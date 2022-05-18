Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results
May 18, 2022, 17:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022, a total of 18,125,596 shares, representing 50.69% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
John J. Campbell
|
15,371,754
|
87.90%
|
2,115,168
|
12.10%
|
George F. Fink
|
15,392,926
|
88.03%
|
2,093,996
|
11.98%
|
Stacey E. McDonald
|
15,381,964
|
87.96%
|
2,104,958
|
12.04%
|
Jacqueline R. Ricci
|
15,366,357
|
87.87%
|
2,120,565
|
12.13%
|
D. Michael G. Stewart
|
16,996,938
|
97.20%
|
489,984
|
2.80%
|
Rodger A. Tourigny
|
16,996,568
|
97.20%
|
490,354
|
2.80%
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
17,874,332
|
98.62%
|
250,513
|
1.38%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".
SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.
For further information: George F. Fink, CEO, Robb D. Thompson, CFO, Adrian Neumann, COO, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]
