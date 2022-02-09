BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 151 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 17,575 Consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 17,575 Canadians who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 151 categories in which they have recently shopped.

With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Canadians trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.

"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category.  We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."

Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 6 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium," said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

  1. The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.

  2. Home air purification exploded in sales over the pandemic. Honeywell moved into the sole first most trusted position in this category, driven by quality and efficacy.

  3. Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.

  4. Despite trust growth for private label (Kirkland) in beef, Maple Leaf remains Canada's trust leader for both poultry and pork products.

  5. In Personal Care no brand increased its trust with more shoppers than Dove, fueled by consistent quality and value across products for the whole family.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baby Food

Gerber

Baby Formula

Enfamil / Similac (TIE)

Baby Laundry Detergent

Ivory Snow

Baby Lotion

Aveeno / Johnson's Baby (TIE)

Baby Monitor

VTech

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Baby Wipes

Huggies

Booster Seat

Graco

Breast Pump

Medela

Car Seat

Graco

Child Home Safety Products

Safety 1st

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Children's Vitamins

Flintstones / Jamieson (TIE)

Diapers

Pampers

Dolls

Barbie

High Chair

Graco

Jogging Stroller

Graco

Natural Baby Products

Live Clean

Standard Stroller

Graco

Toys

Fisher-Price

BEAUTY, COSMETICS, & SKINCARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Body Lotion

Aveeno

Concealer

Covergirl / Maybelline (TIE)

Eyebrow Makeup

Maybelline

Eyeliner

Maybelline

Face Cream

Olay

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Foundation

Covergirl

Lip Colour

Revlon

Lip Gloss

Burt's Bees

Lipstick

Revlon

Mascara

Maybelline / L'Oréal (TIE)

Men's Skin Care

Dove Men+Care

Micellar Water

Garnier

Nail Polish

Sally Hansen

Natural Cosmetics

Burt's Bees

Night Cream

Olay

Pore Strips

Bioré

Self Tanning

Jergens

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baking

Robin Hood

Beef

Kirkland

Beer

Budweiser / Coors / Molson (TIE)

Better-for-you Frozen Meals

Healthy Choice / Lean Cuisine (TIE)

Butter

Lactantia

Cannabis Beverages

Tweed

Cannabis Flower

Tweed

Canned Seafood

Clover Leaf

Cheddar Cheese

Black Diamond / Kraft (TIE)

Chocolate

Lindt

Coffee

Folgers / Nescafe / Maxwell House (TIE)

Cooking Oil Spray

Pam

Cooking Stock / Broth

Campbell's

Cottage Cheese

Dairyland

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Eggs

Burnbrae Farms

Fresh Baguette

ACE Bakery

Frozen Fish

High Liner

Frozen Pie Shells

Tenderflake

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker

Green Tea

Tetley

Hard Seltzer

White Claw

Jerky

Jack Link's

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

Milk (National)

Dairyland / Neilson

Milk (Ontario)

Neilson

Milk (Quebec)

Québon

Milk (West)

Dairyland

Pancake & Waffle Syrup

Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)

Pancake Mix

Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)

Pasta Sauce

Classico

Peanut Butter

Kraft

Pepperoni Sticks

Schneiders (Pepperettes)

Popcorn

Orville Redenbacher's

Pork

Maple Leaf

Poultry

Maple Leaf

Protein Bar

Clif

Rice

Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)

Sausages

Johnsonville

Soup

Campbell's

Sparkling Water

Perrier

Vegan Food

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Vodka

Smirnoff

Whiskey

Crown Royal

White Bread

Wonder

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Adult Incontinence

Poise

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Allergy Relief

Reactine

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Blood Pressure Monitor

Omron

Children's Cough Medicine

Tylenol

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb

Denture Adhesive

Poligrip

Denture Cleaner

Polident

Dry Shampoo

Batiste

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Fibre Supplement

Metamucil

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Hair Removal

Nair

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Laxative

RestoraLAX

Manual Toothbrush

Oral-B

Men's Body Wash

Dove Men+Care

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Mouthwash

Listerine

Nasal Spray

hydraSense

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Pregnancy Test

First Response

Probiotic Supplements

Jamieson

Shampoo & Conditioner

Head & Shoulders

Sunscreen

Coppertone

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Topical Cough Suppressant

Vicks

Topical Pain Relief Cream / Gel

Voltaren

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto-Bismol

Women's Body Wash

Dove

Women's Shaving

Gillette

HOME, HOUSEHOLD, AND PET

CATEGORY

WINNER

Air Freshener Spray

Febreze

Air Purifier

Honeywell

Antibacterial Hand Soap

Softsoap

Bar Soap

Dove

Barbeque Grill

Weber

Bathroom Tissue

Kirkland

Candle

Bath & Body Works

Cookware

Lagostina

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Dishwasher Rinsing Aid

Finish

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Electric Fan

Honeywell

Fabric Refresher

Febreze

Fabric Softener

Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Food Processor

KitchenAid

Fridge Deodorizer

Arm & Hammer

Garbage Bags

Glad

Humidifier

Honeywell

Insect Control

Raid

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

Resolve

Laundry Wrinkle Protection

Bounce

Mattress in a box

Endy

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

Lysol

Paper Towel

Bounty

Plug-in Air Freshener

Glade

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Space Heater

Honeywell

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Vacuum

Dyson

Washer / Dryer

LG

Weighted Blanket

Hush

How winners are determined 
17,575 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%). 

About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

