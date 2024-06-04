BQE Water Renews Operating Agreement with Glencore

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a global leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters is pleased to announce the renewal of the operations services agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") for water treatment at Raglan Mine ("Raglan"), a nickel operation located in Nunavik, Quebec. BQE provides services in the Nunavik region in a joint venture with Nuvumiut Developments, an Inuit community-based organization. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement with an option to extend, the joint venture is responsible for clean water production for environmental discharge and meeting effluent quality that ensures the health of the pristine aquatic environment in the region.

BQE has operated at Raglan for 21 consecutive years, uninterrupted even by the pandemic. Several of the treatment systems operated by the joint venture were originally designed and supplied by BQE while others were supplied by third parties. The scope of services under the new agreement remains unchanged from previous years.

David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water, commented "we are extremely proud to have earned the trust and the opportunity to continue working with Glencore as a long-term partner. As one of the global leaders in mining, Glencore has very high standards in health and safety and environmental protection. I attribute the contract renewal to our ability to meet these standards while continuing to innovate and improve our service year after year."

Johnny Alaku, President of Qaqqalik Landholding Corporation and a member of the board for Nuvumiut Developments, commented: "As Landholding Corporations of Salluit and Kangisujuaq, our goal is to protect the environment and our wildlife for generations to come while supporting and generating opportunities for our communities. BQE's track record at Raglan and their commitment to openness, fairness, and stewardship over water makes our partnership the right vehicle to achieve our goals".

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

Nuvumiut Development is an Inuit community-based company with the mandate to secure and facilitate the development of human resources in the communities of Salluit and Kangiqsujuaq in Nunavik through business development and enterprises that benefit not only individual community members but communities as a whole. Formed in 1996, the company is fully owned in equal share by Qaqqalik Landholding Corporation of Salluit and Nunaturlik Landholding Corporation of Kangiqsujuaq. In recognition of the exceptional contributions Nuvumiut Development has made to both local communities and the environment, the 2010 PDAC Skookum Jim Award for Aboriginal Achievement in the mineral industry was presented to Willie Keatainak who was the serving president when the letter of intent and subsequent framework agreement between BQE Water and Nuvumiut Development was first drafted in 2021.

