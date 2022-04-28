Brand Experience Innovator ASTOUND Group Expands Architectural Services

Perez's career in architectural exploration and innovation has accelerated retail and brand expression in built-environment and integrated digital solutions. His areas of expertise include architectural products for scale, retail concepts, and experience design for some of the world's largest brands at CallisonRTKL, FITCH, Vizwerks, and Starbucks, where he was instrumental in the design of new store prototypes and the creation of alternative formats.

"Anthony is joining ASTOUND to elevate our concentration on architectural products and services and grow our peer-to-peer design and fabrication work with leading architecture firms and current clients. This partnership mindset enables us to create and build integrated designs and products that support our clients' requirements and transform user experiences," said Dale Morgan, CEO of ASTOUND.

"My vision is to blend the best of ASTOUND's architectural experience and building capabilities and serve as an essential integrated partner to architects and design leaders. Our focus is centered on mission-critical, brand-driven structures within the rapidly evolving physical/digital experience world," remarked Perez, who has also been named among Fast Company's 100 Creative People in Business.

ASTOUND has spent two decades collaborating with some of the world's most recognizable brands and recently completed architectural projects for Zaha Hadid, Bjarke Ingles Group, Nike, Stackt Market, and Microsoft.

Dedicated to partnership, ASTOUND crafts immersive experiences that build brands and drive business results. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates strategy, creative, graphic and environmental design, digital, production, fabrication, and architectural services for temporary or permanent experiences. For over twenty years, ASTOUND has been connecting Fortune 500 brands to their audiences by delivering digitally integrated, human-centered experiences that build brand love. We have offices in Las Vegas, Toronto, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Portland with state-of-the-art production facilities on both coasts.

