Since its launch in May 2019, BrainBox AI has already teamed up with over 30 partners across the world and is now managing over 40 million square feet of commercial real estate across 5 continents. BrainBox AI's launch in Europe includes an additional 13 buildings, representing over 1,700,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate, with rapid expansion planned over the course of the next few months. The partnership with AMP Capital Real Estate in Australia is unique, as BrainBox AI will be installed in the entire portfolio within the next 6 months. This represents over 40 buildings and over 14,000,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate.

"In an ever-evolving commercial real estate market, companies around the world face mounting pressure to address environmental concerns while maintaining low running costs to ensure they can deliver the highest possible returns to their shareholders and investors," said Sam Ramadori, President at BrainBox AI. "Our partnership with AMP Capital is a great example of how BrainBox AI can help a real estate owner, anywhere in the world, make their portfolio fully autonomous and achieve levels of efficiency that are only possible with AI."

"We are delighted to adopt this cutting edge technology to reduce our carbon footprint and make our buildings a more comfortable place for our customers to work or visit," said Daniel Lepore, Head of Asset Technology at AMP Capital. "For too long, air conditioning systems have been too slow to react to changes in the weather, wasting energy and costing both the environment, tenants and investors. Now, we won't have to wait for customers to pick up the phone, the system will respond before there is even an issue. This exciting initiative is also another step towards reducing our carbon footprint, taking us ever closer to our Net Zero Carbon aspirations and delivering our 2030 Sustainability strategy."

BrainBox AI's advanced deep learning models make its solution the most powerful and nimble on the market, contributing to its rapid growth. BrainBox AI studies a building and learns how the HVAC system operates, identifies potential improvement opportunities, and then acts on them, making changes and adjustments in real-time. This technology requires no human intervention yet ensures the highest tenant comfort and energy efficiency. BrainBox AI generates up to 25% in energy savings for buildings owners in less than 3 months. BrainBox AI services real estate owners in several sectors, including commercial retail, office buildings, airports, hotels, shopping centres and long-term care facilities.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sam Ramadori, President, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 70 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About AMP Capital

AMP Capital is a global investment manager with £105 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020 and more than 250 investment professionals. AMP Capital has a heritage and strength in infrastructure and real estate, and experience in fixed income, equities, and multi-asset solutions. AMP Capital is owned by AMP Limited, which was established in 1849, and is one of Australia's largest corporate pension providers.

