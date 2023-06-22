BQE Water Reports 2023 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

A total of 229,404 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 18.32% of the total BQE Water shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting. All director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 15, 2023 were elected to hold office as directors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The shareholders approved all matters as proposed by the Board of Directors and Management in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

