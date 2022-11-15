BrandSpark Announces the 2023 Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in Canada and Celebrates 10 Years of Studying Trust

Nov 15, 2022, 08:11 ET
BrandSpark International releases a comprehensive list of Most Trusted Awards earned across 222 unique consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers representing 127,000 individual brand responses.
Winners were announced live at Corus Quay in Toronto at the BandSpark Most Trusted Awards event in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers. Attendees heard from a panel of brand and marketing experts representing winning brands who shared their experiences about the role of brand trust. BrandSpark also shared key insights into the drivers of brand trust and brand resilience.
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International celebrated 10 years of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") with the release of the 2023 Most Trusted consumer products and services brands in Canada. The winners were determined by a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, unaided answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 edition is the largest study of its kind, with 222 consumer products and service categories.
Ten years ago, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were born out of the observation that trust is a top influence on shopper behaviour and plays an integral role in the relationship between brands and consumers. "Although shopping behaviour is continually affected by external factors, like inflation and the shift to online shopping during the pandemic, consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "This is evident in this year's results, where we still see big brand names garnering the most votes, over low-cost brands and private label brands, despite the external factors that have pushed many shoppers toward alternative options."
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded this year into the automotive segment. The segment categories range from automotive goods like car batteries to service providers like windshield repair/replacement. "We saw an opportunity to delve into a segment where many consumers feel uncertain. While some are experts, most consumers have little knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to brand trust that is generally low to moderate," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "A low trust score for a leading brand can also indicate steep competition in the category, and an opportunity to sway consumers to switch brands or service providers."
Inflation and the Power of Brand Trust
According to the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, the quality of a product is the key factor consumers consider when it comes to trust, with price being another important driver. While inflation has changed the landscape of consumer goods and services, this year's trust study indicates that consumers are still willing to pay a premium for brands that provide high-quality products and services. "Any shift in the landscape can influence consumers to switch brands," noted Adam Bellisario, AVP, BrandSpark. "When brand trust is low, consumers are most willing to switch to another option based on factors like price and convenience."
Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
In beverages, a normally stable set of categories, two brands emerged as leaders. Bubly tied with Perrier for Most Trusted Sparkling Water after Perrier has led the category since 2018. "Bubly's ability to catch up to heritage brand Perrier points to the brand's effective marketing and branding strategies," notes Levy. Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo brands appeared more than any other (Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream; Oatmeal: Quaker; Rehydration Drink: Gatorade; and Tortilla Chips: Tostitos). SodaStream scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the study in a new category they have created and defended. While sustainability received less focus from price-sensitive consumers, merging value and environmentally sustainable products is a winning combination. "How long will SodaStream have the category to itself? Is at-home water carbonation a fad or here to stay?" Levy asked.
This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect the innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories and Tide continues to lead even during inflationary times.
Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:
- Baby Laundry Detergent: Ivory Snow
- Diapers: Pampers
- Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
- Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always
- Fibre Supplement: Metamucil
- Men's Body Hair Trimmer: Gillette (TIE)
- Men's Shaving: Gillette
- Pregnancy Test: Clearblue (TIE)
- Tampons: Tampax
- Teeth Whitening: Crest
- Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus
- Dish Soap: Dawn
- Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
- Dryer Sheets: Bounce
- Fabric Softener: Downy
- Laundry Detergent: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide
- Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
- Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash): Downy
- Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Bounce
- Paper Towels: Bounty
This year Colgate emerged as the sole winner in the Toothpaste category. This has been a contested category between Colgate and Crest over the years.
Honeywell stood out with five wins, leading across a variety of home goods categories (Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Humidifier, Space Heater, Thermostat) and continuing to maintain trust within categories that saw strong growth during the pandemic.
Despite increasing competition in the "streaming wars," Netflix received the most votes for Streaming Service for Quality Content despite recent subscription price increases.
The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*
|
HOUSEHOLD & PET CARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Adhesive Tape
|
3M (Scotch)
|
Barbeque Charcoal
|
Kingsford / Royal Oak (TIE)
|
Barbeque Pellets
|
Traeger
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Royale
|
Cat Food
|
Purina
|
Cat Litter
|
Arm & Hammer
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Eco-friendly Cleaning Products
|
ATTITUDE / Method (TIE)
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|
Tide
|
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
|
Downy
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
OxiClean / Resolve (TIE)
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
|
Bounce
|
Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Paint (Interior & Exterior)
|
Behr
|
Paint (Interior & Exterior) (Quebec)
|
Sico
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
Power Tools
|
DEWALT
|
Strong Hold Glue
|
Gorilla Glue
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Writing Instruments
|
BIC
|
Yarn For Knitting
|
Bernat
|
HOME GOODS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
Air Purifier
|
Honeywell
|
Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
Clothes Iron
|
BLACK+DECKER
|
Clothes Steamer
|
Conair
|
Deep Fryer
|
Ninja / T-fal (TIE)
|
Drink Carbonation System
|
SodaStream
|
Electric Fan
|
Honeywell
|
Food Processor
|
KitchenAid
|
Headphones (Over ear)
|
Sony
|
Home Sound System
|
Bose
|
Humidifier
|
Honeywell
|
Luggage
|
Samsonite
|
Mattress
|
Sealy
|
Mattress-In-A-Box
|
Endy
|
Portable Cooler
|
Coleman
|
Portable Speaker
|
Bose
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
Thermostat
|
Honeywell
|
Toaster Oven
|
BLACK+DECKER
|
TV
|
Samsung
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
Washer / Dryer
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
Weighted Blanket
|
Hush.
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baking
|
Robin Hood
|
Block Cheddar (Ontario)
|
Black Diamond
|
Block Cheddar (Quebec)
|
P'tit Quebec
|
Block Cheddar (West)
|
Armstrong
|
Bottled Water
|
Pure Life
|
Butter
|
Lactantia
|
Canned Fruit
|
Del Monte
|
Canned Seafood
|
Clover Leaf
|
Canned Tomatoes
|
Aylmer
|
Caramel Candy
|
Werther's Original
|
Cereal
|
Kellogg's
|
Chicken
|
Maple Leaf
|
Cooking Oil Spray
|
PAM
|
Cooking Stock / Broth
|
Campbell's
|
Cottage Cheese
|
Dairyland
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
Dry Pasta
|
Catelli
|
Eggs
|
Burnbrae Farms
|
Espresso Coffee
|
Nespresso
|
Fresh Pasta
|
Olivieri
|
Frozen Entrée
|
Stouffer's
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
Fruit Cups
|
Del Monte
|
Fruit Juice
|
Oasis
|
Hot Sauce
|
Frank's RedHot
|
Hummus
|
Fontaine Santé / Sabra (TIE)
|
Ice Cream Bars
|
Chapman's
|
Jam
|
Smucker's
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
Milk (Atlantic)
|
Farmers
|
Milk (Ontario)
|
Neilson
|
Milk (Quebec)
|
Québon
|
Milk (West)
|
Dairyland
|
Mozzarella
|
Saputo
|
Oat Milk
|
Silk
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
Organic Bread
|
Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery
|
Packaged Meat
|
Maple Leaf
|
Pancake Mix
|
Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
|
Pasta Sauce
|
Classico
|
Pepperoni
|
Schneiders
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
|
Beyond Meat
|
Popcorn
|
Orville Redenbacher's
|
Pork
|
Maple Leaf
|
Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade
|
VH
|
Premium Aged Cheddar
|
Balderson
|
Premium Crackers
|
Christie
|
Ready-to-bake Dough
|
Pillsbury
|
Refrigerated Salad Dressing
|
Kraft
|
Rehydration Drink
|
Gatorade
|
Salsa
|
Tostitos
|
Sausages
|
Johnsonville / Schneiders (TIE)
|
Seasoning
|
Club House
|
Shredded Cheese
|
Black Diamond
|
Sour Cream (Ontario)
|
Gay Lea
|
Sour Cream (West)
|
Dairyland
|
Sparkling Water
|
Bubly / Perrier (TIE)
|
Tortilla Chips
|
Tostitos
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Dempster's
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
Yogurt
|
Activia
|
HEALTH, BEAUTY, & PERSONAL CARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Back Pain Relief
|
Robax
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
OneTouch
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Children's Tylenol
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Collagen Powder
|
Organika
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
Cough Drops
|
Halls
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Poligrip
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Flushable Wipes
|
Cottonelle
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Hand Soap
|
Dove / Softsoap (TIE)
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Kids Sunscreen
|
Coppertone
|
Laxative
|
RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE)
|
Manual Toothbrush
|
Colgate / Oral-B (TIE)
|
Men's Body Hair Trimmer
|
Gillette / Philips (TIE)
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Migraine Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Spray
|
hydraSense
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue / First Response (TIE)
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Jamieson
|
Smoking Cessation
|
Nicorette
|
Sunscreen
|
Coppertone
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Toothpaste
|
Colgate
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette Venus
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baby Laundry Detergent
|
Ivory Snow
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Diapers
|
Pampers
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Action Camera
|
GoPro
|
Bike Helmet
|
Bell Helmets
|
Jeans
|
Levi's
|
Kayak
|
Pelican
|
Men's Underwear
|
Fruit of the Loom / Hanes (TIE)
|
Stationary Exercise Bike
|
Peloton
|
Swimming Goggles
|
Speedo
|
Tennis Racquet
|
Wilson
|
Treadmill
|
NordicTrack
|
Women's Shapewear
|
SPANX
|
Yoga Wear
|
lululemon
|
AUTOMOTIVE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Automotive Floor Mats
|
WeatherTech
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
Automotive Tools
|
MasterCraft
|
Car Battery
|
MotoMaster
|
Compact Car
|
Honda / Toyota (TIE)
|
Crossover SUV
|
Honda / Nissan / Toyota (TIE)
|
Full-size Sedan
|
Toyota
|
Fully Electric Car
|
Tesla
|
Hybrid Gas / Electric Car
|
Toyota
|
Large SUV
|
Ford / Toyota (TIE)
|
Motor Oil
|
Castrol
|
Pickup Truck
|
Ford
|
Retailer of Auto Parts
|
Canadian Tire
|
Tire Sales & Service Provider
|
Canadian Tire
|
Tire Sales & Service Provider (West)
|
Kal Tire
|
Windshield Repair / Replacement Service
|
Speedy Glass
|
SERVICES & RETAIL
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Cashback Credit Card
|
CIBC
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
Bell / Telus (TIE)
|
Coffee Shop Chain
|
Tim Hortons
|
Family Restaurant (Alberta)
|
Boston Pizza
|
Family Restaurant (BC)
|
White Spot
|
Family Restaurant (Ontario)
|
Swiss Chalet
|
Family Restaurant (Quebec)
|
St-Hubert
|
Food Delivery App
|
Uber Eats
|
Grocery Delivery
|
Instacart
|
Grocery Pick-up
|
PC Express
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
|
No Frills
|
Health Diagnostic Services
|
LifeLabs
|
High-Speed Internet Provider
|
Bell
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
Bell
|
Home Security Provider
|
TELUS SmartHome Security
|
Junk Removal Service
|
1-800-GOT-JUNK?
|
Large File Sending Service
|
Dropbox
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
Manulife / Sun Life (TIE)
|
Loyalty Program
|
PC Optimum
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
Mortgage Comparison Site
|
Ratehub.ca
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card
|
PC Financial
|
Online Casino (Ontario)
|
OLG
|
Online Healthcare Provider
|
Telus Health
|
Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site
|
OpenTable
|
Online Sports Betting App / Site
|
bet365
|
Pharmacy
|
Shoppers Drug Mart
|
Pharmacy (Quebec)
|
Jean Coutu
|
Quick Service Restaurant
|
McDonald's
|
Real Estate Agency
|
RE/MAX
|
Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
Retailer of Outdoor & Camping Gear
|
Canadian Tire
|
Self Storage Warehouse
|
U-Haul
|
Short-term Rental Booking Site
|
Airbnb
|
Streaming Service for Children's Content
|
Disney+
|
Streaming Service for Quality Content
|
Netflix
|
Streaming Service for Sports
|
DAZN
|
Travel Rewards Credit Card
|
RBC / TD (TIE)
|
TV Service Provider
|
Bell
|
Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing
|
Zoom
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
How winners are determined
In the 2023 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, 15,878 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches.
*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
SOURCE BrandSpark International
For further information: For further information, licensing inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards: [email protected], (416)-561-0096
Share this article