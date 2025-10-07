BODYARMOR SPORTS DRINK DEBUTS BOLD NEW LOOK AND "CHOOSE BETTER™" CAMPAIGN IN CANADA

WHITESTONE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced a bold new chapter in Canada with a refreshed visual identity and the launch of "Choose Better™", a masterbrand campaign that celebrates athletes and everyday consumers who challenge the status quo in pursuit of becoming better every day. The nationwide rollout, which begins this month, features a striking new wordmark, sleek modern packaging, and the brand's first-ever icon that's designed to reinforce BODYARMOR's commitment to real ingredients, innovation, and better-for-you hydration.

This move builds on the refreshed brand identity and campaign that BODYARMOR introduced in the U.S. earlier this year, evolving the original design first unveiled nearly 15 years ago when BODYARMOR entered the market and redefined the sports drink category. In Canada, this evolution follows BODYARMOR's official debut in January 2024, marking its first expansion beyond the U.S., and continues to build momentum around the brand's updated identity and new campaign.

Since day one, BODYARMOR was built on better. The brand has fueled unprecedented growth in the sports drink category by delivering on four core promises: superior hydration, better-for-you ingredients, better taste, and no artificial flavours, sweeteners, or dyes. While the category has evolved since BODYARMOR first hit the scene in 2011, its DNA remains unchanged: bold, authentic, and unapologetically real. Now, BODYARMOR is bringing that same edge to Canada.

The brand transformation is rooted in four key areas:

Modern look and feel Simplified design to showcase the reality of ingredients Differentiated portfolio Bringing boldness and energy back to the traditional sports drink category

"At BODYARMOR, we're on a relentless quest to be better tomorrow than we were the day before, and Canada is the next frontier in that journey," said Tom Gargiulo, Chief Marketing Officer at BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. "With bold design, real ingredients, and a campaign that speaks to the drive of Canadian athletes and consumers, we're raising the bar once again. BODYARMOR was built to challenge the status quo, and our evolution is powerfully reflected in our partnership with the NHL - a league that embodies the grit, passion, and performance we stand for, and one that's deeply woven into Canadian sport and culture. This is more than a launch. It's commitment to a market that's ready for better. We're all in, and we're just getting started"

The "Choose Better" campaign will air across national television, reaching key cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton, and will also come to life through digital creative, streaming, out-of-home and social media extensions. Featuring fan-favorite athletes Connor McDavid and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the campaign encourages Canadian consumers to make more considered decisions that make today better than yesterday, including how they hydrate.

You can view the spot in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYHufz6f_Y4

Fans can spot the superstar athletes when the campaign debuts on national broadcast during the start of the 2025-26 NHL season and will start to see the new packaging in stores in October, with the nationwide rollout expected to be completed by the end of the year.

ABOUT BODYARMOR SPORTS NUTRITION

A leader in the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of sports and active hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants to provide consumers with a better-for-you hydration option. Nearly 15 years since BODYARMOR redefined the sports drink category, the brand relaunched in 2025 with a refreshed visual identity, including a new wordmark, bold packaging and first-ever brand icon. BODYARMOR Sports Drink is made with coconut water, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. It's low in sodium and a good source of potassium. The portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, zero added sugar sports drink; BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, a premium sports drink with zero sugar and carbs, no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes; BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the brand's first-ever rapid rehydration beverage; BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, single-serve powder sticks for on-the-go rehydration; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium alkaline water with pH 9+.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

