BRAD PARRY APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

With over two decades experience and a track record for driving innovation, Parry led the organization as interim President and CEO since July 2021.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Calgary Economic Development is pleased to announce that Brad Parry has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer.

Parry joined Calgary Economic Development in 2019 as the Vice-President of Marketing & Communications and in that role also led Research & Strategy for the organization. Since July 2021, he has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Brad as the new leader of the City of Calgary's economic development agency at such a critical time for the future of our city," said Joe Lougheed, Board Chair of Calgary Economic Development. "Brad has demonstrated tremendous vision and leadership since joining us and has helped instill a culture that is inclusive, collaborative and results-driven. Brad has a clear and cohesive plan to take us forward and we are excited for the future of our organization and Calgary."

Parry will guide Calgary Economic Development on its mission to advance economic growth and diversification to create opportunities for all Calgarians. In his role, he will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) and oversee the Calgary Film Centre Ltd. (CFCL).

The recruitment process for a President and CEO began in the fall of 2021.

"The search committee reached out to key stakeholders in the community to identify key attributes for CED's next CEO. Brad's skill set and experience and his exemplary job as our Interim CEO made him the clear choice for CED at this important time for our City" said Lougheed. "The success the organization achieved in challenging circumstances with the pandemic last year is testament to Brad's leadership and the hard work of the entire team."

"The insights and perspective that Brad has brought to OCIF has been key in helping ensure the strategic investments we've made into the ecosystem will continue to support the diversification of Calgary's economy for years to come," said Mark Blackwell, Chair of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

Calgary Economic Development is a civic partner of the City of Calgary overseen by an independent Board of Directors. The organization works with businesses, governments, educators, and community partners to position Calgary as a location of choice for business investment that provides opportunities for our highly skilled talent.

"Calgary is a city that can help change the world for the better in so many ways and I am humbled to be able to work with the incredible people in this organization and throughout this city to create a future of economic prosperity where all Calgarians can thrive," said Parry. "Calgary's future will be shaped by the insights and actions of Calgarians, and I am truly excited to get to play a part in charting that path forward with so many talented and inspirational people."

With more than two decades of business, management and marketing leadership experience across industries that span public, private, startup and not-for-profit organizations throughout Canada, Parry has a history of building data-centric organizational cultures focused on spearheading digital and technology transformation and driving innovation.

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.

