2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards Reveal the Brands Canadians Trust Most in the largest survey of its kind in Canada

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that being most trusted helps brands withstand price pressure and 3 core forms of emotional connection drive brand trust.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International today unveiled the winners of the 13th edition of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTA), honouring the brands that Canadians trust most across consumer products, food and beverage, grocery retail, health & OTC, home goods, petcare, services, and retail and restaurant categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the extensive 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, reflecting the opinions of 45,394 Canadian shoppers who collectively provided 240,033 brand evaluations across 363 categories. The results provide a comprehensive view of how brand trust shapes purchasing behaviour across the country.

"In an environment where Canadians are increasingly selective with their spending, trust remains the currency of loyalty," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This year's winners have achieved the highest levels of consumer confidence by consistently delivering quality, value, and reliability."

The 2026 Most Trusted Awards had 173 new categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers including 16 new retail categories, 8 in petcare, and 11 new categories in dairy. In addition to national #1 Most Trusted winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally making them one of the Most Trusted brands in their segment. Top trusted brands in Quebec were revealed with 52 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.

BrandSpark's President, Robert Levy, noted that "our goal with the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada with a study that has research rigor and credibility as well as a marketing support program achieving extensive reach. This is why many leading brands continue to leverage this highly meaningful win to help them reach consumers, retailers and other interested parties."

Trust as Brand Currency

"Being most trusted doesn't just mean a brand is widely known – it reflects real value recognized by Canadians," said Philip Scrutton, Vice-President, Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "Shoppers are willing to pay, on average, a 15% premium for the brand they trust most over available alternatives. Trust makes brands resilient during periods of price fluctuation or economic instability."

BrandSpark's multi-year research shows that trust, as expressed by consumers, is a key predictor of purchase frequency, word-of-mouth advocacy, and long-term loyalty. Brands that consistently deliver quality and a clear purpose enjoy stronger retention and recover faster after disruptions.

The 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed key insights into how Canadians define and reward trust today:

Trust withstands price pressure: 79% of consumers said they would rather pay more for a brand they trust than switch to a cheaper alternative that is not as trusted.

While value is a driver of trust and private label offerings continue to grow, national brands remain the trust leaders in most categories.

The strongest predictors that a brand has earned resilient trust are being recognized for superior & consistent quality, creating a personal connection, and introducing distinct or innovative offerings.

True emotional connection is rare among even the most trusted brands --but powerful when achieved.

Trust measurements across 300+ categories show that most shopper connections to a brand and product remain based on the fundamentals - quality, value, reliability, efficacy, and customer service.

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study identified three core forms of emotional connection driving brand trust: Community & Belonging (feeling local, "for people like me"), Love & Joy (active enjoyment and advocacy), and Memory & Nostalgia (associations with family, rituals, and meaningful life moments).

"Leading brands in Canada increasingly win by authentically layering these connection types on top of a strong functional base", says Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark International.

TrustSpark.ai™

BrandSpark has leveraged AI with its proprietary extensive trust survey quantitative and qualitative data to provide brands with unique insights regarding the drivers of trust, and the competitive and strategic strengths and weaknesses compared to other brands in the category and uniquely benchmarked against thousands of other brands within other categories within the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study. These unique Trust Insights are available to brands.

A Night of Celebration: 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Event

On November 19, 2025, BrandSpark and the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) welcomed Canada's leading brands to an exclusive celebration at Corus Quay Atrium in downtown Toronto. Hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie from The Global National Morning Show, the evening featured a presentations of 2026 winners, insights from BrandSpark, panel discussions with marketing leaders from Bell Canada, Revlon Canada, Walmart Canada, Newell Brands and OLG and a lively networking reception celebrating the achievements of 2026's most trusted brands.

"It was inspiring to see so many of Canada's most trusted brands come together to celebrate the strong consumer trust that they have all earned and continue to support. Canada has some of the strongest marketers in the world and the Most Trusted Brands event allows them to come together to celebrate, network and learn", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

Below are a few of this year's standout category winners (in no order):

As we enter the winter months and unpredictable weather in Canada, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia was voted Most Trusted Source for Weather Information

was voted Most Trusted Source for Weather Information No Frills and Maxi were voted the Most Trusted Grocery Store for Low Prices Nationally and in all regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic)

and were voted the Most Trusted Grocery Store for Low Prices Nationally and in all regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic) Revlon was voted the Most Trusted Lipstick brand for 11 years in a row

was voted the Most Trusted Lipstick brand for 11 years in a row Brita was voted the most trusted Water Filter Products

was voted the most trusted Water Filter Products Some new trending categories included were Most Trusted Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss (Ozempic), A.I. Platform (ChatGPT), Pay later Service (Klarna) and Snack Pouch (Gogo squeeZ)

For a full list of the 2026 winners, including Top 3 Most Trusted Brands and Quebec, and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 1 Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent Ivory Snow 2 Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator FridaBaby 3 Baby Food Maker Beaba / NutriBullet Baby (TIE) 4 Baby Food Pouches Gerber 5 Baby Lotion Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE) 6 Baby Monitor VTech 7 Baby Probiotics BioGaia 8 Baby Snacks Gerber 9 Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby 10 Baby Wipes Huggies 11 Baked Crackers for Kids Goldfish 12 Bottle Sterilizer Philips Avent 13 Breast Pump Medela 14 Car Seat Graco 15 Children's Allergy Relief Children's Benadryl 16 Children's Cough & Cold Relief Children's Tylenol 17 Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief Zarbee's 18 Children's Online Learning Platform ABCmouse 19 Children's Pain & Fever Relief Children's Tylenol 20 Children's Thermometer Braun 21 Crib Mattress Graco / Ikea / Simmons Kids (TIE) 22 Diaper Pail Diaper Genie 23 Diapers Huggies / Pampers (TIE) 24 Dolls Barbie 25 Educational Toys Fisher-Price 26 Electronic Educational Toys VTech 27 Infant / Baby Bottles Philips Avent 28 Insect Repellent for Kids OFF! 29 Nipple Care Lasinoh 30 Stroller Graco 31 Wipe Warmer Munchkin

BEAUTY CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 32 Anti-Aging Skin Care Olay 33 Beauty Tools Revlon / Sephora (TIE) 34 Dermaplaning Tool Schick 35 Eye Shadow Maybelline / Mac (TIE) 36 Eyeliner Maybelline 37 Face Wipes Neutrogena 38 Foundation CoverGirl / L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE) 39 Hair Heat Protectant Tresemmé 40 Lipstick Revlon 41 Longwear Makeup L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE) 42 Mascara Maybelline 43 Natural Lip Care Burt's Bees

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 44 Almond Plant-Based Beverage Silk 45 Bacon Topping Kirkland Signature 46 Baked Beans Heinz 47 Baking Yeast Fleischmann's 48 Better-for-You Pasta Catelli 49 Bottled Water Pure Life 50 Canned Chili Stagg Chili 51 Canned Fruit Del Monte 52 Canned Luncheon Meat SPAM 53 Canned Seafood Clover Leaf 54 Canned Vegetables Green Giant 55 Cereal Kellogg's 56 Chewing Gum Excel 57 Cooking Oil Mazola / No Name (TIE) 58 Cooking Stock / Broth Campbell's 59 Corn Starch Fleischmann's 60 Corn Syrup Crown 61 Dairy-Free Cheese Daiya 62 Eggs Burnbrae Farms 63 Flavoured Water Enhancer Mio 64 Fresh Fruit Dole 65 Frozen Breaded Chicken Products Janes 66 Frozen Fish High Liner 67 Frozen Individual Meals Crave / Michelina's / President's Choice (TIE) 68 Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker 69 Frozen Pizza Snacks McCain / Pillsbury (TIE) 70 Frozen Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Beyond Meat 71 Frozen Potato Products McCain 72 Fruit Bar Sunrype 73 Fruit Juice Oasis 74 Granola Quaker 75 Granola Bar Nature Valley / Quaker (TIE) 76 Halal Meat Zabiha Halal 77 Hazelnut Spread Nutella 78 Hot Sauce Frank's RedHot 79 Hummus Fontaine Santé 80 Jerky Jack Link's 81 Ketchup Heinz 82 Lunch Kits Lunchables 83 Macaroni & Cheese Kraft Dinner 84 Mayonnaise Hellmann's 85 Mexican Food Products Old El Paso 86 Mortadella San Daniele 87 Mustard French's 88 Non-Alcoholic Beer Corona 89 Oat Plant-Based Beverage Silk 90 Oatmeal Quaker 91 Olive Oil Bertolli 92 Pasta Catelli 93 Peanut Butter Kraft 94 Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Beyond Meat 95 Plant-Based Yogurt Silk 96 Premade Garlic Bread Furlani 97 Prosciutto San Daniele 98 Protein Bars Clif Bar 99 Protein Shake Premier Protein 100 Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Orville Redenbacher's 101 Salad Dressing Kraft 102 Salad Kit Taylor Farms 103 Salami Mastro 104 Seasoning & Spices Club House 105 Snack Pouches GoGo squeeZ 106 Sparkling Water Bubly / Perrier (TIE) 107 Tea Tetley 108 Tea Concentrate Tazo 109 Tortilla Wraps Dempster's 110 White Bread Wonder 111 Whole Grain Bread Dempster's

FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY) CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 112 Brie Cheese Président 113 Butter Lactantia 114 Cheddar Cheese Armstrong / Black Diamond (TIE) 115 Cold Foam Creamer International Delight 116 Cottage Cheese (Ontario) Nordica 116 Cottage Cheese (Québec) Sealtest 116 Cottage Cheese (West) Dairyland 117 Cream Cheese Philadelphia 118 Dahi Yogurt Khaas 119 Greek Yogurt Oikos 120 Halal Yogurt Khaas 121 High-Protein Milk Fairlife / Natrel (TIE) 122 High-Protein Yogurt Oikos 123 Indulgent Yogurt Liberté 124 Kids' Cheese Cheestrings 125 Kids' Drinkable Yogurt Yop 126 Lactose-Free Cheese Black Diamond 127 Milk (Atlantic) Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE) 127 Milk (Ontario) Neilson 127 Milk (Québec) Québon 127 Milk (West) Dairyland 128 Mozzarella Saputo 129 Organic Yogurt Liberté / Olympic (TIE) 130 Parmesan Cheese Kraft 131 Plain Yogurt (non-greek) Astro 132 Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese Balderson 133 Processed Cheese Slices Kraft 134 Single Serve Bottled Milk Milk2Go 135 Sour Cream (Atlantic) Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE) 135 Sour Cream (Ontario) Gay Lea 135 Sour Cream (Québec) Sealtest 135 Sour Cream (West) Dairyland

GROCERY CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 136 Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic) Sobeys 136 Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario) Metro 136 Conventional Grocery Store (Québec) IGA 136 Conventional Grocery Store (West) Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway / Save On Foods (TIE) 137 Grocery Store Bakery (Atlantic) Sobeys 137 Grocery Store Bakery (Ontario) Metro 137 Grocery Store Bakery (Québec) IGA 137 Grocery Store Bakery (West) Safeway 138 Grocery Store for Customer Service (Atlantic) Sobeys 138 Grocery Store for Customer Service (Ontario) No Frills / Walmart (TIE) 138 Grocery Store for Customer Service (Québec) IGA 138 Grocery Store for Customer Service (West) Real Canadian Superstore / Walmart (TIE) 139 Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Atlantic) Sobeys 139 Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Ontario) Metro / No Frills (TIE) 139 Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Québec) IGA 139 Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (West) Real Canadian Superstore 140 Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Atlantic) Sobeys 140 Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Ontario) Metro / No Frills (TIE) 140 Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Québec) IGA 140 Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (West) Costco / Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway (TIE) 141 Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Atlantic) Sobeys 141 Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Ontario) No Frills 141 Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Québec) IGA / Maxi (TIE) 141 Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (West) Real Canadian Superstore 142 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic) No Frills 142 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (National) No Frills 142 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario) No Frills 142 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Québec) Maxi 142 Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West) No Frills 143 Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods Avril / Whole Foods Market (TIE) 144 Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products No Frills

HEALTH & OTC CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 145 Arthritis Pain Relief Tylenol 146 Bandages Band-Aid 147 Blood Glucose Monitor (non-continuous) OneTouch / Contour Next (TIE) 148 Cold Sore Treatment Abreva 149 Condom Trojan 150 Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) 151 Continuous Glucose Monitor FreeStyle Libre 152 Cough, Cold & Flu Relief Tylenol 153 Diabetic Nutritional Shake Glucerna 154 Eczema Care Aveeno 155 Eye Drops Systane 156 Fibre Supplement Metamucil 157 Gas & Bloating Relief Pepto-Bismol / Tums (TIE) 158 Headache Relief Tylenol 159 Hearing Aids Oticon / Phonak (TIE) 160 Heartburn Relief Tums 161 Laxative RestoraLAX 162 Memory Support Supplement Jamieson 163 Men's Adult Multivitamin Centrum 164 Men's Razors Gillette 165 Nasal Allergy Spray Flonase 166 Oral Back Pain Relief Robax 167 Ovulation Test Clearblue 168 Pregnancy Test Clearblue 169 Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss Ozempic 170 Probiotic Supplements Jamieson 171 Protein Powder Vega 172 Sleep Aid Jamieson 173 Tampons Tampax 174 Topical Pain Relief Voltaren 175 Upset Digestive System Relief Pepto-Bismol 176 Vitamin C Powder Emergen-C 177 Women's Adult Multivitamin Centrum

HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 178 Air Fryer Ninja 179 Air Purifier Dyson / Honeywell (TIE) 180 Barbeque Grill Weber 181 Blender Ninja 182 Camping Products & Accessories Coleman 183 Canopy / Sun Shelter Coleman 184 Carpet Cleaner Machine Bissell 185 Clothes Iron Black+Decker / Philips (TIE) 186 Clothes Steamer Conair 187 Cookware Lagostina / T-fal (TIE) 188 Cooler Coleman 189 Dashcam Garmin 190 Dehumidifier Honeywell 191 Dishwasher Bosch / LG (TIE) 192 Disposable Lighter Bic 193 Door Lock Weiser 194 Electric Fan Honeywell 195 Electric Kettle Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE) 196 Faucets Moen 197 Food Processor Ninja 198 Greeting Cards Hallmark 199 Humidifier Honeywell 200 Kitchen Knives Henckels 201 Label Maker Brother 202 Luggage Samsonite 203 Markers Sharpie 204 Mattress Sealy 205 Mattress-in-a-Box ENDY 206 Motor Oil Castrol 207 Oven / Range Samsung 208 Pen Bic 209 Portable Speaker JBL 210 Refrigerator LG 211 Single Serve Blender Ninja 212 Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig 213 Slow Cooker Crock-Pot 214 Smart Thermostat Google Nest 215 Smoker Traeger 216 Space Heater Honeywell 217 Standby Home Generator Generac 218 Television Samsung 219 Toaster Black+Decker 220 Toaster Oven Black+Decker 221 Vacuum Dyson 222 Washer / Dryer LG 223 Water Filter Products Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 224 All-Purpose Cleaner Lysol 225 Bathroom Cleaner Lysol 226 Bathroom Tissue Kirkland Signature / Royale (TIE) 227 Carpet Stain Remover Resolve 228 Cleaning Products for Wood Floors Murphy / Pine-Sol / Swiffer (TIE) 229 Dishwasher Detergent Cascade 230 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish 231 Disinfectant Spray Lysol 232 Dryer Sheets Bounce 233 Exterior Paint BEHR 234 Exterior Stain BEHR 235 Fabric Softener Downy 236 Floor Cleaning Tools Vileda 237 Food Preservation Bags Ziploc 238 Food Storage Bags Ziploc 239 Food Storage Containers Tupperware / Rubbermaid / Ziploc (TIE) 240 Food Vacuum Sealer FoodSaver 241 Garbage Bags Glad 242 Garbage Cans Glad / Rubbermaid (TIE) 243 Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients Attitude / Lysol (TIE) 244 Insect Control Raid 245 Interior Paint BEHR 246 Laundry Detergent Tide 247 Laundry Disinfectant Lysol 248 Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash) Downy Unstopables 249 Laundry Stain Remover OxiClean / Resolve (TIE) 250 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Lysol 251 Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse Downy 252 Painter's Tape 3M Scotch / Frog Tape (TIE) 253 Paper Towels Bounty 254 Scented Candles Bath & Body Works 255 Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol

PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 256 Beard Care Products King C. Gillette 257 Beard Trimmer Philips 258 Body Moisturizer Aveeno 259 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B 260 Feminine Hygiene Pads Always 261 Floss Oral-B 262 Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine 263 Hair Removal Nair 264 Hand Sanitizer Purell 265 Insect Repellent OFF! 266 Interdental Cleaning Oral-B 267 Manual Toothbrush Oral-B 268 Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant Old Spice 269 Men's Hair Styling Dove Men+Care / L'Oréal (TIE) 270 Mouthwash Listerine 271 Shampoo & Conditioner (Men) Head & Shoulders 272 Shampoo & Conditioner (Women) Dove / Pantene (TIE) 273 Sunscreen Banana Boat / Coppertone / Neutrogena (TIE) 274 Teeth Whitening Crest 275 Toothpaste Colgate 276 Water Flosser Waterpik 277 Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant Dove 278 Women's Hair Styling L'Oréal 279 Women's Razors Gillette Venus

PETCARE CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 280 Cat Litter Arm & Hammer 281 Cat Treats Temptations 282 Dog Treats Milk-Bone 283 Dry Cat Food Purina 284 Dry Dog Food Purina 285 Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II / K9 Advantix II 286 Fresh Dog Food Freshpet 287 Online Pet Services Rover 288 Pet Insurance Provider Trupanion 289 Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider Vetster 290 Wet Cat Food Friskies 291 Wet Dog Food Cesar / Purina (TIE)

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 292 Coffee Shop Coffee Tim Hortons 293 Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Atlantic) Swiss Chalet 293 Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Ontario) Swiss Chalet 293 Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Québec) St-Hubert 293 Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (West) Boston Pizza 294 Casual Restaurant for Italian Food East Side Mario's 295 Casual Restaurant for Seafood Red Lobster 296 Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer Apple 297 Convenience Store (National) 7-Eleven 297 Convenience Store (Ontario) Circle K 297 Convenience Store (Québec) Couche-Tard 297 Convenience Store (West) 7-Eleven 298 Electronic Device Repair Store Apple / Best Buy (TIE) 299 Ice Cream Shop Dairy Queen 300 Neighbourhood Retailer for Health, Beauty & Cosmetics Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix 301 Pharmacy Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix 302 Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Kentucky Fried Chicken 303 Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Atlantic) McDonald's 303 Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Ontario) McDonald's 303 Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Québec) McDonald's 303 Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (West) A&W 304 Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza Domino's 305 Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches Subway 306 Retailer for Home Improvement The Home Depot 307 Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's 308 Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pickup & Delivery (omnichannel) Walmart 309 Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products Walmart 310 Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care Walmart 311 Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys Walmart 312 Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products Sleep Country / Dormez-vous 313 Retailer for Shipping & Document Services Canada Post / Staples (TIE)

SERVICES CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 314 AI Platform ChatGPT 315 Antivirus Software Norton 316 Auto Insurance Provider CAA Insurance / Intact Insurance (TIE) 317 Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider CIBC 318 Coffee Chain Loyalty Program Tim Hortons 319 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Coinbase 320 Digital Document Signing Service DocuSign 321 DNA Testing Ancestry 322 Drug Store Loyalty Program PC Optimum 323 Email Marketing Platform Mailchimp 324 Fast Oil Change Service Mr. Lube 325 Gas Loyalty Program Petro-Points 326 Grocery Loyalty Program PC Optimum 327 Grocery Pickup & Delivery Walmart 328 Health Diagnostic Services LifeLabs 329 Hearing Centre Costco Hearing Centre / Hearing Life (TIE) 330 Home Insurance Provider Intact Insurance 331 Home Security Provider TELUS SmartHome Security 332 HVAC Service Provider (Ontario) Enercare / Reliance Home Comfort (TIE) 333 Job Search Website Indeed 334 Language Learning App Duolingo 335 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh 336 Meditation App Calm 337 No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider PC Financial 338 Online Casino (Ontario) OLG 338 Online Casino (Québec) Loto Québec 339 Online Design Tool Canva 340 Online Healthcare Platform TELUS Health 341 Online Security Provider Norton 342 Pay Later Service Klarna 343 Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company U-Haul (U-Box) 344 Real Estate Agency RE/MAX 345 Rewards Credit Card Provider PC Financial 346 Roadside Assistance Service CAA (AMA, BCAA) 347 Source for Weather Information The Weather Network / MétéoMédia 348 Sports Betting Provider Bet365 349 Supplemental Health Insurance Provider Blue Cross / Manulife (TIE) 350 Tire Sales & Service (National) Canadian Tire 350 Tire Sales & Service (West) Kal Tire 351 Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers) 352 Windshield Repair / Replacement Service Speedy Glass / Lebeau 353 Women's Health & Fertility App Flo

TRAVEL CATEGORY # CATEGORY MOST TRUSTED WINNER 354 Airline for Customer Service Air Canada 355 Airline for Domestic Travel Air Canada 356 Airline for International Travel Air Canada 357 Airline Loyalty Program Aeroplan 358 Car Rental Service Enterprise 359 Cruise Line Royal Caribbean International 360 Hotel Loyalty Program Marriott Bonvoy 361 Travel Booking Platform for Deals Expedia 362 Travel Insurance Provider (Ontario) CAA 362 Travel Insurance Provider (Québec) Blue Cross 362 Travel Insurance Provider (West) CAA (BCAA, AMA) 363 Short-Term Rental Booking Site Airbnb

How the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based entirely on the opinions of consumers who actively shop or use the category. Participants provide unaided, top-of-mind responses, identifying the single brand they trust most. Winners are declared when a brand achieves a statistically significant lead or when its trust share exceeds 10%, with ties recognized when results fall within a 3% margin. This independent methodology ensures that only brands with genuine consumer trust are recognized.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm whose Trust, New Product, and Brand Value studies provide unmatched insight into how consumers choose new products, which brands they trust, and which brands they consider worth the price. BrandSpark conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. operates these leading credential programs: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom; Best New Product Awards in Canada and the United States; and the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the United States.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference a BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or to use the Most Trusted logo or associated claims.

