Brandt Sharpens Focus on Aggregate Industry with New Division

"Brandt has built strong working relationships with many Canadian aggregate contractors through our John Deere business over the years, but we wanted to do more for them." says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "For the aggregate market, we've worked hard to assemble the best possible combination of equipment and industry expertise to do what we can to ensure success for our customers."

Following on the heels of the company's recent appointment as the exclusive Canadian dealer for Wirtgen Group roadbuilding and aggregate equipment, Brandt's Mineral Technology division will focus specifically on sales and support services for John Deere construction equipment along with the Wirtgen Group's line of Kleemann aggregate crushing/screening/washing machines. A global market leader, the Kleemann line is known industry-wide for cutting edge performance and environmental technologies, including innovative processes for noise and dust suppression.

To support the division's lineup of premium equipment, Brandt has assembled a team of experienced industry professionals; highly-specialized and focused exclusively on this business. And, aggregate contractors now have access to over 100 service points across the country as a result of Brandt's recent acquisition of Nortax Canada on October 28, 2019.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt currently has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2500 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

