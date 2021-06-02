Brandt Announces Plan to Create 1,000+ New Jobs

"There's no question that our people are the foundation of our success. In spite of some challenging times for the global economy, an incredible team effort has enabled us to sustain our business and weather the storm successfully," says Shaun Semple, Brandt Group of Companies CEO. "Looking ahead, the growth trend for Brandt is strong, so the timing is ideal to make a major investment in our team."

In the past ten years, Brandt has expanded their employee base by 140% to more than 3,400, with the pace of growth continuing to accelerate steadily. The newly announced hiring initiative will see the company's workforce grow by 30% overall with the largest individual gains occurring in the company's Regina, SK, Saskatoon, SK and Hudson, IL locations. Half of these hires will occur in the company's Saskatchewan locations with 40% more spread out across Canada and the balance in the USA.

The new hires will bolster Brandt's existing operations in industries from construction, forestry, and agriculture to rail, mining, and steel. The positions will include skilled trades, sales, finance, marketing, customer support, IT, and more as the company expands its support team to meet the needs of a rapidly growing customer base.

"As life begins to return to normal and we look ahead to economic recovery, this is very exciting news for workers and their families," says Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Premier. "Saskatchewan has what the world needs and Brandt's success is a testament to the resiliency of our province's industries in some of the most challenging global economic times."

Interested applicants can view a current listing of the company's career opportunities and apply online at www.brandtjobs.com.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,400 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Group of Companies

For further information: Pam Lougheed at (306) 791-5931 or [email protected]