Borouge International announces two new certifications at SYNDIGO1 mechanical recycling facility

APR post-consumer recycled and ISO 9001 certifications highlight global standards in recycling capabilities

An early milestone for Borouge International following the launch of the new global polyolefins company, formed through the combination of Borouge plc, Borealis GmbH and NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Highlights the established recycling capabilities brought to Borouge International by NOVA Chemicals

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation (Borouge International)1, today announced that SYNDIGO1, the company's polyethylene mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Ind., earned the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) post-consumer recycled (PCR) and International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001 certifications. These latest certifications are a milestone for Borouge International following its launch and highlight the company's technical capabilities in plastic film recycling and recycled polyethylene production.

NOVA Chemicals’ SYNDIGO™ recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLL/LDPE) grades are suitable for flexible food packaging, can liners, protective packaging, carry out bags, overwrap, shrink film, heavy duty sacks and more. (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation)

Established in March 2026 by XRG – ADNOC's international investment arm – and OMV, Borouge International is a leading global polyolefins producer that designs and manufactures essential materials for modern life. The company brings together Borouge plc, Borealis GmbH and NOVA Chemicals Corporation – three regionally strong, operationally distinct businesses into a single global platform. Borouge International is focused on delivering materials that enable greater efficiency, durability, and circularity across critical applications, with designing for recyclability and reducing waste and resource intensity serving as central pillars to its approach to circularity.

The APR PCR certification is a third-party assessment program that aligns PCR requirements with international program standards. It confirms that all prime recycled polyethylene (rPE) resins manufactured at SYNDIGO1 consist of PCR content that meets stringent requirements for traceability and quality.

To achieve APR certification, NOVA Chemicals demonstrated robust supplier qualification and quality monitoring processes, detailed sortation assessments, regulatory testing, and supplier audits, including verification of FDA-compliant sources where applicable. This certification further underscores NOVA Chemicals', and now Borouge International's, commitment to producing recycled resins that can trace feedstock sources from bales of collected films to finished pellets.

The SYNDIGO1 facility also achieved ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized standard that establishes requirements for the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of formal quality management systems. The company is one of the first polyethylene recyclers in North America to achieve this. ISO 9001 also serves as a precursor to a strong food safety management system. Borouge International expects the SYNDIGO1 facility to release 100 percent recycled LLDPE for food-contact applications later this year.



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1 In March 2026, NOVA Chemicals Corporation was acquired by Borouge Group International AG to establish Borouge International

"These certifications reflect the deliberate choices we've made to build recycling processes that operate with the same rigor, discipline and expertise as our virgin polyethylene business," said Anna Rajkovic, Circular Economy Market Manager at NOVA Chemicals. "By combining mechanical recycling technology with comprehensive quality systems and traceability, we are delivering rPE our customers can rely on for performance, safety and product stewardship."

The two new certifications add to the Recycled Material Standard (RMS) certification from GreenBlue and the Letters of Non-Objection (LNO) from Canada's Health Products Food Branch (HPFB) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for food-contact recycled LLDPE capabilities at the SYNDIGO1 facility. The certifications provide customers with independent verification of the company's quality recycling processes and recycled resins.

Recent facility highlights:

Learn more about SYNDIGO here and the company's circular solutions-focused business here.

About Borouge International

Borouge Group International AG (Borouge International) is a global leader in polyolefins formed in 2026 through the combination of Borouge Plc, Borealis GmbH and NOVA Chemicals Corporation. Backed by long-term shareholders XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC, and OMV, Borouge International brings together world-class assets, advantaged feedstock access and proprietary technology to deliver reliable high-performance polyolefin solutions across consumer products, infrastructure, energy, mobility and advanced products.

Borouge International combines a differentiated asset base, global reach and deep technical expertise to serve customers across key growth markets. The company is headquartered in Austria, with a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi and corporate hubs in North America and Asia Pacific. Learn more about Borouge International: https://www.borougeinternational.com/

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

In March 2026, NOVA Chemicals Corporation was acquired by Borouge Group International AG. NOVA Chemicals Corporation and all of its subsidiaries continue to operate legally under their registered names, with Borouge International serving as the brand name for the new global company.

Our North American portfolio of polyethylene and recycled polyethylene enables the creation of monomaterial products and packaging that are suitable for a broad range of circular applications. Learn more about our North American markets and applications.

Follow NOVA Chemicals and Borouge International on LinkedIn.

SYNDIGO™ is a trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use/utilisation autorisée

SOURCE NOVA Chemicals Corporation

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