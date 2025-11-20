2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards Reveal the Brands Canadians Trust Most in the largest survey of its kind in Canada

News provided byBrandSpark International
Nov 20, 2025, 08:53 ET
The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that being most trusted helps brands withstand price pressure and 3 core forms of emotional connection drive brand trust.
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International today unveiled the winners of the 13th edition of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTA), honouring the brands that Canadians trust most across consumer products, food and beverage, grocery retail, health & OTC, home goods, petcare, services, and retail and restaurant categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the extensive 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, reflecting the opinions of 45,394 Canadian shoppers who collectively provided 240,033 brand evaluations across 363 categories. The results provide a comprehensive view of how brand trust shapes purchasing behaviour across the country.
"In an environment where Canadians are increasingly selective with their spending, trust remains the currency of loyalty," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This year's winners have achieved the highest levels of consumer confidence by consistently delivering quality, value, and reliability."
The 2026 Most Trusted Awards had 173 new categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers including 16 new retail categories, 8 in petcare, and 11 new categories in dairy. In addition to national #1 Most Trusted winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally making them one of the Most Trusted brands in their segment. Top trusted brands in Quebec were revealed with 52 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.
BrandSpark's President, Robert Levy, noted that "our goal with the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada with a study that has research rigor and credibility as well as a marketing support program achieving extensive reach. This is why many leading brands continue to leverage this highly meaningful win to help them reach consumers, retailers and other interested parties."
Trust as Brand Currency
"Being most trusted doesn't just mean a brand is widely known – it reflects real value recognized by Canadians," said Philip Scrutton, Vice-President, Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "Shoppers are willing to pay, on average, a 15% premium for the brand they trust most over available alternatives. Trust makes brands resilient during periods of price fluctuation or economic instability."
BrandSpark's multi-year research shows that trust, as expressed by consumers, is a key predictor of purchase frequency, word-of-mouth advocacy, and long-term loyalty. Brands that consistently deliver quality and a clear purpose enjoy stronger retention and recover faster after disruptions.
The 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed key insights into how Canadians define and reward trust today:
- Trust withstands price pressure: 79% of consumers said they would rather pay more for a brand they trust than switch to a cheaper alternative that is not as trusted.
- While value is a driver of trust and private label offerings continue to grow, national brands remain the trust leaders in most categories.
- The strongest predictors that a brand has earned resilient trust are being recognized for superior & consistent quality, creating a personal connection, and introducing distinct or innovative offerings.
True emotional connection is rare among even the most trusted brands --but powerful when achieved.
Trust measurements across 300+ categories show that most shopper connections to a brand and product remain based on the fundamentals - quality, value, reliability, efficacy, and customer service.
The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study identified three core forms of emotional connection driving brand trust: Community & Belonging (feeling local, "for people like me"), Love & Joy (active enjoyment and advocacy), and Memory & Nostalgia (associations with family, rituals, and meaningful life moments).
"Leading brands in Canada increasingly win by authentically layering these connection types on top of a strong functional base", says Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark International.
TrustSpark.ai™
BrandSpark has leveraged AI with its proprietary extensive trust survey quantitative and qualitative data to provide brands with unique insights regarding the drivers of trust, and the competitive and strategic strengths and weaknesses compared to other brands in the category and uniquely benchmarked against thousands of other brands within other categories within the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study. These unique Trust Insights are available to brands.
A Night of Celebration: 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Event
On November 19, 2025, BrandSpark and the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) welcomed Canada's leading brands to an exclusive celebration at Corus Quay Atrium in downtown Toronto. Hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie from The Global National Morning Show, the evening featured a presentations of 2026 winners, insights from BrandSpark, panel discussions with marketing leaders from Bell Canada, Revlon Canada, Walmart Canada, Newell Brands and OLG and a lively networking reception celebrating the achievements of 2026's most trusted brands.
"It was inspiring to see so many of Canada's most trusted brands come together to celebrate the strong consumer trust that they have all earned and continue to support. Canada has some of the strongest marketers in the world and the Most Trusted Brands event allows them to come together to celebrate, network and learn", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.
Below are a few of this year's standout category winners (in no order):
- As we enter the winter months and unpredictable weather in Canada, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia was voted Most Trusted Source for Weather Information
- No Frills and Maxi were voted the Most Trusted Grocery Store for Low Prices Nationally and in all regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic)
- Revlon was voted the Most Trusted Lipstick brand for 11 years in a row
- Brita was voted the most trusted Water Filter Products
- Some new trending categories included were Most Trusted Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss (Ozempic), A.I. Platform (ChatGPT), Pay later Service (Klarna) and Snack Pouch (Gogo squeeZ)
For a full list of the 2026 winners, including Top 3 Most Trusted Brands and Quebec, and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
1
|
Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent
|
Ivory Snow
|
2
|
Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator
|
FridaBaby
|
3
|
Baby Food Maker
|
Beaba / NutriBullet Baby (TIE)
|
4
|
Baby Food Pouches
|
Gerber
|
5
|
Baby Lotion
|
Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE)
|
6
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
7
|
Baby Probiotics
|
BioGaia
|
8
|
Baby Snacks
|
Gerber
|
9
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
10
|
Baby Wipes
|
Huggies
|
11
|
Baked Crackers for Kids
|
Goldfish
|
12
|
Bottle Sterilizer
|
Philips Avent
|
13
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
14
|
Car Seat
|
Graco
|
15
|
Children's Allergy Relief
|
Children's Benadryl
|
16
|
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
|
17
|
Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief
|
Zarbee's
|
18
|
Children's Online Learning Platform
|
ABCmouse
|
19
|
Children's Pain & Fever Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
|
20
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
21
|
Crib Mattress
|
Graco / Ikea / Simmons Kids (TIE)
|
22
|
Diaper Pail
|
Diaper Genie
|
23
|
Diapers
|
Huggies / Pampers (TIE)
|
24
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
25
|
Educational Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
26
|
Electronic Educational Toys
|
VTech
|
27
|
Infant / Baby Bottles
|
Philips Avent
|
28
|
Insect Repellent for Kids
|
OFF!
|
29
|
Nipple Care
|
Lasinoh
|
30
|
Stroller
|
Graco
|
31
|
Wipe Warmer
|
Munchkin
|
BEAUTY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
32
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
Olay
|
33
|
Beauty Tools
|
Revlon / Sephora (TIE)
|
34
|
Dermaplaning Tool
|
Schick
|
35
|
Eye Shadow
|
Maybelline / Mac (TIE)
|
36
|
Eyeliner
|
Maybelline
|
37
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
38
|
Foundation
|
CoverGirl / L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)
|
39
|
Hair Heat Protectant
|
Tresemmé
|
40
|
Lipstick
|
Revlon
|
41
|
Longwear Makeup
|
L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)
|
42
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
43
|
Natural Lip Care
|
Burt's Bees
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
44
|
Almond Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
45
|
Bacon Topping
|
Kirkland Signature
|
46
|
Baked Beans
|
Heinz
|
47
|
Baking Yeast
|
Fleischmann's
|
48
|
Better-for-You Pasta
|
Catelli
|
49
|
Bottled Water
|
Pure Life
|
50
|
Canned Chili
|
Stagg Chili
|
51
|
Canned Fruit
|
Del Monte
|
52
|
Canned Luncheon Meat
|
SPAM
|
53
|
Canned Seafood
|
Clover Leaf
|
54
|
Canned Vegetables
|
Green Giant
|
55
|
Cereal
|
Kellogg's
|
56
|
Chewing Gum
|
Excel
|
57
|
Cooking Oil
|
Mazola / No Name (TIE)
|
58
|
Cooking Stock / Broth
|
Campbell's
|
59
|
Corn Starch
|
Fleischmann's
|
60
|
Corn Syrup
|
Crown
|
61
|
Dairy-Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
62
|
Eggs
|
Burnbrae Farms
|
63
|
Flavoured Water Enhancer
|
Mio
|
64
|
Fresh Fruit
|
Dole
|
65
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
|
Janes
|
66
|
Frozen Fish
|
High Liner
|
67
|
Frozen Individual Meals
|
Crave / Michelina's / President's Choice (TIE)
|
68
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Dr. Oetker
|
69
|
Frozen Pizza Snacks
|
McCain / Pillsbury (TIE)
|
70
|
Frozen Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
|
Beyond Meat
|
71
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
72
|
Fruit Bar
|
Sunrype
|
73
|
Fruit Juice
|
Oasis
|
74
|
Granola
|
Quaker
|
75
|
Granola Bar
|
Nature Valley / Quaker (TIE)
|
76
|
Halal Meat
|
Zabiha Halal
|
77
|
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
|
78
|
Hot Sauce
|
Frank's RedHot
|
79
|
Hummus
|
Fontaine Santé
|
80
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
81
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
82
|
Lunch Kits
|
Lunchables
|
83
|
Macaroni & Cheese
|
Kraft Dinner
|
84
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
85
|
Mexican Food Products
|
Old El Paso
|
86
|
Mortadella
|
San Daniele
|
87
|
Mustard
|
French's
|
88
|
Non-Alcoholic Beer
|
Corona
|
89
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
90
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
91
|
Olive Oil
|
Bertolli
|
92
|
Pasta
|
Catelli
|
93
|
Peanut Butter
|
Kraft
|
94
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
|
Beyond Meat
|
95
|
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
|
96
|
Premade Garlic Bread
|
Furlani
|
97
|
Prosciutto
|
San Daniele
|
98
|
Protein Bars
|
Clif Bar
|
99
|
Protein Shake
|
Premier Protein
|
100
|
Ready-to-Eat Popcorn
|
Orville Redenbacher's
|
101
|
Salad Dressing
|
Kraft
|
102
|
Salad Kit
|
Taylor Farms
|
103
|
Salami
|
Mastro
|
104
|
Seasoning & Spices
|
Club House
|
105
|
Snack Pouches
|
GoGo squeeZ
|
106
|
Sparkling Water
|
Bubly / Perrier (TIE)
|
107
|
Tea
|
Tetley
|
108
|
Tea Concentrate
|
Tazo
|
109
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Dempster's
|
110
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
111
|
Whole Grain Bread
|
Dempster's
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY)
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
112
|
Brie Cheese
|
Président
|
113
|
Butter
|
Lactantia
|
114
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
Armstrong / Black Diamond (TIE)
|
115
|
Cold Foam Creamer
|
International Delight
|
116
|
Cottage Cheese (Ontario)
|
Nordica
|
116
|
Cottage Cheese (Québec)
|
Sealtest
|
116
|
Cottage Cheese (West)
|
Dairyland
|
117
|
Cream Cheese
|
Philadelphia
|
118
|
Dahi Yogurt
|
Khaas
|
119
|
Greek Yogurt
|
Oikos
|
120
|
Halal Yogurt
|
Khaas
|
121
|
High-Protein Milk
|
Fairlife / Natrel (TIE)
|
122
|
High-Protein Yogurt
|
Oikos
|
123
|
Indulgent Yogurt
|
Liberté
|
124
|
Kids' Cheese
|
Cheestrings
|
125
|
Kids' Drinkable Yogurt
|
Yop
|
126
|
Lactose-Free Cheese
|
Black Diamond
|
127
|
Milk (Atlantic)
|
Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)
|
127
|
Milk (Ontario)
|
Neilson
|
127
|
Milk (Québec)
|
Québon
|
127
|
Milk (West)
|
Dairyland
|
128
|
Mozzarella
|
Saputo
|
129
|
Organic Yogurt
|
Liberté / Olympic (TIE)
|
130
|
Parmesan Cheese
|
Kraft
|
131
|
Plain Yogurt (non-greek)
|
Astro
|
132
|
Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese
|
Balderson
|
133
|
Processed Cheese Slices
|
Kraft
|
134
|
Single Serve Bottled Milk
|
Milk2Go
|
135
|
Sour Cream (Atlantic)
|
Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)
|
135
|
Sour Cream (Ontario)
|
Gay Lea
|
135
|
Sour Cream (Québec)
|
Sealtest
|
135
|
Sour Cream (West)
|
Dairyland
|
GROCERY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
136
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
136
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario)
|
Metro
|
136
|
Conventional Grocery Store (Québec)
|
IGA
|
136
|
Conventional Grocery Store (West)
|
Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway / Save On Foods (TIE)
|
137
|
Grocery Store Bakery (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
137
|
Grocery Store Bakery (Ontario)
|
Metro
|
137
|
Grocery Store Bakery (Québec)
|
IGA
|
137
|
Grocery Store Bakery (West)
|
Safeway
|
138
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
138
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service (Ontario)
|
No Frills / Walmart (TIE)
|
138
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service (Québec)
|
IGA
|
138
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service (West)
|
Real Canadian Superstore / Walmart (TIE)
|
139
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
139
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Ontario)
|
Metro / No Frills (TIE)
|
139
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Québec)
|
IGA
|
139
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (West)
|
Real Canadian Superstore
|
140
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
140
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Ontario)
|
Metro / No Frills (TIE)
|
140
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Québec)
|
IGA
|
140
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (West)
|
Costco / Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway (TIE)
|
141
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Atlantic)
|
Sobeys
|
141
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Ontario)
|
No Frills
|
141
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Québec)
|
IGA / Maxi (TIE)
|
141
|
Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (West)
|
Real Canadian Superstore
|
142
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic)
|
No Frills
|
142
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (National)
|
No Frills
|
142
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario)
|
No Frills
|
142
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Québec)
|
Maxi
|
142
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)
|
No Frills
|
143
|
Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods
|
Avril / Whole Foods Market (TIE)
|
144
|
Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products
|
No Frills
|
HEALTH & OTC
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
145
|
Arthritis Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
|
146
|
Bandages
|
Band-Aid
|
147
|
Blood Glucose Monitor (non-continuous)
|
OneTouch / Contour Next (TIE)
|
148
|
Cold Sore Treatment
|
Abreva
|
149
|
Condom
|
Trojan
|
150
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
151
|
Continuous Glucose Monitor
|
FreeStyle Libre
|
152
|
Cough, Cold & Flu Relief
|
Tylenol
|
153
|
Diabetic Nutritional Shake
|
Glucerna
|
154
|
Eczema Care
|
Aveeno
|
155
|
Eye Drops
|
Systane
|
156
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
157
|
Gas & Bloating Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol / Tums (TIE)
|
158
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
159
|
Hearing Aids
|
Oticon / Phonak (TIE)
|
160
|
Heartburn Relief
|
Tums
|
161
|
Laxative
|
RestoraLAX
|
162
|
Memory Support Supplement
|
Jamieson
|
163
|
Men's Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
164
|
Men's Razors
|
Gillette
|
165
|
Nasal Allergy Spray
|
Flonase
|
166
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Robax
|
167
|
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
|
168
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
169
|
Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss
|
Ozempic
|
170
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Jamieson
|
171
|
Protein Powder
|
Vega
|
172
|
Sleep Aid
|
Jamieson
|
173
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
174
|
Topical Pain Relief
|
Voltaren
|
175
|
Upset Digestive System Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
176
|
Vitamin C Powder
|
Emergen-C
|
177
|
Women's Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
178
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
179
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson / Honeywell (TIE)
|
180
|
Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
181
|
Blender
|
Ninja
|
182
|
Camping Products & Accessories
|
Coleman
|
183
|
Canopy / Sun Shelter
|
Coleman
|
184
|
Carpet Cleaner Machine
|
Bissell
|
185
|
Clothes Iron
|
Black+Decker / Philips (TIE)
|
186
|
Clothes Steamer
|
Conair
|
187
|
Cookware
|
Lagostina / T-fal (TIE)
|
188
|
Cooler
|
Coleman
|
189
|
Dashcam
|
Garmin
|
190
|
Dehumidifier
|
Honeywell
|
191
|
Dishwasher
|
Bosch / LG (TIE)
|
192
|
Disposable Lighter
|
Bic
|
193
|
Door Lock
|
Weiser
|
194
|
Electric Fan
|
Honeywell
|
195
|
Electric Kettle
|
Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE)
|
196
|
Faucets
|
Moen
|
197
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
198
|
Greeting Cards
|
Hallmark
|
199
|
Humidifier
|
Honeywell
|
200
|
Kitchen Knives
|
Henckels
|
201
|
Label Maker
|
Brother
|
202
|
Luggage
|
Samsonite
|
203
|
Markers
|
Sharpie
|
204
|
Mattress
|
Sealy
|
205
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
ENDY
|
206
|
Motor Oil
|
Castrol
|
207
|
Oven / Range
|
Samsung
|
208
|
Pen
|
Bic
|
209
|
Portable Speaker
|
JBL
|
210
|
Refrigerator
|
LG
|
211
|
Single Serve Blender
|
Ninja
|
212
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
213
|
Slow Cooker
|
Crock-Pot
|
214
|
Smart Thermostat
|
Google Nest
|
215
|
Smoker
|
Traeger
|
216
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell
|
217
|
Standby Home Generator
|
Generac
|
218
|
Television
|
Samsung
|
219
|
Toaster
|
Black+Decker
|
220
|
Toaster Oven
|
Black+Decker
|
221
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
222
|
Washer / Dryer
|
LG
|
223
|
Water Filter Products
|
Brita
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
224
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
225
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
226
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Kirkland Signature / Royale (TIE)
|
227
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
228
|
Cleaning Products for Wood Floors
|
Murphy / Pine-Sol / Swiffer (TIE)
|
229
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
230
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
231
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Lysol
|
232
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
233
|
Exterior Paint
|
BEHR
|
234
|
Exterior Stain
|
BEHR
|
235
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
236
|
Floor Cleaning Tools
|
Vileda
|
237
|
Food Preservation Bags
|
Ziploc
|
238
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
239
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Tupperware / Rubbermaid / Ziploc (TIE)
|
240
|
Food Vacuum Sealer
|
FoodSaver
|
241
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
242
|
Garbage Cans
|
Glad / Rubbermaid (TIE)
|
243
|
Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients
|
Attitude / Lysol (TIE)
|
244
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
245
|
Interior Paint
|
BEHR
|
246
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
247
|
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol
|
248
|
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
|
Downy Unstopables
|
249
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
OxiClean / Resolve (TIE)
|
250
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Lysol
|
251
|
Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse
|
Downy
|
252
|
Painter's Tape
|
3M Scotch / Frog Tape (TIE)
|
253
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
254
|
Scented Candles
|
Bath & Body Works
|
255
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
PERSONAL CARE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
256
|
Beard Care Products
|
King C. Gillette
|
257
|
Beard Trimmer
|
Philips
|
258
|
Body Moisturizer
|
Aveeno
|
259
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
260
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
261
|
Floss
|
Oral-B
|
262
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
263
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
264
|
Hand Sanitizer
|
Purell
|
265
|
Insect Repellent
|
OFF!
|
266
|
Interdental Cleaning
|
Oral-B
|
267
|
Manual Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
268
|
Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant
|
Old Spice
|
269
|
Men's Hair Styling
|
Dove Men+Care / L'Oréal (TIE)
|
270
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
271
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)
|
Head & Shoulders
|
272
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)
|
Dove / Pantene (TIE)
|
273
|
Sunscreen
|
Banana Boat / Coppertone / Neutrogena (TIE)
|
274
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
275
|
Toothpaste
|
Colgate
|
276
|
Water Flosser
|
Waterpik
|
277
|
Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant
|
Dove
|
278
|
Women's Hair Styling
|
L'Oréal
|
279
|
Women's Razors
|
Gillette Venus
|
PETCARE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
280
|
Cat Litter
|
Arm & Hammer
|
281
|
Cat Treats
|
Temptations
|
282
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
283
|
Dry Cat Food
|
Purina
|
284
|
Dry Dog Food
|
Purina
|
285
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
|
286
|
Fresh Dog Food
|
Freshpet
|
287
|
Online Pet Services
|
Rover
|
288
|
Pet Insurance Provider
|
Trupanion
|
289
|
Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider
|
Vetster
|
290
|
Wet Cat Food
|
Friskies
|
291
|
Wet Dog Food
|
Cesar / Purina (TIE)
|
RETAIL & RESTAURANTS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
292
|
Coffee Shop Coffee
|
Tim Hortons
|
293
|
Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Atlantic)
|
Swiss Chalet
|
293
|
Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Ontario)
|
Swiss Chalet
|
293
|
Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Québec)
|
St-Hubert
|
293
|
Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (West)
|
Boston Pizza
|
294
|
Casual Restaurant for Italian Food
|
East Side Mario's
|
295
|
Casual Restaurant for Seafood
|
Red Lobster
|
296
|
Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer
|
Apple
|
297
|
Convenience Store (National)
|
7-Eleven
|
297
|
Convenience Store (Ontario)
|
Circle K
|
297
|
Convenience Store (Québec)
|
Couche-Tard
|
297
|
Convenience Store (West)
|
7-Eleven
|
298
|
Electronic Device Repair Store
|
Apple / Best Buy (TIE)
|
299
|
Ice Cream Shop
|
Dairy Queen
|
300
|
Neighbourhood Retailer for Health, Beauty & Cosmetics
|
Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix
|
301
|
Pharmacy
|
Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix
|
302
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
303
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Atlantic)
|
McDonald's
|
303
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Ontario)
|
McDonald's
|
303
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Québec)
|
McDonald's
|
303
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (West)
|
A&W
|
304
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza
|
Domino's
|
305
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches
|
Subway
|
306
|
Retailer for Home Improvement
|
The Home Depot
|
307
|
Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
308
|
Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pickup & Delivery (omnichannel)
|
Walmart
|
309
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products
|
Walmart
|
310
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
|
Walmart
|
311
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
|
Walmart
|
312
|
Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products
|
Sleep Country / Dormez-vous
|
313
|
Retailer for Shipping & Document Services
|
Canada Post / Staples (TIE)
|
SERVICES
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
314
|
AI Platform
|
ChatGPT
|
315
|
Antivirus Software
|
Norton
|
316
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
CAA Insurance / Intact Insurance (TIE)
|
317
|
Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
CIBC
|
318
|
Coffee Chain Loyalty Program
|
Tim Hortons
|
319
|
Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform
|
Coinbase
|
320
|
Digital Document Signing Service
|
DocuSign
|
321
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
322
|
Drug Store Loyalty Program
|
PC Optimum
|
323
|
Email Marketing Platform
|
Mailchimp
|
324
|
Fast Oil Change Service
|
Mr. Lube
|
325
|
Gas Loyalty Program
|
Petro-Points
|
326
|
Grocery Loyalty Program
|
PC Optimum
|
327
|
Grocery Pickup & Delivery
|
Walmart
|
328
|
Health Diagnostic Services
|
LifeLabs
|
329
|
Hearing Centre
|
Costco Hearing Centre / Hearing Life (TIE)
|
330
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
331
|
Home Security Provider
|
TELUS SmartHome Security
|
332
|
HVAC Service Provider (Ontario)
|
Enercare / Reliance Home Comfort (TIE)
|
333
|
Job Search Website
|
Indeed
|
334
|
Language Learning App
|
Duolingo
|
335
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
336
|
Meditation App
|
Calm
|
337
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider
|
PC Financial
|
338
|
Online Casino (Ontario)
|
OLG
|
338
|
Online Casino (Québec)
|
Loto Québec
|
339
|
Online Design Tool
|
Canva
|
340
|
Online Healthcare Platform
|
TELUS Health
|
341
|
Online Security Provider
|
Norton
|
342
|
Pay Later Service
|
Klarna
|
343
|
Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company
|
U-Haul (U-Box)
|
344
|
Real Estate Agency
|
RE/MAX
|
345
|
Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
PC Financial
|
346
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
CAA (AMA, BCAA)
|
347
|
Source for Weather Information
|
The Weather Network / MétéoMédia
|
348
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
Bet365
|
349
|
Supplemental Health Insurance Provider
|
Blue Cross / Manulife (TIE)
|
350
|
Tire Sales & Service (National)
|
Canadian Tire
|
350
|
Tire Sales & Service (West)
|
Kal Tire
|
351
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
|
352
|
Windshield Repair / Replacement Service
|
Speedy Glass / Lebeau
|
353
|
Women's Health & Fertility App
|
Flo
|
TRAVEL
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
354
|
Airline for Customer Service
|
Air Canada
|
355
|
Airline for Domestic Travel
|
Air Canada
|
356
|
Airline for International Travel
|
Air Canada
|
357
|
Airline Loyalty Program
|
Aeroplan
|
358
|
Car Rental Service
|
Enterprise
|
359
|
Cruise Line
|
Royal Caribbean International
|
360
|
Hotel Loyalty Program
|
Marriott Bonvoy
|
361
|
Travel Booking Platform for Deals
|
Expedia
|
362
|
Travel Insurance Provider (Ontario)
|
CAA
|
362
|
Travel Insurance Provider (Québec)
|
Blue Cross
|
362
|
Travel Insurance Provider (West)
|
CAA (BCAA, AMA)
|
363
|
Short-Term Rental Booking Site
|
Airbnb
How the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based entirely on the opinions of consumers who actively shop or use the category. Participants provide unaided, top-of-mind responses, identifying the single brand they trust most. Winners are declared when a brand achieves a statistically significant lead or when its trust share exceeds 10%, with ties recognized when results fall within a 3% margin. This independent methodology ensures that only brands with genuine consumer trust are recognized.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm whose Trust, New Product, and Brand Value studies provide unmatched insight into how consumers choose new products, which brands they trust, and which brands they consider worth the price. BrandSpark conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. operates these leading credential programs: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom; Best New Product Awards in Canada and the United States; and the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the United States.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference a BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or to use the Most Trusted logo or associated claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Megan Rybko
Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]
For more information, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
SOURCE BrandSpark International
Share this article