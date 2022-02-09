BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

Feb 09, 2022, 08:04 ET
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 151 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 17,575 Consumers
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 17,575 Canadians who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 151 categories in which they have recently shopped.
With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Canadians trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.
"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."
Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm
The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 6 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium," said Bellisario.
5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
- The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.
- Home air purification exploded in sales over the pandemic. Honeywell moved into the sole first most trusted position in this category, driven by quality and efficacy.
- Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.
- Despite trust growth for private label (Kirkland) in beef, Maple Leaf remains Canada's trust leader for both poultry and pork products.
- In Personal Care no brand increased its trust with more shoppers than Dove, fueled by consistent quality and value across products for the whole family.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baby Food
|
Gerber
|
Baby Formula
|
Enfamil / Similac (TIE)
|
Baby Laundry Detergent
|
Ivory Snow
|
Baby Lotion
|
Aveeno / Johnson's Baby (TIE)
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Wipes
|
Huggies
|
Booster Seat
|
Graco
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Car Seat
|
Graco
|
Child Home Safety Products
|
Safety 1st
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Children's Vitamins
|
Flintstones / Jamieson (TIE)
|
Diapers
|
Pampers
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
High Chair
|
Graco
|
Jogging Stroller
|
Graco
|
Natural Baby Products
|
Live Clean
|
Standard Stroller
|
Graco
|
Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
BEAUTY, COSMETICS, & SKINCARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Body Lotion
|
Aveeno
|
Concealer
|
Covergirl / Maybelline (TIE)
|
Eyebrow Makeup
|
Maybelline
|
Eyeliner
|
Maybelline
|
Face Cream
|
Olay
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
Foundation
|
Covergirl
|
Lip Colour
|
Revlon
|
Lip Gloss
|
Burt's Bees
|
Lipstick
|
Revlon
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline / L'Oréal (TIE)
|
Men's Skin Care
|
Dove Men+Care
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Nail Polish
|
Sally Hansen
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
Burt's Bees
|
Night Cream
|
Olay
|
Pore Strips
|
Bioré
|
Self Tanning
|
Jergens
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baking
|
Robin Hood
|
Beef
|
Kirkland
|
Beer
|
Budweiser / Coors / Molson (TIE)
|
Better-for-you Frozen Meals
|
Healthy Choice / Lean Cuisine (TIE)
|
Butter
|
Lactantia
|
Cannabis Beverages
|
Tweed
|
Cannabis Flower
|
Tweed
|
Canned Seafood
|
Clover Leaf
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
Black Diamond / Kraft (TIE)
|
Chocolate
|
Lindt
|
Coffee
|
Folgers / Nescafe / Maxwell House (TIE)
|
Cooking Oil Spray
|
Pam
|
Cooking Stock / Broth
|
Campbell's
|
Cottage Cheese
|
Dairyland
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
Eggs
|
Burnbrae Farms
|
Fresh Baguette
|
ACE Bakery
|
Frozen Fish
|
High Liner
|
Frozen Pie Shells
|
Tenderflake
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Green Tea
|
Tetley
|
Hard Seltzer
|
White Claw
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
Milk (National)
|
Dairyland / Neilson
|
Milk (Ontario)
|
Neilson
|
Milk (Quebec)
|
Québon
|
Milk (West)
|
Dairyland
|
Pancake & Waffle Syrup
|
Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
|
Pancake Mix
|
Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
|
Pasta Sauce
|
Classico
|
Peanut Butter
|
Kraft
|
Pepperoni Sticks
|
Schneiders (Pepperettes)
|
Popcorn
|
Orville Redenbacher's
|
Pork
|
Maple Leaf
|
Poultry
|
Maple Leaf
|
Protein Bar
|
Clif
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)
|
Sausages
|
Johnsonville
|
Soup
|
Campbell's
|
Sparkling Water
|
Perrier
|
Vegan Food
|
Yves Veggie Cuisine
|
Vodka
|
Smirnoff
|
Whiskey
|
Crown Royal
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Adult Incontinence
|
Poise
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Allergy Relief
|
Reactine
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
OneTouch
|
Blood Pressure Monitor
|
Omron
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Tylenol
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Poligrip
|
Denture Cleaner
|
Polident
|
Dry Shampoo
|
Batiste
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Laxative
|
RestoraLAX
|
Manual Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Men's Body Wash
|
Dove Men+Care
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Spray
|
hydraSense
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Pregnancy Test
|
First Response
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Jamieson
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Head & Shoulders
|
Sunscreen
|
Coppertone
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Topical Cough Suppressant
|
Vicks
|
Topical Pain Relief Cream / Gel
|
Voltaren
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
Women's Body Wash
|
Dove
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
HOME, HOUSEHOLD, AND PET
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Air Freshener Spray
|
Febreze
|
Air Purifier
|
Honeywell
|
Antibacterial Hand Soap
|
Softsoap
|
Bar Soap
|
Dove
|
Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Kirkland
|
Candle
|
Bath & Body Works
|
Cookware
|
Lagostina
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Dishwasher Rinsing Aid
|
Finish
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Electric Fan
|
Honeywell
|
Fabric Refresher
|
Febreze
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
|
Food Processor
|
KitchenAid
|
Fridge Deodorizer
|
Arm & Hammer
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
Humidifier
|
Honeywell
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
|
Tide
|
Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)
|
Downy
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
|
Bounce
|
Mattress in a box
|
Endy
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Paper Towel
|
Bounty
|
Plug-in Air Freshener
|
Glade
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
Washer / Dryer
|
LG
|
Weighted Blanket
|
Hush
How winners are determined
17,575 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.
