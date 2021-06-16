Brains Bioceutical Corp. completes a USD $31.9 Million Capital Raise with Lead Investor DSM Venturing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Brains Bioceutical Corp. ("Brains" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a USD $31.9 million capital raise with DSM Venturing and existing Brains shareholders. DSM Venturing, who acted as lead investor in this round, is the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM ("DSM"), a global, purpose led science-based company active in health, nutrition and sustainable living. This landmark investment and strategic transaction solidifies Brains' position as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the cannabinoid (CBD) sector. Del Morgan & Co. acted as Brains' financial agent in respect to the capital raise.

"The completion of the capital raise marks an exciting milestone for the Brains' team. To have the confidence of DSM in this next round solidifies Brains strategic position within the pharmaceutical industry," said Brains' CEO & Chairman Rick Brar. "The growing demand for isolated CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) within the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry continues to expand. Our team has worked tirelessly to position Brains as the market leader within the CBD industry. Our suite of licences has allowed Brains to scale rapidly within the industry," Brar continued.

Pieter Wolters, Managing Director DSM Venturing, commented: ''The CBD market is fast-growing, powered by increasingly strong scientific evidence that demonstrate the potential of CBD API's in a number of therapeutic areas. Also, consumers increasingly turn to CBD's to address health issues. Brains unparalleled expertise and manufacturing capabilities in the CBD space combined with DSM's unique scientific and marketing capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector make this the ideal partnership to help pharmaceutical players realizing the potential of CBD's for early stage drug development.''

Brains is one of a few companies in the world producing CBD as an API for pharmaceutical applications, research, development, and clinical trials. It is also one of the rare few manufacturers in commercial production in Europe with EU-GMDP certification, producing CBD API for both human and veterinary use within a MHRA licensed facility. Brains' CBD API—its primary offering to the market—contains 99.7% CBD and zero Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Advancements made by Brains in the development of pure, natural CBD benefit the scientific and health care community on a global level. Brains phyto-cannabinoid pure CBD API has successfully been tested by the INRS Laboratory, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) facility. These screening reports have confirmed that Brains' CBD API is free of THC, pesticides and other banned substances listed by WADA. Brains is first of its kind in the industry to get such a confirmation from a WADA-accredited laboratory for the purity of its CBD and the absence of prohibitory substances. WADA has removed CBD from its banned substance list. All activities undertaken in the UK are in accordance with UK law and subject to routine, periodic inspection by UK authorities.

Brains has also launched its branded nutraceutical CBD "Brains Pure" products in top tier health and wellness retail and pharmacy chains in the UK. All Brains' products—whether Brains-branded or white-labeled—including a partnership with a leading UK vitamin company, will bear the 'Brains Inside®️' trademark, providing a stamp of quality assurance. Brains is also well positioned to navigate the strict Novel Foods requirements in the UK from the Food Standards Association (FSA) and in Europe by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for CBD products. The Brains partnership with DSM Venturing will allow the company to take advantage of strategic partnerships that DSM has developed since their initial inception in 1902.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP.

Brains Bioceutical Corp. is a leader in EU-GMP-certified production of naturally sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Brains Bioceutical is one of the only natural plant-based cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in commercial production today and is involved in academic and clinical trials across the globe. Brains' Senior Management Team is comprised of a rare hybrid of pharmaceutical and consumer goods executives-having held C-suite and other senior positions with companies such as GW Pharma, Merck, Danone, Earthbound Farms, International Herbs, Cascadia Specialties and The Royal Navy. Brains' wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, BSPG Laboratories, is one of only a few companies that has the commercial capability and EU-GMDP certification to produce CBD API.

About DSM Venturing

DSM Venturing is the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM – a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

More information can be found at www.dsm.com/venturing.

