Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" of the "Company") announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, a total of 17,861,929 shares, representing 53.24% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 15, 2021, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent George F. Fink 11,000,244 62.35% 6,641,992 37.65% Rodger A. Tourigny 15,320,575 86.84% 2,321,661 13.16% John J. Campbell 14,879,454 84.34% 2,762,782 15.66% Jacqueline R. Ricci 14,345,666 81.31% 3,296,570 18.69% D. Michael G. Stewart 17,095,641 96.90% 546,595 3.10%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 17,842,271 99.89% 19,358 0.11%

Advance Notice Provisions

The advance notice provisions were approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,516,709 99.49% 89,048 0.51%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

For further information: George F. Fink, CEO, Robb D. Thompson, CFO, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]

