Bonnefield Financial announces the final close of its Agribusiness Fund with support from Export Development Canada

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Bonnefield Financial Inc. (Bonnefield), a leading Canadian agriculture-focused investment management firm, announced today the final close of its agribusiness fund which includes an investment from Export Development Canada (EDC). The Bonnefield Agribusiness Fund LP I (BAF) has capital commitments of over $150 million.

BAF invests non-controlling capital to support the growth of leading Canadian agribusinesses. The fund focuses on established lower-middle market businesses operating in the middle of the agriculture value chain, including primary and value-add processors, food and ingredient manufacturers, and businesses adjacent to and supporting the broader ag value chain (e.g, equipment, ag retail, etc).

"Canada's agrifood sector plays a vital role in driving exports, strengthening food security at home and abroad, and powering economic activity across the country. In addition, Canadian agricultural products are recognized globally for their quality, reliability and safety. Through our investment in the Bonnefield Agribusiness Fund, EDC is supporting Canadian agribusinesses as they innovate, move up the value chain, expand their export capacity, and seize new opportunities in international markets," said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group at EDC.

"We are thrilled to have the partnership of EDC, who's breadth of support and tools for Canadian businesses looking to enhance their export capabilities will prove valuable across our investment portfolio," said Sam Doyle, Managing Partner at Bonnefield.

The fund has completed three investments to date, including a produce packer, shipper, marketer, a livestock pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, and a protein ingredient manufacturer. The investment team is actively pursuing several additional investment opportunities.

For questions about the fund contact [email protected].

About Bonnefield Financial

Bonnefield is a leading Canadian owned and operated farmland and agriculture investment manager, providing financing to progressive farmers and agricultural operators through land-lease and non-controlling equity solutions. Bonnefield is dedicated to preserving farmland for farming, and the firm partners with growth-oriented operators to help them grow, reduce debt, and finance retirement and succession. The firm's investors are individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long-term future of Canadian agriculture. For more information visit www.bonnefield.com.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Media Contact: Media, Export Development Canada, 1-888-222-4065, [email protected]