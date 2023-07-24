Bravo Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX.V: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 715,700 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$ 4.95, being the last closing price prior to the option grant. These grants were made in accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan and, in accordance with its stock option plan that was approved by shareholders on July 18, 2023, vest 25% immediately and 25% each anniversary thereafter.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM + Au + Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, engagement with local communities, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

