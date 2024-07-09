Bodvár Rosé Pioneers the "NoLo" Market Amidst Industry-Wide Shift Towards Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Beverages

As Generation Z and Millennials drive a lasting shift towards non-alcoholic and low-alcohol lifestyles, Bodvár Rosé leads the industry with innovative, premium NoLo offerings that meet the evolving demands of modern consumers.

JUPITER, Fla., July 9, 2024 /CNW/ --The alcohol industry is undergoing a significant transformation as the no-alcohol/low-alcohol trend, referred to as "NoLo," reshapes consumer preferences and demands. At the forefront of this shift is Bodvár Rosé , a pioneer and innovator in the rosé wine industry, leading the charge with its premium NoLo offerings. With the successful launch of Bodvár No. 0, a non-alcoholic rosé, the brand continues to set new standards and meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

"The future of the alcohol industry lies in strong brands within the NoLo segment that cater to the preferences of younger generations," said Bodvar Hafström, Founder of Bodvár Rosé. "The introduction of Bodvár No. 0 is a testament to our commitment to leading this industry transformation, offering a premium non-alcoholic option along with our award-winning rosé wines."

The NoLo movement, primarily comprised of Generation Z and Millennials , is driving a major change in the beverage industry. These younger consumers prioritize health, wellness, and mindful drinking, creating a surge in the popularity of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages. This shift presents both challenges and opportunities for the industry, pushing brands to move away from traditional high-alcohol spirits towards innovative, quality-driven products. IWSR expects no-alcohol volumes to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +9% between 2022 and 2026 . Bodvár Rosé stands as one of the leading premium NoLo brands globally, meeting the dual criteria of appealing to the growing demographic of consumers who prefer a non- or low-alcohol lifestyle while also aligning with the broader industry trend towards health-conscious and mindful drinking.

"The alcohol industry has long been dominated by high-alcohol content spirits like vodka, whiskey, tequila, and gin, with sales strategies centered around compelling brand stories," said Rolf Cassergren, former Vice President at Absolut Vodka and Senior Advisor to Bodvár Rosé. "However, the shifting preferences of younger consumers pose a significant challenge. While the demand for high-alcohol content products remains, sales teams must now pivot from quick brand pitches to more detailed discussions about production processes and ingredients, such as grape varietals. This makes the sales process more time-consuming and complex. Bodvár Rosé is well-positioned to meet this challenge with a strong brand and unwavering commitment to quality. Our ability to adapt and focus on innovation allows us to thrive in this evolving market, setting new standards for the industry."

Bodvár Rosé's esteemed portfolio includes a beautiful family of five salmon-pink rosé wines, each suitable for all occasions. Produced in southern France's renowned Provence region, these rosé wines benefit from the perfect combination of climate, terroir, winemaking techniques, and the careful blending of grape varieties. Bodvár No. 1 Rosé offers a dry, fresh, and fruity experience with elegant notes of red berries, while the Côtes de Provence Bodvár No. 5 Rosé features a pale hue with rose petal nuances and a complex aroma of citrus and white flowers, making it a gourmet wine ideal for year-round enjoyment with friends.

Founded in 2007 in the sun-drenched vineyards of Provence, Bodvár Rosé has always been dedicated to crafting exceptional rosé wines that capture the essence of the French Riviera. With award-winning rosés celebrated for their crisp, fresh flavors, Bodvár Rosé continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, ensuring that each product upholds the brand's legacy of excellence. Each bottle of Bodvár Rosé captures the joy and romance of the French Riviera, making every sip a luxurious experience.

"We have always been dedicated to crafting rosé wines that embody the elegance and spirit of the French Riviera," said Hafström. "We are embracing the NoLo trend while staying true to our roots. Our goal is to provide a sophisticated and enjoyable experience for all consumers, whether they prefer traditional or non-alcoholic options."

Bodvár No. 0 will be available in select markets beginning the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information, please visit www.bodvarrose.com .

