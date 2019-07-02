Bonterra Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for June 2019 Payable July 31, 2019

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that the June 2019 monthly cash dividend will be $0.01 per share and will be paid on July 31, 2019. The record date for the dividend is July 15, 2019 and the ex-dividend date is July 12, 2019. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

For further information: George F. Fink, Chairman and CEO or Robb D. Thompson, CFO and Secretary, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: info@bonterraenergy.com

