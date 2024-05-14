Bond Named a Platinum Best Managed Company for Seventh Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Bond was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating over 30 years, the Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance, and financial performance. This year, Bond is being recognized as a Platinum Club member, where winners have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies of 2024," said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, whose commitment to excellence has allowed us to reach this achievement. Being named among the best managed companies in North America is not just a recognition of our accomplishments but also a validation of our ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver exceptional tools for clients. We are immensely proud of this and remain steadfast in our commitment to continue raising the bar in the loyalty and market research industry."

Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Bond is a standout winner on this year's Best Managed Companies list, with innovation at the heart of everything they do. Their reputation in loyalty and customer experience speaks volumes, with accolades from industry heavyweights like Forrester, Snowflake Modern Marketing Data Stack, Quadrant Solutions, and Constellation Research. What sets Bond apart is their culture, where passion for innovation isn't just encouraged—it's celebrated by management. Employees are partners in progress, empowered to contribute their ideas and drive change. Over the past year, they've spared no effort in nurturing this environment of innovation, allocating investment at every level to fuel growth and improvement. Bond is setting the standard for what it means to be a forward-thinking company in today's dynamic business landscape.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes, such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Bond, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by going beyond relationships—building unbreakable bonds between people and brands. Guided by Loyalty Science from advanced research and practical commercial application through the Bond Behavioral Institute, and enabled by technology through its proprietary cloud Synapze platform, Bond serves clients globally with customer experience, engagement, and loyalty solutions—enabling brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond has more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbrandloyalty.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

