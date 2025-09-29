QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Continuing a long tradition of growth, innovation, and excellence, Boiseries Raymond has just moved into a brand new factory twice the size of its previous facility in order to improve its production capacity and expand its vast inventory of interior finishing products, including a large selection of hardware, with the goal of meeting the growing demand for interior finishing in the greater Quebec City area and satisfying the diverse needs of contractors and renovators alike.

The General Manager of Groupe Boiseries Raymond, François Roussin, and the General Manager of the Quebec City plant, Benoît Lévesque, are pleased with the investment made despite the threat of non-renewal of the immigration certificates of their temporary immigrant workers, who have been employed for more than two years. (CNW Group/Boiseries Raymond)

For over 65 years, Boiseries Raymond has established itself as a partner of choice for its customers, offering a wide range of products in these times of severe housing shortages. The company demonstrates uncommon agility, enabling it to manage and deliver all types of projects, residential and otherwise, exceeding market standards. "Over the years, the company has constantly adapted to the demands and trends of different markets and the evolution of the construction industry, which has allowed it, as the leader in this segment in the Quebec City region, to participate in several major multi-housing projects," said its general manager, François Roussin, today.

"Boiseries Raymond is proud to have left its mark on many major projects in the greater Quebec City area, as well as in the Saguenay and Rivière-du-Loup markets in the Lower St. Lawrence and Eastern Quebec," continued François Roussin.

Since 2010, Boiseries Raymond has pursued steady growth, both organically and through acquisitions in the greater Quebec City market. Portes Lano, Portes Renaissance, and Portes Landrek de Trois-Rivières have joined the ranks of Boiseries Raymond, confirming its status as the undisputed leader. With its new 25,000-square-foot factory in the provincial capital, the company is accelerating its strategic expansion in the eastern Quebec market, notably with the opening of a contractor's counter in Rivière-du-Loup in the Lower St. Lawrence region. The company is there for its customers, supporting them wherever they operate.

In addition, Boiseries Raymond and Escaliers Gilles Grenier have formed a partnership this year to create Escaliers Grenier-Raymond, offering staircases to customers in the Quebec City area.

"Boiseries Raymond has become a national organization capitalizing on the strength of its network with unparalleled customer service throughout Quebec in its branches and points of sale, in addition to Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Montreal, Sherbrooke, Gatineau, St-Eustache, and Gatineau," continued Mr. Roussin.

He specified that in terms of interior finishes, including railings and staircases, the company was the undisputed leader in Quebec. Renowned for the quality of its products' assembly, Boiseries Raymond stands out, added Mr. Roussin, for its constant innovation, which allows it to offer the construction industry quality products entirely manufactured and assembled here in Quebec using local raw materials.

Mr. Roussin concluded by stating that Boiseries Raymond was committed to a phase of growth and expansion in the greater Quebec City area.

