MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BPA expands its building design expertise and technical capacities to Edmonton, Alberta with the recent merger with Clark Engineering. The strategic alliance, with experienced building specialists, will benefit Western Canadian clients aiming for the highest standards of performance and quality.

'We collaborated with Russell Clark and his team over multiple projects. We quickly recognized a common approach on the values of technical quality, personalized service to clients, team dedication, and sustainability'' said Patrick St-Onge, Vice-President – Strategy & Development at BPA.

Clark Engineering is a leader in mechanical design for high performance buildings but also has expertise in Combined Heat and Power Solutions. CHP systems reduce building energy costs, while providing reliable on-site power and heat with a significant potential of reduction in greenhouse gas emission. ''BPA is a well-established firm that offers extensive building engineering expertise with specializations in the healthcare, educational, and commercial sectors. They will be a significant resource, allowing us to offer even more value and quality to our clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan. '' – Russell Clark.

Russell Clark, founder of Clark Engineering becomes shareholder of BPA and will act as Director of the Prairies market as well as managing the existing office in Edmonton, under BPA's name.

About BPA

BPA offers the best in building engineering for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial sectors. Its 600 innovative and experienced professionals are actively involved in designing creative solutions in mechanical, electrical, structure, energy efficiency, building automation and security, commissioning, acoustical, and foodservice. The firm's personalized approach and the respect shown to its clients- since 1956, have enabled BPA to become a recognized leader in the building industry across Canada. In addition to winning numerous awards for technical excellence, BPA is very active on climate issues, -integrating best practices to reduce the environmental footprint of its projects. 10 local offices serve communities in Ontario, Quebec, Northern regions, British-Columbia and now Alberta.

