Bravo Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Technical Report for its 100% Owned Luanga Project

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Company's 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Independent Technical Report for the Luanga PGM + Au + Ni Project, Pará, Brazil", is dated effective July 7, 2025, with an issue date of August 20, 2025, and was prepared for the Company by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, BSc Mining Engineering, FAIG, Bernardo Viana, BSc Geology, FAIG, Paulo Roberto Bergmann Moreira, B.Sc Mine Eng, FAusIMM, Juliano Lima, B.Sc Geology Eng, MAIG, and Eduardo Dequech de Carvalho, B.Sc Mine Eng, MAusIMM (each of whom is an independent qualified person within the meaning of such term under NI 43-101) of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and also on its website (www.bravomining.com).

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists and engineers, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region and elsewhere. The individuals in the team have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the project area in the past 30 months, while hiring personnel and contracting services locally.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development