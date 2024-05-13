BQE Water Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP ("Former Auditor") to KPMG LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective May 10, 2024.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective May 10, 2024 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective May 10, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined ‎in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.‎

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and board of directors of the Company, and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

