Brain Corp's BrainOS® Sense Suite integrates with JRTech Solutions' Pricer electronic shelf label (ESL) platform for enhanced inventory management

MONTREAL and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Brain Corp, the autonomous technology company creating transformative solutions in robotics and AI, and JRTech Solutions, the largest provider of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) in Canada, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring autonomous inventory management solutions to retailers in the Canadian market. Under this agreement, JRTech Solutions will become the exclusive provider to retailers in Canada of Brain Corp's BrainOS® Sense Suite, an end-to-end inventory management platform that helps retailers autonomously manage their in-store inventory with robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

This partnership marks a step forward in bringing intelligent and interconnected inventory management solutions to retailers. By integrating inventory scanning robots, ESL technology, and AI, the two companies have created a seamless solution that elevates inventory tracking, analysis, and management so retailers can achieve higher levels of speed and accuracy in ensuring shelves are always stocked and products are correctly priced.

According to data from ABI Research, global shipments of ESL tags and inventory scanning robots are projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030 of 19% and 17.2%, respectively. This growth outlook highlights how retailers are increasingly deploying advanced technologies to automate time-consuming and mistake-prone in-store processes so associates are equipped with the tools they need to provide the best shopping experience for customers.

"Our partnership with JRTech Solutions will help bring our BrainOS® Sense Suite to the Canadian market," said Chris Lobdell, CRO of Brain Corp. "The partnership with JRTech unites two leading technology solutions that are being widely embraced by retailers because they offer a smarter, interconnected and more efficient way to manage in-store inventory."

Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions, added, "This partnership with Brain Corp underscores our commitment to bringing the latest and most advanced retail solutions to Canada. By combining our Pricer ESL platform with Brain Corp's robotic and AI solutions, we are enabling retailers to realize the full potential of truly synergistic retail operations while maximizing their return on investment."

The partnership between Brain Corp and JRTech Solutions is set to redefine inventory management in the Canadian retail industry. Retailers interested in implementing this advanced solution can contact JRTech Solutions directly for more information.

JRTech Solutions and Brain Corp to demo solution at Grocery Innovations Canada

JRTech Solutions and Brain Corp are set to showcase the transformative power of their integrated solution at Grocery Innovations Canada on October 29-30, 2024 at booth 611. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness how inventory scanning robots and ESLs can work together to unlock unprecedented efficiency and revolutionize retail operations.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 1,400 store installations since 2008. For further information, please visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company's cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors and sense environmental data - turning manual operations into automated workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry-leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 37,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com.

