Visitors are asked to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience

MIRAMICHI, NB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas offer Canadians places to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and opportunities to discover history, while respecting the guidance of public health experts.

Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites and the Friends of Beaubears Island Inc. are pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 summer season.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the national historic site's website before you travel.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the national historic site's website before you travel. Follow travel restrictions and respect the guidance of public health experts. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. At Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites visitors must wear a mask or face covering on the pontoon, in all indoor spaces, and any other areas where physical distancing is not possible.

We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. At Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites visitors must wear a mask or face covering on the pontoon, in all indoor spaces, and any other areas where physical distancing is not possible. Make safe choices. Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system.

Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system. Be self-sufficient . Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food.

. Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food. Leave no trace . Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you.

. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the fauna and flora in Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife and to always give them the space they need, respect closures, and keep your pet on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

Quotes

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are truly lucky to have Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites in our backyards. Throughout the pandemic, they have provided an escape for community members to walk in the footsteps of history and experience the outdoors. As we continue to stay close to home to limit the spread of COVID-19, I encourage constituents to explore these local treasures."

Pat Finnigan

Member of Parliament for Miramichi—Grand Lake

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Boishébert National Historic Site, which includes Beaubears Island and a portion of Wilsons Point, was designated a national historic site in 2000 to commemorate its significant role as a place of refuge for Acadians following the 1755 Deportation.

Beaubears Island Shipbuilding was designated a national historic site in 2001. To this day, it is the only known, extensive undisturbed archaeological site associated with the nationally significant 19th century wooden shipbuilding industry in New Brunswick .

. This natural and cultural treasure administered by Parks Canada is made accessible to visitors thanks to the dedication of the Friends of Beaubears Island Inc. a non-profit organisation that provides visitors with ways to experience, enjoy and connect with the island. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit before arriving by booking their ferry service and/or their guided tour of the island online or by calling 506-622-8526.

With the help of Parks Canada, the Friends of Beaubears Island Inc. have restored 6 km of historic trails on the island. This self-guided experience allows visitors to view the remnants of the 19th century shipyard, and the foundations of several buildings. Visitors will be amazed at the sheer size of the majestic White Pines that survived the Great Miramichi Fire of 1825.

Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites are located at the confluence of the southwest and northwest branches of the Miramichi River. The Friends of Beaubears Island Inc. offer visitor access to two floating docks, ideal for kayaking or canoeing to and from the island.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Isabelle Comeau, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Northern NB Field Unit / Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites, 506-850-7344, [email protected] ; Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

