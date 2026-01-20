BOARDWALKTECH LAUNCHES VERITY, THE INTELLIGENT CONTROLS PLATFORM

An AI‑Driven Platform for Continuous Controls Automation, Testing & Monitoring Across Financial Institutions and Large Enterprises

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK, OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a provider of patented digital‑ledger and AI‑enabled enterprise software solutions, today announced the launch of Boardwalk Verity™, its next‑generation Intelligent Controls Platform. Verity modernizes how large enterprises design, automate, test, and continuously monitor operational, financial, and compliance controls across complex, data‑driven environments.

Today, large enterprises often deploy hundreds, or even thousands, of personnel to manually execute and test mandated controls. These manual, point‑in‑time approaches are costly, slow, and increasingly misaligned with regulatory expectations. By shifting controls execution and testing from manual processes to AI‑driven intelligent automation with Verity, organizations can reduce operational and audit costs by millions of dollars annually, dramatically increase testing frequency and coverage, and materially lower operational and regulatory risk exposure.

About Boardwalk Verity, The Intelligent Controls Platform

Purpose‑built for highly regulated organizations, including banks, insurers, and global financial institutions, Verity leverages Generative AI and Agentic AI for controls automation, execution, validation, testing, and continuous monitoring across thousands of business controls. Boardwalk Verity delivers a true end‑to‑end controls lifecycle management platform. Enterprises can design, embed, automate, test, and continuously monitor controls directly within mission‑critical business processes using Verity's unique AI‑enabled data management and workflow automation capabilities.

Unlike traditional sample‑based, retrospective testing approaches, Verity enables continuous, real‑time controls testing and monitoring through Boardwalk Intelligent AI Assistants and AI Agents. The platform delivers full traceability, defensible audit evidence, and immutable audit trails across distributed systems, data sources, and teams, turning controls from a periodic compliance obligation into an always‑on operational capability.

In addition, Verity includes AI‑driven real‑time analytics and early‑warning intelligence that proactively identifies control weaknesses, exceptions, and emerging risks. This enables organizations to remediate issues earlier, shorten audit cycles, improve regulatory confidence, and materially reduce the time and cost associated with both internal and external audits.

Management Comments

"Large enterprises are still managing and testing controls using manual methods that are no longer compatible with today's regulatory expectations," said Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech. "Interest in Verity from multiple top‑five U.S. banks underscores the urgency to modernize controls and compliance. Boardwalk Verity is a first‑to‑market platform that unifies AI‑driven controls design, automated execution, continuous testing, monitoring, and analytics into a single system. It transforms controls from a retrospective audit function into a continuous, AI‑powered, real‑time capability that materially reduces risk, cost, and operational friction."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission‑critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Andy Duncan, CEO

Boardwalktech Software Corp.

[email protected]

(650) 245-2050

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations – Sophic Capital

[email protected]

(647) 837‑3357

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.