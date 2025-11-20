2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards Reveal the Brands Canadians Trust Most in the largest survey of its kind in Canada

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that being most trusted helps brands withstand price pressure and 3 core forms of emotional connection drive brand trust.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International today unveiled the winners of the 13th edition of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (BMTA), honouring the brands that Canadians trust most across consumer products, food and beverage, grocery retail, health & OTC, home goods, petcare, services, and retail and restaurant categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the extensive 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, reflecting the opinions of 45,394 Canadian shoppers who collectively provided 240,033 brand evaluations across 363 categories. The results provide a comprehensive view of how brand trust shapes purchasing behaviour across the country.

"In an environment where Canadians are increasingly selective with their spending, trust remains the currency of loyalty," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "This year's winners have achieved the highest levels of consumer confidence by consistently delivering quality, value, and reliability."

The 2026 Most Trusted Awards had 173 new categories and expanded into new areas of importance to consumers including 16 new retail categories, 8 in petcare, and 11 new categories in dairy. In addition to national #1 Most Trusted winners, BrandSpark is also releasing those brands that have achieved a 2nd or 3rd place ranking nationally making them one of the Most Trusted brands in their segment. Top trusted brands in Quebec were revealed with 52 categories featuring different trust leaders compared to the rest of Canada, highlighting how trust can take on different dimensions across regions.

BrandSpark's President, Robert Levy, noted that "our goal with the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards is to capture the pulse of consumer sentiment across Canada with a study that has research rigor and credibility as well as a marketing support program achieving extensive reach.  This is why many leading brands continue to leverage this highly meaningful win to help them reach consumers, retailers and other interested parties."

Trust as Brand Currency
"Being most trusted doesn't just mean a brand is widely known – it reflects real value recognized by Canadians," said Philip Scrutton, Vice-President, Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "Shoppers are willing to pay, on average, a 15% premium for the brand they trust most over available alternatives. Trust makes brands resilient during periods of price fluctuation or economic instability."

BrandSpark's multi-year research shows that trust, as expressed by consumers, is a key predictor of purchase frequency, word-of-mouth advocacy, and long-term loyalty. Brands that consistently deliver quality and a clear purpose enjoy stronger retention and recover faster after disruptions.

The 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed key insights into how Canadians define and reward trust today:

  • Trust withstands price pressure: 79% of consumers said they would rather pay more for a brand they trust than switch to a cheaper alternative that is not as trusted.
  • While value is a driver of trust and private label offerings continue to grow, national brands remain the trust leaders in most categories.
  • The strongest predictors that a brand has earned resilient trust are being recognized for superior & consistent quality, creating a personal connection, and introducing distinct or innovative offerings.

True emotional connection is rare among even the most trusted brands --but powerful when achieved.

Trust measurements across 300+ categories show that most shopper connections to a brand and product remain based on the fundamentals - quality, value, reliability, efficacy, and customer service. 

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study identified three core forms of emotional connection driving brand trust: Community & Belonging (feeling local, "for people like me"), Love & Joy (active enjoyment and advocacy), and Memory & Nostalgia (associations with family, rituals, and meaningful life moments).

"Leading brands in Canada increasingly win by authentically layering these connection types on top of a strong functional base", says Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark International.

TrustSpark.ai
BrandSpark has leveraged AI with its proprietary extensive trust survey quantitative and qualitative data to provide brands with unique insights regarding the drivers of trust, and the competitive and strategic strengths and weaknesses compared to other brands in the category and uniquely benchmarked against thousands of other brands within other categories within the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study.  These unique Trust Insights are available to brands.

A Night of Celebration: 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Event
On November 19, 2025, BrandSpark and the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) welcomed Canada's leading brands to an exclusive celebration at Corus Quay Atrium in downtown Toronto. Hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie from The Global National Morning Show, the evening featured a presentations of 2026 winners, insights from BrandSpark, panel discussions with marketing leaders from Bell Canada, Revlon Canada, Walmart Canada, Newell Brands and OLG and a lively networking reception celebrating the achievements of 2026's most trusted brands.

"It was inspiring to see so many of Canada's most trusted brands come together to celebrate the strong consumer trust that they have all earned and continue to support.  Canada has some of the strongest marketers in the world and the Most Trusted Brands event allows them to come together to celebrate, network and learn", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

Below are a few of this year's standout category winners (in no order):

  • As we enter the winter months and unpredictable weather in Canada, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia was voted Most Trusted Source for Weather Information
  • No Frills and Maxi were voted the Most Trusted Grocery Store for Low Prices Nationally and in all regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic)
  • Revlon was voted the Most Trusted Lipstick brand for 11 years in a row
  • Brita was voted the most trusted Water Filter Products
  • Some new trending categories included were Most Trusted Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss (Ozempic), A.I. Platform (ChatGPT), Pay later Service (Klarna) and Snack Pouch (Gogo squeeZ)

For a full list of the 2026 winners, including Top 3 Most Trusted Brands and Quebec, and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent

Ivory Snow

2

Baby & Kids Nasal Aspirator

FridaBaby

3

Baby Food Maker

Beaba / NutriBullet Baby (TIE)

4

Baby Food Pouches

Gerber

5

Baby Lotion

Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE)

6

Baby Monitor

VTech

7

Baby Probiotics

BioGaia

8

Baby Snacks

Gerber

9

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

10

Baby Wipes

Huggies

11

Baked Crackers for Kids

Goldfish

12

Bottle Sterilizer

Philips Avent

13

Breast Pump

Medela

14

Car Seat

Graco

15

Children's Allergy Relief

Children's Benadryl

16

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Children's Tylenol

17

Children's Natural Cough & Cold Relief

Zarbee's

18

Children's Online Learning Platform

ABCmouse

19

Children's Pain & Fever Relief

Children's Tylenol

20

Children's Thermometer

Braun

21

Crib Mattress

Graco / Ikea / Simmons Kids (TIE)

22

Diaper Pail

Diaper Genie

23

Diapers

Huggies / Pampers (TIE)

24

Dolls

Barbie

25

Educational Toys

Fisher-Price

26

Electronic Educational Toys

VTech

27

Infant / Baby Bottles

Philips Avent

28

Insect Repellent for Kids

OFF!

29

Nipple Care

Lasinoh

30

Stroller

Graco

31

Wipe Warmer

Munchkin

BEAUTY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

32

Anti-Aging Skin Care

Olay

33

Beauty Tools

Revlon / Sephora (TIE)

34

Dermaplaning Tool

Schick

35

Eye Shadow

Maybelline / Mac (TIE)

36

Eyeliner

Maybelline

37

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

38

Foundation

CoverGirl / L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)

39

Hair Heat Protectant

Tresemmé

40

Lipstick

Revlon

41

Longwear Makeup

L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)

42

Mascara

Maybelline

43

Natural Lip Care

Burt's Bees

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

44

Almond Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

45

Bacon Topping

Kirkland Signature

46

Baked Beans

Heinz

47

Baking Yeast

Fleischmann's

48

Better-for-You Pasta

Catelli

49

Bottled Water

Pure Life

50

Canned Chili

Stagg Chili

51

Canned Fruit

Del Monte

52

Canned Luncheon Meat

SPAM

53

Canned Seafood

Clover Leaf

54

Canned Vegetables

Green Giant

55

Cereal

Kellogg's

56

Chewing Gum

Excel

57

Cooking Oil

Mazola / No Name (TIE)

58

Cooking Stock / Broth

Campbell's

59

Corn Starch

Fleischmann's

60

Corn Syrup

Crown

61

Dairy-Free Cheese

Daiya

62

Eggs

Burnbrae Farms

63

Flavoured Water Enhancer

Mio

64

Fresh Fruit

Dole

65

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products

Janes

66

Frozen Fish

High Liner

67

Frozen Individual Meals

Crave / Michelina's / President's Choice (TIE)

68

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker

69

Frozen Pizza Snacks

McCain / Pillsbury (TIE)

70

Frozen Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Beyond Meat

71

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

72

Fruit Bar

Sunrype

73

Fruit Juice

Oasis

74

Granola

Quaker

75

Granola Bar

Nature Valley / Quaker (TIE)

76

Halal Meat

Zabiha Halal

77

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

78

Hot Sauce

Frank's RedHot

79

Hummus

Fontaine Santé

80

Jerky

Jack Link's

81

Ketchup

Heinz

82

Lunch Kits

Lunchables

83

Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft Dinner

84

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

85

Mexican Food Products

Old El Paso

86

Mortadella

San Daniele

87

Mustard

French's

88

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Corona

89

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

90

Oatmeal

Quaker

91

Olive Oil

Bertolli

92

Pasta

Catelli

93

Peanut Butter

Kraft

94

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Beyond Meat

95

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

96

Premade Garlic Bread

Furlani

97

Prosciutto

San Daniele

98

Protein Bars

Clif Bar

99

Protein Shake

Premier Protein

100

Ready-to-Eat Popcorn

Orville Redenbacher's

101

Salad Dressing

Kraft

102

Salad Kit

Taylor Farms

103

Salami

Mastro

104

Seasoning & Spices

Club House

105

Snack Pouches

GoGo squeeZ

106

Sparkling Water

Bubly / Perrier (TIE)

107

Tea

Tetley

108

Tea Concentrate

Tazo

109

Tortilla Wraps

Dempster's

110

White Bread

Wonder

111

Whole Grain Bread

Dempster's

FOOD & BEVERAGE (DAIRY)

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

112

Brie Cheese

Président

113

Butter

Lactantia

114

Cheddar Cheese

Armstrong / Black Diamond (TIE)

115

Cold Foam Creamer

International Delight

116

Cottage Cheese (Ontario)

Nordica

116

Cottage Cheese (Québec)

Sealtest

116

Cottage Cheese (West)

Dairyland

117

Cream Cheese

Philadelphia

118

Dahi Yogurt

Khaas

119

Greek Yogurt

Oikos

120

Halal Yogurt

Khaas

121

High-Protein Milk

Fairlife / Natrel (TIE)

122

High-Protein Yogurt

Oikos

123

Indulgent Yogurt

Liberté

124

Kids' Cheese

Cheestrings

125

Kids' Drinkable Yogurt

Yop

126

Lactose-Free Cheese

Black Diamond

127

Milk (Atlantic)

Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)

127

Milk (Ontario)

Neilson

127

Milk (Québec)

Québon

127

Milk (West)

Dairyland

128

Mozzarella

Saputo

129

Organic Yogurt

Liberté / Olympic (TIE)

130

Parmesan Cheese

Kraft

131

Plain Yogurt (non-greek)

Astro

132

Premium Aged Cheddar Cheese

Balderson

133

Processed Cheese Slices

Kraft

134

Single Serve Bottled Milk

Milk2Go

135

Sour Cream (Atlantic)

Farmers / Scotsburn (TIE)

135

Sour Cream (Ontario)

Gay Lea

135

Sour Cream (Québec)

Sealtest

135

Sour Cream (West)

Dairyland

GROCERY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

136

Conventional Grocery Store (Atlantic)

Sobeys

136

Conventional Grocery Store (Ontario)

Metro

136

Conventional Grocery Store (Québec)

IGA

136

Conventional Grocery Store (West)

Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway / Save On Foods (TIE)

137

Grocery Store Bakery (Atlantic)

Sobeys

137

Grocery Store Bakery (Ontario)

Metro

137

Grocery Store Bakery (Québec)

IGA

137

Grocery Store Bakery (West)

Safeway

138

Grocery Store for Customer Service (Atlantic)

Sobeys

138

Grocery Store for Customer Service (Ontario)

No Frills / Walmart (TIE)

138

Grocery Store for Customer Service (Québec)

IGA

138

Grocery Store for Customer Service (West)

Real Canadian Superstore / Walmart (TIE)

139

Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Atlantic)

Sobeys

139

Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Ontario)

Metro / No Frills (TIE)

139

Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (Québec)

IGA

139

Grocery Store for Fresh Meat & Seafood (West)

Real Canadian Superstore

140

Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Atlantic)

Sobeys

140

Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Ontario)

Metro / No Frills (TIE)

140

Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (Québec)

IGA

140

Grocery Store for Fresh Prepared Foods (West)

Costco / Real Canadian Superstore / Safeway (TIE)

141

Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Atlantic)

Sobeys

141

Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Ontario)

No Frills

141

Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (Québec)

IGA / Maxi (TIE)

141

Grocery Store for Fresh Produce (West)

Real Canadian Superstore

142

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Atlantic)

No Frills

142

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (National)

No Frills

142

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Ontario)

No Frills

142

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Québec)

Maxi

142

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)

No Frills

143

Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods

Avril  / Whole Foods Market (TIE)

144

Grocery Store for Store Brand / Private Label Products

No Frills

HEALTH & OTC

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

145

Arthritis Pain Relief

Tylenol

146

Bandages

Band-Aid

147

Blood Glucose Monitor (non-continuous)

OneTouch / Contour Next (TIE)

148

Cold Sore Treatment

Abreva

149

Condom

Trojan

150

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

151

Continuous Glucose Monitor

FreeStyle Libre

152

Cough, Cold & Flu Relief

Tylenol

153

Diabetic Nutritional Shake

Glucerna

154

Eczema Care

Aveeno

155

Eye Drops

Systane

156

Fibre Supplement

Metamucil

157

Gas & Bloating Relief

Pepto-Bismol / Tums (TIE)

158

Headache Relief

Tylenol

159

Hearing Aids

Oticon / Phonak (TIE)

160

Heartburn Relief

Tums

161

Laxative

RestoraLAX

162

Memory Support Supplement

Jamieson

163

Men's Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

164

Men's Razors

Gillette

165

Nasal Allergy Spray

Flonase

166

Oral Back Pain Relief

Robax

167

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

168

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

169

Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss

Ozempic

170

Probiotic Supplements

Jamieson

171

Protein Powder

Vega

172

Sleep Aid

Jamieson

173

Tampons

Tampax

174

Topical Pain Relief

Voltaren

175

Upset Digestive System Relief

Pepto-Bismol

176

Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C

177

Women's Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

178

Air Fryer

Ninja

179

Air Purifier

Dyson / Honeywell (TIE)

180

Barbeque Grill

Weber

181

Blender

Ninja

182

Camping Products & Accessories

Coleman

183

Canopy / Sun Shelter

Coleman

184

Carpet Cleaner Machine

Bissell

185

Clothes Iron

Black+Decker / Philips (TIE)

186

Clothes Steamer

Conair

187

Cookware

Lagostina / T-fal (TIE)

188

Cooler

Coleman

189

Dashcam

Garmin

190

Dehumidifier

Honeywell

191

Dishwasher

Bosch / LG (TIE)

192

Disposable Lighter

Bic

193

Door Lock

Weiser

194

Electric Fan

Honeywell

195

Electric Kettle

Black+Decker / Hamilton Beach (TIE)

196

Faucets

Moen

197

Food Processor

Ninja

198

Greeting Cards

Hallmark

199

Humidifier

Honeywell

200

Kitchen Knives

Henckels

201

Label Maker

Brother

202

Luggage

Samsonite

203

Markers

Sharpie

204

Mattress

Sealy

205

Mattress-in-a-Box

ENDY

206

Motor Oil

Castrol

207

Oven / Range

Samsung

208

Pen

Bic

209

Portable Speaker

JBL

210

Refrigerator

LG

211

Single Serve Blender

Ninja

212

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

213

Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot

214

Smart Thermostat

Google Nest

215

Smoker

Traeger

216

Space Heater

Honeywell

217

Standby Home Generator

Generac

218

Television

Samsung

219

Toaster

Black+Decker

220

Toaster Oven

Black+Decker

221

Vacuum

Dyson

222

Washer / Dryer

LG

223

Water Filter Products

Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

224

All-Purpose Cleaner

Lysol

225

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol

226

Bathroom Tissue

Kirkland Signature / Royale (TIE)

227

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

228

Cleaning Products for Wood Floors

Murphy / Pine-Sol / Swiffer (TIE)

229

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

230

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

231

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

232

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

233

Exterior Paint

BEHR

234

Exterior Stain

BEHR

235

Fabric Softener

Downy

236

Floor Cleaning Tools

Vileda

237

Food Preservation Bags

Ziploc

238

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

239

Food Storage Containers

Tupperware / Rubbermaid / Ziploc (TIE)

240

Food Vacuum Sealer

FoodSaver

241

Garbage Bags

Glad

242

Garbage Cans

Glad / Rubbermaid (TIE)

243

Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients

Attitude / Lysol (TIE)

244

Insect Control

Raid

245

Interior Paint

BEHR

246

Laundry Detergent

Tide

247

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol

248

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)

Downy Unstopables

249

Laundry Stain Remover

OxiClean / Resolve (TIE)

250

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Lysol

251

Odour Fighting Fabric Rinse

Downy

252

Painter's Tape

3M Scotch / Frog Tape (TIE)

253

Paper Towels

Bounty

254

Scented Candles

Bath & Body Works

255

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

256

Beard Care Products

King C. Gillette

257

Beard Trimmer

Philips

258

Body Moisturizer

Aveeno

259

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

260

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

261

Floss

Oral-B

262

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

263

Hair Removal

Nair

264

Hand Sanitizer

Purell

265

Insect Repellent

OFF!

266

Interdental Cleaning

Oral-B

267

Manual Toothbrush

Oral-B

268

Men's Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Old Spice

269

Men's Hair Styling

Dove Men+Care / L'Oréal (TIE)

270

Mouthwash

Listerine

271

Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)

Head & Shoulders

272

Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)

Dove / Pantene (TIE)

273

Sunscreen

Banana Boat / Coppertone / Neutrogena (TIE)

274

Teeth Whitening

Crest

275

Toothpaste

Colgate

276

Water Flosser

Waterpik

277

Women's Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Dove

278

Women's Hair Styling

L'Oréal

279

Women's Razors

Gillette Venus

PETCARE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

280

Cat Litter

Arm & Hammer

281

Cat Treats

Temptations

282

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

283

Dry Cat Food

Purina

284

Dry Dog Food

Purina

285

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

286

Fresh Dog Food

Freshpet

287

Online Pet Services

Rover

288

Pet Insurance Provider

Trupanion

289

Virtual / Online Veterinary Service Provider

Vetster

290

Wet Cat Food

Friskies

291

Wet Dog Food

Cesar / Purina (TIE)

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

292

Coffee Shop Coffee

Tim Hortons

293

Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Atlantic)

Swiss Chalet

293

Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Ontario)

Swiss Chalet

293

Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (Québec)

St-Hubert

293

Casual Restaurant for Family Dining (West)

Boston Pizza

294

Casual Restaurant for Italian Food

East Side Mario's

295

Casual Restaurant for Seafood

Red Lobster

296

Certified Pre-Owned Phone Retailer

Apple

297

Convenience Store (National)

7-Eleven

297

Convenience Store (Ontario)

Circle K

297

Convenience Store (Québec)

Couche-Tard

297

Convenience Store (West)

7-Eleven

298

Electronic Device Repair Store

Apple / Best Buy (TIE)

299

Ice Cream Shop

Dairy Queen

300

Neighbourhood Retailer for Health, Beauty & Cosmetics

Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix

301

Pharmacy

Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix

302

Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken

303

Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Atlantic)

McDonald's

303

Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Ontario)

McDonald's

303

Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (Québec)

McDonald's

303

Quick Service Restaurant for Hamburgers (West)

A&W

304

Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza

Domino's

305

Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches

Subway

306

Retailer for Home Improvement

The Home Depot

307

Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

308

Retailer for In-Store Shopping and Pickup & Delivery (omnichannel)

Walmart

309

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products

Walmart

310

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Walmart

311

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Walmart

312

Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products

Sleep Country / Dormez-vous

313

Retailer for Shipping & Document Services

Canada Post / Staples (TIE)

SERVICES

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

314

AI Platform

ChatGPT

315

Antivirus Software

Norton

316

Auto Insurance Provider

CAA Insurance / Intact Insurance (TIE)

317

Cashback Rewards Credit Card Provider

CIBC

318

Coffee Chain Loyalty Program

Tim Hortons

319

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

Coinbase

320

Digital Document Signing Service

DocuSign

321

DNA Testing

Ancestry

322

Drug Store Loyalty Program

PC Optimum

323

Email Marketing Platform

Mailchimp

324

Fast Oil Change Service

Mr. Lube

325

Gas Loyalty Program

Petro-Points

326

Grocery Loyalty Program

PC Optimum

327

Grocery Pickup & Delivery

Walmart

328

Health Diagnostic Services

LifeLabs

329

Hearing Centre

Costco Hearing Centre / Hearing Life (TIE)

330

Home Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

331

Home Security Provider

TELUS SmartHome Security

332

HVAC Service Provider (Ontario)

Enercare / Reliance Home Comfort (TIE)

333

Job Search Website

Indeed

334

Language Learning App

Duolingo

335

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

336

Meditation App

Calm

337

No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider

PC Financial

338

Online Casino (Ontario)

OLG

338

Online Casino (Québec)

Loto Québec

339

Online Design Tool

Canva

340

Online Healthcare Platform

TELUS Health

341

Online Security Provider

Norton

342

Pay Later Service

Klarna

343

Portable Storage & Moving Containers Company

U-Haul (U-Box)

344

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

345

Rewards Credit Card Provider

PC Financial

346

Roadside Assistance Service

CAA (AMA, BCAA)

347

Source for Weather Information

The Weather Network / MétéoMédia

348

Sports Betting Provider

Bet365

349

Supplemental Health Insurance Provider

Blue Cross / Manulife (TIE)

350

Tire Sales & Service (National)

Canadian Tire

350

Tire Sales & Service (West)

Kal Tire

351

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)

352

Windshield Repair / Replacement Service

Speedy Glass / Lebeau

353

Women's Health & Fertility App

Flo

TRAVEL

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

MOST TRUSTED WINNER

354

Airline for Customer Service

Air Canada

355

Airline for Domestic Travel

Air Canada

356

Airline for International Travel

Air Canada

357

Airline Loyalty Program

Aeroplan

358

Car Rental Service

Enterprise

359

Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

360

Hotel Loyalty Program

Marriott Bonvoy

361

Travel Booking Platform for Deals

Expedia

362

Travel Insurance Provider (Ontario)

CAA

362

Travel Insurance Provider (Québec)

Blue Cross

362

Travel Insurance Provider (West)

CAA (BCAA, AMA)

363

Short-Term Rental Booking Site

Airbnb

How the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based entirely on the opinions of consumers who actively shop or use the category. Participants provide unaided, top-of-mind responses, identifying the single brand they trust most. Winners are declared when a brand achieves a statistically significant lead or when its trust share exceeds 10%, with ties recognized when results fall within a 3% margin. This independent methodology ensures that only brands with genuine consumer trust are recognized.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm whose Trust, New Product, and Brand Value studies provide unmatched insight into how consumers choose new products, which brands they trust, and which brands they consider worth the price. BrandSpark conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. operates these leading credential programs: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom; Best New Product Awards in Canada and the United States; and the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the United States.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference a BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or to use the Most Trusted logo or associated claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Megan Rybko
Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected] 

For more information, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

