BQE Water 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, will host its Annual General and Special Meeting for shareholders as noted below. The Management Information Circular outlining the meeting resolutions and Director Nominees will be mailed to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

WHAT

2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

WHEN

June 21, 2023 at 9:00 am Pacific Time

WHERE

BQE Water

Suite 250 – 900 Howe Street

Vancouver BC Canada V6Z 2M4

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

For further information: BQE Water Inc., Suite 250 - 900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC Canada V6Z 2M4, David Kratochvil, President & CEO, [email protected]; Heman Wong, CFO, [email protected], 604-685-1243 or 1-800-537-3073