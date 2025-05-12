BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ZIDEAS CONSULTING AND APPOINTMENT OF JAY CHAKRABORTY TO ADVISORY BOARD

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. (the "Company" or "Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announces a new strategic partnership with Zideas Consulting, a respected technology advisory firm focused on digital transformation, AI implementation, risk management and compliance, and enterprise IT and data strategy.

Together, Boardwalktech and Zideas will work with both existing and new clients to help those engaged enterprises transform and refine processes by deploying best in class strategies and technologies, including licensing of Boardwalk's software solutions, which will improve outcomes and deliver transformational value for their organization.

Concurrent with the partnership, Boardwalktech has also appointed Jay Chakraborty, Principal of Zideas Consulting, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Chakraborty brings decades of enterprise consulting experience, having held senior leadership roles at global firms where he led large-scale digital and technology transformation projects across the financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.

"We're excited to welcome Zideas Consulting as a partner and Jay to our Advisory Board," said Andrew Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "Jay's deep domain expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we expand our partner ecosystem and execute on key growth initiatives. We are already engaged with Zideas on several engagements, and this collaboration represents a significant step forward in strengthening our enterprise go-to-market capabilities."

This partnership aligns with Boardwalktech's continued focus on enabling digital transformation through its patented Digital Ledger and Intelligent Information Platform, allowing organizations to unify and manage structured and unstructured data, improve risk and compliance, and improve decision-making. Boardwalktech's Digital Ledger platform enables multiple users to collaborate on the same data models in real time, seamlessly managing critical information flows across internal and external stakeholders. By automating these workflows and timestamping every change, the platform creates a single, trusted source of truth—enhancing data accountability, traceability, and auditability.

About Zideas Consulting

Zideas Consulting is a boutique technology advisory firm specializing in enterprise transformation, digital innovation, and strategy execution. Led by industry veterans, Zideas provides consulting services that help organizations align IT capabilities with business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.zideasconsulting.com.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated February 25, 2025. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.

