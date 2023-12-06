Bravo Announces Filing of Technical Report

2023 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for 100% Owned Luanga Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the initial maiden mineral resource estimate for the Company's 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

The Technical Report is dated effective October 22, 2023, with an issue date of December 1, 2023, and is titled "Independent Technical Report on Resources Estimate for the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project, Pará State, Brazil". The Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, BSc, FAIG and Bernardo Viana, BSc Geology, FAIG (each of whom is an independent qualified person within the meaning of such term under NI 43-101) of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean and renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling is currently underway. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the region, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

