Brandt Completes GeoShack/INTEQ Acquisition, Expands to Serve Entire Canadian Geopositioning Market

The announcement follows Brandt's recent acquisition of Sokkia Canada and is the latest in a series of acquisitions and dealer agreements by the Regina, SK-based company since their purchase of Ontario/Quebec/Newfoundland and Labrador John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Nortrax in late 2019.

"We've worked hard to make this a great deal for our survey, engineering and construction customers in Ontario and Quebec," says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. "Our national infrastructure will allow us to build on the strong foundation laid down by the GeoShack and INTEQ teams to deliver greater-than-ever access to equipment and support services."

The GeoShack and INTEQ brands and operations will be transitioned into the company's nation-wide Brandt Positioning Technology division.

A recent agreement with Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. has also assigned Brandt distribution rights for the Quebec market, making them the exclusive dealer for Topcon construction and geopositioning products for all of Canada. Brandt's 56 locations from coast-to-coast-to-coast coupled with GeoShack's strategic locations in Ontario will position Brandt, with the industry's largest team of experts, to provide an unmatched degree of aftersales support.

In combination with Brandt's pre-existing Topcon footprint in Western and Atlantic Canada, these additions have given Brandt a comprehensive retail footprint to supply premium geopositioning equipment to the entire Canadian market. The agreement further establishes the firm's position as one of the country's premier privately held companies.

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,400 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

