7

22.7

2.0

0.58

0.20

0.00

0.02

0.81

0.30

FR

And

58.6

60.6

2.0

6.52

3.45

0.48

0.09

10.54

0.06

FR

Including

58.6

59.6

1.0

8.62

4.59

0.57

0.14

13.93

0.06

FR

And

64.6

66.6

2.0

0.40

0.20

0.01

0.00

0.61

0.06

FR

DDH23LU152

94.8

96.2

1.4

0.22

0.04

0.00

0.02

0.28

1.20

FR

Including

95.5

96.2

0.7

0.30

0.06

0.00

0.02

0.39

1.92

FR

And

104.2

106.2

2.0

0.36

0.22

0.00

0.02

0.60

0.17

FR

And

114.2

116.2

2.0

0.28

0.16

0.00

0.05

0.49

0.15

FR

And

118.2

125.2

7.0

0.24

0.15

0.02

0.03

0.44

0.12

FR

And

131.0

138.0

7.0

0.56

0.34

0.03

0.21

1.13

0.16

FR

And

140.0

152.0

12.0

0.81

0.54

0.07

0.05

1.46

0.15

FR

Including

145.0

146.0

1.0

2.37

1.62

0.35

0.09

4.43

0.29

FR

And

157.0

161.0

4.0

0.26

0.13

0.01

0.01

0.41

0.06

FR

DDH23LU153

47.3

52.3

5.0

0.14

0.36

0.00

0.01

0.52

0.22

FR

And

100.3

107.3

7.0

0.19

0.14

0.02

0.01

0.36

0.03

FR

DDH23LU154

0.0

2.7

2.7

0.26

0.14

0.01

0.04

0.44

NA

Ox

And

21.2

23.2

2.0

0.28

0.59

0.00

0.08

0.94

0.20

FR

And

45.9

90.9

45.0

0.50

0.41

0.03

0.02

0.96

0.16

FR

Including

65.9

76.9

11.0

0.75

0.52

0.06

0.01

1.34

0.27

FR

And

95.9

115.9

20.0

0.29

0.42

0.05

0.01

0.77

0.02

FR

Including

106.9

107.9

1.0

1.66

4.53

0.61

0.03

6.84

0.02

FR

DDH23LU155

0.0

7.0

7.0

0.15

0.15

0.01

0.00

0.32

NA

Ox

And

155.5

160.5

5.0

0.19

0.16

0.02

0.00

0.38

0.03

FR

And

172.5

177.5

5.0

0.16

0.12

0.02

0.00

0.30

0.14

FR

And

182.5

183.5

1.0

0.88

0.17

0.04

0.04

1.12

0.08

FR

And

193.5

196.5

3.0

0.33

0.13

0.02

0.02

0.49

0.16

FR

And

209.0

209.8

0.9

0.68

0.09

0.09

0.02

0.88

0.67

FR

And

217.8

228.8

11.0

0.39

0.11

0.02

0.01

0.54

0.10

FR

And

236.8

240.8

4.0

0.35

0.09

0.01

0.00

0.46

0.12

FR

And

244.8

248.8

4.0

0.71

0.22

0.06

0.00

0.99

0.10

FR

And

251.8

254.8

3.0

0.22

0.22

0.01

0.00

0.46

0.06

FR

And

256.9

263.6

6.7

1.06

0.28

0.02

0.01

1.37

0.26

FR

Including

258.7

259.5

0.9

3.28

0.46

0.01

0.01

3.76

1.15

FR

And

267.6

270.4

2.7

0.29

0.15

0.01

0.09

0.54

0.05

FR

DDH23LU156

40.2

42.2

2.0

0.22

0.09

0.01

0.01

0.33

0.19

Ox/LS

And

75.0

77.0

2.0

0.19

0.11

0.01

0.10

0.41

0.05

FR

And

92.5

98.0

5.6

0.22

0.13

0.00

0.05

0.40

0.06

FR

And

113.0

119.0

6.0

0.31

0.19

0.01

0.01

0.53

0.13

FR

And

119.0

138.0

19.0

0.77

0.49

0.07

0.02

1.35

0.16

FR

And

142.0

154.0

12.0

0.41

0.22

0.01

0.02

0.66

0.04

FR

Including

143.0

145.0

2.0

0.64

0.29

0.02

0.11

1.05

0.09

FR

DDH23LU157

0.0

2.6

2.6

0.43

0.26

0.01

0.06

0.76

NA

Ox

And

5.6

18.4

12.8

0.79

0.38

0.03

0.21

1.42

NA

Ox

And

27.4

40.0

12.6

0.37

0.24

0.01

0.02

0.64

0.04

Ox/LS

And

42.0

53.0

11.0

0.66

0.34

0.04

0.01

1.06

0.04

FR

And

64.0

66.7

2.7

0.10

0.32

0.07

0.00

0.49

0.01

FR

DDH23LU158

97.2

101.2

4.0

0.44

0.39

0.00

0.01

0.84

0.05

FR

And

110.2

113.2

3.0

1.54

1.35

0.11

0.01

3.01

0.11

FR

And

118.2

121.2

3.0

0.27

0.13

0.01

0.05

0.46

0.11

FR

And

165.2

174.2

9.0

1.76

1.68

0.03

0.03

3.49

0.08

FR

Including

167.2

169.2

2.0

4.42

5.23

0.03

0.06

9.75

0.18

FR

And

201.6

204.4

2.9

0.86

0.35

0.01

0.02

1.24

0.39

FR

DDH23LU159

66.8

68.8

2.0

0.29

0.33

0.04

0.00

0.67

0.04

FR

And

106.5

115.2

8.7

0.08

0.07

0.01

0.14

0.31

0.10

FR

And

204.4

209.3

4.8

0.26

0.19

0.01

0.00

0.46

0.18

FR

Including

204.4

205.3

0.9

0.85

0.20

0.06

0.01

1.12

0.56

FR

DDH23LU160

15.8

22.8

7.0

0.49

0.15

0.14

0.05

0.83

NA

Ox

Including

15.8

17.8

2.0

0.92

0.26

0.26

0.08

1.53

NA

Ox

And

60.3

65.4

5.1

0.76

0.33

0.01

0.09

1.18

0.05

FR

DDH23LU161

0.0

3.5

3.5

0.25

0.34

0.03

0.03

0.64

NA

Ox

And

33.5

34.4

0.9

0.79

0.64

0.11

0.01

1.55

NA

Ox/LS

And

86.1

94.1

8.0

0.29

0.23

0.02

0.01

0.55

0.15

FR

And

103.1

112.1

9.0

0.65

0.69

0.12

0.01

1.46

0.09

FR

And

120.1

132.4

12.3

0.33

0.25

0.03

0.01

0.62

0.05

FR

Including

121.1

125.1

4.0

0.58

0.45

0.06

0.03

1.12

0.04

FR

And

137.0

138.0

1.1

1.15

3.00

0.07

0.02

4.24

0.54

FR

DDH23LU162

111.1

115.0

3.9

0.84

0.36

0.05

0.21

1.45

0.22

FR

And

197.9

199.9

2.0

0.63

0.19

0.04

0.07

0.93

0.21

FR

And

213.9

215.9

2.0

0.47

0.14

0.08

0.10

0.78

0.23

FR

And

221.9

222.8

1.0

1.40

0.25

0.08

0.17

1.89

0.29

FR

And

225.8

229.8

4.0

0.24

0.07

0.01

0.03

0.35

0.11

FR

And

246.8

289.8

43.0

1.70

0.52

0.08

0.05

2.34

0.29

FR

Including

270.8

274.8

4.0

2.41

0.71

0.13

0.14

3.40

0.44

FR

And

293.8

322.8

29.0

0.36

0.26

0.00

0.01

0.63

0.02

FR

DDH23LU165

99.4

100.4

1.0

5.87

2.50

0.08

0.14

8.59

0.77

FR

And

183.4

184.4

1.0

1.03

0.58

0.01

0.02

1.65

0.09

FR

And

196.3

206.3

10.0

1.17

0.44

0.02

0.22

1.84

0.26

FR

Including

200.4

204.6

4.2

1.77

0.70

0.02

0.39

2.87

0.29

FR

And

208.5

212.7

4.2

0.32

0.16

0.00

0.09

0.57

0.06

FR

And

315.6

317.6

2.0

0.20

0.13

0.00

0.00

0.33

0.03

FR

DDH23LU166

92.0

93.0

1.0

1.12

0.45

0.00

0.43

2.00

0.13

FR

And

160.5

165.5

5.0

2.53

0.70

0.14

0.09

3.45

0.19

FR

Including

160.5

161.5

1.0

7.75

1.90

0.67

0.14

10.46

0.14

FR

And

172.5

173.5

1.0

0.86

0.31

0.00

0.03

1.20

0.13

FR

And

267.4

270.4

3.0

0.41

0.24

0.01

0.10

0.77

0.09

FR

And

271.4

282.4

11.0

2.92

1.47

0.22

0.42

5.02

0.27

FR

Including

277.4

281.4

4.0

4.31

2.17

0.31

0.42

7.21

0.36

FR

And

285.4

286.4

1.0

1.18

0.67

0.07

0.03

1.96

0.05

FR

DDH23LU167

41.6

44.8

3.2

0.20

0.07

0.00

0.05

0.32

0.06

FR

And

209.7

251.7

42.0

0.77

0.24

0.04

0.01

1.05

0.16

FR

Including

249.7

251.7

2.0

2.27

0.64

0.13

0.02

3.06

0.17

FR

And

265.7

277.7

12.0

0.12

0.21

0.00

0.00

0.33

0.01

FR

DDH23LU168

77.6

78.6

1.0

0.61

0.50

0.00

0.12

1.23

0.08

FR

And

155.3

158.3

3.0

0.78

0.39

0.00

0.15

1.33

0.16

FR

And

253.7

254.7

1.0

2.44

0.19

0.13

0.12

2.87

0.20

FR

And

260.7

275.0

14.3

2.12

0.96

0.15

0.05

3.28

0.13

FR

Including

270.9

274.0

3.1

4.89

2.15

0.33

0.05

7.43

0.17

FR

DDH23LU169

26.0

34.1

8.1

0.28

0.12

0.00

0.06

0.46

NA

Ox/LS

And

38.0

42.0

4.0

0.38

0.15

0.02

0.07

0.61

0.13

FR

And

145.7

150.7

5.0

0.21

0.12

0.00

0.01

0.35

0.17

FR

And

158.7

160.7

2.0

0.26

0.17

0.01

0.02

0.47

0.05

FR

And

162.7

181.7

19.0

1.07

0.54

0.06

0.03

1.70

0.13

FR

And

189.7

198.7

9.0

0.92

0.37

0.07

0.02

1.37

0.06

FR

And

224.7

227.7

3.0

0.19

0.46

0.00

0.01

0.65

0.01

FR

DDH23LU170

116.4

119.4

3.0

0.43

0.17

0.00

0.09

0.69

0.02

FR

And

190.6

192.6

2.0

0.69

0.36

0.04

0.15

1.24

0.13

FR

And

220.0

232.0

12.0

0.20

0.10

0.01

0.10

0.41

0.09

FR

And

240.0

244.0

4.0

0.20

0.09

0.00

0.01

0.31

0.20

FR

And

249.0

288.0

39.0

0.60

0.34

0.05

0.02

1.01

0.10

FR

Including

254.0

255.0

1.0

3.25

1.84

0.31

0.08

5.48

0.20

FR

And

290.0

294.0

4.0

0.16

0.14

0.02

0.04

0.37

0.03

FR

DDH23LU184

59.1

62.3

3.2

1.54

0.55

0.59

0.19

2.86

1.81

0.18

FR

Notes: 

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays


About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "compare well", "elevated", "anticipated", "future results", "continue", "potential", "Successful", "interpretation", "anomalies", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill program and the results thereof including the potential for additional massive Ni sulphides in the Southwest Sector; elevated Ni sulphide grades and the interpretation of a single main mineralized zone in the Central Sector; the comparisons to historical and prior Bravo drilling; the preliminary results of airborne geophysical surveys and whether any preliminary or future interpretations of anomalies are related to mineralization; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that Ni grades are improving to depth, that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID

Company

East (m)

North (m)

RL (m)

Datum

Depth
(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Sector

DDH23LU139

Bravo

658725.03

9340635.25

266.359

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

400.70

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU150

Bravo

657499.98

9339905.24

250.796

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

150.30

360.00

-60.00

Southwest

DDH23LU151

Bravo

657650.02

9340029.96

256.346

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

90.10

360.00

-60.00

Southwest

DDH23LU152

Bravo

659223.88

9341072.66

235.704

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

190.15

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU153

Bravo

657699.98

9339978.32

247.172

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

150.55

360.00

-60.00

Southwest

DDH23LU154

Bravo

659344.58

9341263.65

226.070

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

180.05

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU155

Bravo

659795.44

9342323.98

246.892

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

270.35

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH23LU156

Bravo

659338.78

9341173.62

223.241

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

200.60

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU157

Bravo

659360.14

9341336.69

237.192

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

100.70

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU158

Bravo

659851.48

9342323.99

244.869

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

222.20

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH23LU159

Bravo

660000.82

9342023.91

280.397

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

240.35

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH23LU160

Bravo

660114.48

9342123.96

291.559

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

140.70

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH23LU161

Bravo

659996.02

9342274.04

263.497

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

150.10

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH23LU162

Bravo

658410.92

9340380.15

266.337

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

340.00

330.00

-60.00

Southwest

DDH23LU165

Bravo

658971.95

9340803.93

264.476

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

320.10

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU166

Bravo

659250.55

9340922.83

232.281

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

340.50

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU167

Bravo

658320.98

9340329.91

255.976

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

320.45

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU168

Bravo

658869.53

9340773.56

259.490

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

300.50

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU169

Bravo

659362.42

9341127.69

222.497

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

241.05

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU170

Bravo

659577.06

9341164.24

201.184

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

300.25

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH23LU184

Bravo

657300.01

9339726.05

242.893

SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S

200.45

360.00

-60.00

Southwest


Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol

Preparation

Method

Method

Method

Method

For All Elements

Pt, Pd, Au

Rh

Sulphide Ni, Cu

Trace Elements

PRPCLI (85% at 200#)

FAI515

FAI30V

AA04B

ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, [email protected]

