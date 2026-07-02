Boucher Lortie Welcomes Strategic Investor Group to Support Next Phase of Growth and Pursue Consolidation Opportunities

QUÉBEC CITY, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Boucher Lortie today announced that it has welcomed a strategic investor group led by Champlain Financial Corporation, together with Desjardins Capital and Fondaction, to support the company's next phase of growth.

Boucher Lortie & Champlain Financial Corporation (CNW Group/Boucher Lortie)

The partnership will enable Boucher Lortie to continue executing its growth strategy, strengthen its operational capabilities and pursue consolidation opportunities in an evolving market, particularly in the Greater Québec City region, across Québec and, ultimately, elsewhere in Canada. It will also allow the company to continue investing in its people, systems, processes and service offering while remaining true to the values that have shaped its reputation for more than 40 years.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Québec City, Boucher Lortie is recognized for its multidisciplinary expertise in plumbing, electrical services, heating, natural gas, air conditioning and refrigeration. The company primarily serves residential, commercial and industrial customers, offering a full range of services including installation, maintenance, repair and emergency response.

Over the years, Boucher Lortie has earned a strong reputation through the quality of its service, its close customer relationships and its ability to respond quickly to client needs. Today, the company employs approximately 125 professionals and operates a fleet of nearly 70 service vehicles, enabling it to efficiently serve customers throughout the Greater Québec City region.

For Marco Boucher, President of Boucher Lortie, the addition of these strategic partners reflects the company's clear commitment to pursuing sustainable growth while preserving the values and culture that define Boucher Lortie.

"Over the past 40 years, Boucher Lortie has grown through the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers and a strong service culture," said Marco Boucher. "We are pleased to welcome Champlain, Fondaction and Desjardins Capital as strategic partners. Their experience, long-term vision and understanding of our business will enable us to accelerate our growth while remaining true to our values, our approach and our commitment to our customers."

The partnership also reflects the company's long-term commitment to ensuring business continuity, developing its workforce and pursuing growth opportunities in a sector that is expected to evolve significantly in the coming years. As demand continues to grow for technical services, energy-efficient solutions, preventive maintenance and skilled trades, Boucher Lortie intends to further strengthen its position as a leading industry player.

"Boucher Lortie is an outstanding company with a strong reputation and recognized expertise in its sector," said Pierre Simard, Managing Partner of Champlain Financial Corporation. "We are proud to partner with Marco Boucher and his team to support the company's next phase of growth."

For Fondaction, the investment reflects its commitment to supporting well-established Québec businesses that create quality jobs and are committed to sustainable growth.

"By supporting Boucher Lortie through this new phase of growth, Fondaction is investing in a company whose expertise directly contributes to building modernization and improved energy efficiency," said Marie-Josée Rioux, Partnership and Investment Manager at Fondaction. "This is exactly the type of company we seek to support: high performing, a creator of quality jobs and capable of generating positive economic, environmental and social impacts."

Desjardins Capital also sees the partnership as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of a well-established company operating in a sector that is essential to Québec's economy.

"We believe this investment will propel Boucher Lortie into an ambitious new phase of growth," said Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital. "The strength of its team and its ability to capitalize on consolidation opportunities position the company for continued success in Québec and across Canada. We are proud to support Boucher Lortie as it pursues its long-term ambitions."

This investment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Boucher Lortie as the company continues to build on its leadership in Québec's building services sector through service excellence, employee development and disciplined growth.

About Boucher Lortie

Headquartered in Québec City, Boucher Lortie specializes in plumbing, electrical services, heating, natural gas, air conditioning and refrigeration. Since its founding in 1982, the company has developed recognized expertise and provides a comprehensive range of services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

About Champlain Financial Corporation

Champlain Financial Corporation is a Canadian private investment firm headquartered in Montréal. The firm manages a diversified portfolio of private investments across Canada and the United States. Its mission is to create long-term value for its partners by providing growth capital, financing solutions and operational expertise to small and medium-sized businesses.

About Fondaction

For more than 30 years, Fondaction has been a pioneer in impact investing and is the investment fund for individuals committed to transforming Québec's economy. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction invests in businesses and financial markets with the objective of generating positive economic, social and environmental impacts alongside competitive financial returns. As of May 31, 2026, Fondaction managed net assets of more than $4.5 billion.

About Desjardins Capital

With more than 50 years of experience, Desjardins Capital invests in the growth of Québec businesses to contribute to the prosperity of people and communities. As of December 31, 2025, it managed $3 billion in assets and supported nearly 700 businesses, cooperatives and investment funds across Québec. Through capital, expertise and access to an extensive business network, Desjardins Capital helps entrepreneurs achieve their long-term growth objectives.

SOURCE Boucher Lortie

Media Relations : Marco Boucher, Boucher Lortie, [email protected]