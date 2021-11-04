Bradley Jones charged with breaching OSC order

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today that Bradley Jones of Stratford, Ontario, has been charged with one count of breaching an order under section 122(1)(c) of the Securities Act (Ontario).

Mr. Jones allegedly installed himself as sole director of MOAG Copper and Gold in February 2021 and continued to act in that role thereafter, despite the December 2020 Commission order permanently banning him from acting as a director or officer of any issuer or registrant. The order also permanently banned Mr. Jones from buying or selling securities.

Mr. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on this matter on December 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C at the Ontario Court of Justice, Old City Hall, 60 Queen St. W., Toronto, Ontario.

This investigation was conducted by a team within the OSC Enforcement branch that investigates quasi-criminal and criminal offences related to securities, including the investigation of alleged recidivists. Their primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement. To date, this team has pursued 55 quasi-criminal and criminal matters involving 79 accused.

Charges laid under the Securities Act (quasi-criminal) are prosecuted by the OSC. Charges laid under the Criminal Code are prosecuted by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

