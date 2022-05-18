Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022, a total of 18,125,596 shares, representing 50.69% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John J. Campbell 15,371,754 87.90% 2,115,168 12.10% George F. Fink 15,392,926 88.03% 2,093,996 11.98% Stacey E. McDonald 15,381,964 87.96% 2,104,958 12.04% Jacqueline R. Ricci 15,366,357 87.87% 2,120,565 12.13% D. Michael G. Stewart 16,996,938 97.20% 489,984 2.80% Rodger A. Tourigny 16,996,568 97.20% 490,354 2.80%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 17,874,332 98.62% 250,513 1.38%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

For further information: George F. Fink, CEO, Robb D. Thompson, CFO, Adrian Neumann, COO, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]