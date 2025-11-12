BQE Water Commences Routine Operation of New Selen-IX™ Plant in Record Time at the Wharf Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is pleased to report that a new full scale Selen-IX™ plant located at the Coeur Wharf mine in South Dakota, USA had passed the performance test and began routine operation. This latest Selen-IX™ plant set a record time for implementation of 20 months between the design engineering kick-off to the discharge of on-spec water into the environment.

Coeur Wharf Op (CNW Group/BQE Water Inc.)

The plant is designed to treat between 150 to 400 gallons of influent water per minute, removing selenium to a discharge limit of less than 5 ppb (parts per billion). The performance test was very thorough and involved plant operation at the minimum, nominal, and maximum flowrates and selenium concentrations artificially spiked to double the current and historical levels. The plant has now entered routine operations under long-term support from BQE Water to ensure that the plant continues to perform and comply with regulatory requirements.

Selen-IX™ was selected for this project over biological selenium reduction systems due to several factors including: ability to avoid reliance on dilution by meeting the in-stream limit directly at the end of pipe, performance unaffected by cold water temperatures, ability to operate in intermittent mode, ability to handle large and rapid fluctuations in feed flow, and minimization of residue management costs.

David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water, commented "I am very proud of our technical team for delivering yet another Selen-IX plant safely and in record time. The project showcases BQE Water's agility and the capability of the patented Selen-IX technology which enabled the mine site to start discharging clean water into environment in 20 months from the start of engineering. This would not have been possible without close collaboration and major support received from Coeur's team, and we are grateful for all their efforts."

Jasmine McCauley, Environmental Manager of Coeur Mining, commented "The selenium removal project is an important part of Coeur's commitment to environmental protection. We truly appreciate BQE Water's expertise and capabilities to meet our environmental commitments quickly and we look forward to continuing to work with BQE as our technical partner."

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained herein may not be based on historical fact and therefore constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. This includes without limitation statements containing the words "plan", "expect", "project", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "may", "will" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's dependence on key personnel and contracts, uncertainty with respect to the profitability of the Company's technologies, competition, technology risk, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary information, fluctuations in commodity prices, currency risk, environmental regulation and the Company's ability to manage growth and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca (including without limitation the factors described in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024). Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE BQE Water Inc.

For further information please contact: BQE Water Inc., Suite 200 - 30 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver, BC Canada V5T 1J4; David Kratochvil, President & CEO, [email protected]; Heman Wong, CFO, [email protected], 604-685-1243 or 1-800-537-3073