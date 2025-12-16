Bravo Announces Granting of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,219,500 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $4.30 per common share, and vest as to 25% one year from the date of grant followed by 25% annually thereafter until fully vested. All the Options expire on December 16, 2030.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our copper-gold exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists and engineers, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region and elsewhere. The individuals in the team have successfully taken a past iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting and donating more than 42,000 high-value trees in and around the project area in the past 30 months, while hiring personnel and contracting services locally.

