Brandt Signs Deal to Acquire Nortrax Canada Operations to Provide Consistent Customer Support Coast to Coast

With the acquisition of the Deere-owned Nortrax locations in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, Brandt will own and operate 56 John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships across Canada with an additional 30+ service points and will employ over 3400 people.

"The addition of Nortrax's impressive branch and distribution network gives us an unprecedented opportunity to offer customers anywhere in Canada a consistent customer support experience, no matter where their projects take them." says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "We are very proud to deliver the quality products and support services that Canadian customers rely on for their success, every single day."

The acquisition will give Brandt a comprehensive retail footprint to supply Construction & Forestry equipment to Canadian contractors and will further establish the firm's position as a premier privately-held Canadian company and the largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry dealership in the world.

"Having a strong, privately-held, Atlantic-to-Pacific-to-Arctic dealer will be a huge benefit to John Deere, guaranteeing stable leadership and unrivalled value for our customers," adds Nortrax President and CEO, Chris Holmes.

The agreement is expected to close on October 25, 2019.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2500 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's 50 Best-Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Tractor Ltd.

For further information: Pam Lougheed at (306) 791-5931 or plougheed@brandt.ca

