Bonnefield Joins $5.0 Billion Coalition to Accelerate Investment in Canadian Agriculture and Food

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Bonnefield Financial Inc. ("Bonnefield") today announced its participation in a coalition of over 20 investment organizations convened by Farm Credit Canada (FCC), collectively prepared to deploy up to $5.0 billion into Canadian agriculture and food innovation by 2030. The announcement reflects a shared confidence among participating organizations in the long-term potential of Canada's agri-food sector.

This milestone aligns with recent developments in the industry, including FCC Capital's commitment to deploy $2.0 billion by 2030 to drive innovation across agriculture and food, and the broader objective of increasing investment levels to support commercialization of new technologies and productivity gains across the value chain.

"For over 15 years, Bonnefield has been solely dedicated to providing capital to support the growth, succession, and transition planning of Canadian farmers and agribusiness operators," said Andrea Gruza, President at Bonnefield Financial. "We are pleased to see a growing number of investors recognizing the importance and opportunity within the sector. This coalition underscores increasing confidence in Canadian agriculture and the continued need for durable, flexible capital to support its future."

To date, Bonnefield has made investments currently valued at $1.7bn into the Canadian food and agriculture industry and plans to significantly increase its investments in the future. The firm remains committed to supporting this critical sector and to partnering with local operators as they grow, adapt, and succeed in an evolving market.

Canada's agri-food industry is widely recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, yet many operators continue to face financing gaps that traditional lending models alone cannot fully address. Expanding the range of available capital--particularly solutions that align with the long-term nature of farming and food production--are critical to supporting succession, modernization, and sustainable growth.

"Canada's farmers, producers, and processors are among the most innovative in the world," added Gruza. "Being part of this coalition reflects our continued commitment to ensuring they have access to flexible capital solutions to support their long-term growth and success."

About Bonnefield Financial

Bonnefield is a leading Canadian owned and operated farmland and agriculture investment manager, providing financing to progressive farmers and agricultural operators through land-lease and non-controlling capital solutions. Bonnefield is dedicated to preserving farmland for farming, and the firm partners with growth-oriented operators to help them grow, strengthen their balance sheet, and facilitate retirement and succession. www.bonnefield.com

SOURCE Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Bonnefield Financial, 416-309-4487, [email protected]