BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH XORIANT TO DELIVER AI-DRIVEN ENTERPRISE TRANSFORMATION

JOINT GO-TO-MARKET INITIATIVE WILL ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION USING AI WITH NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented digital ledger and AI-enabled enterprise software solutions for intelligent information management, today announced a strategic partnership with Xoriant Corporation, a global leader in digital engineering and technology services, with over 200 customers and 5,000 employees to jointly deliver AI-driven transformation solutions to enterprises worldwide.

The partnership combines Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology, AI-enabled software platforms, and enterprise information management capabilities with Xoriant's extensive consulting, engineering, implementation, and managed services expertise. Together, the companies will focus on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, modernize business processes, automate operations, and successfully deploy AI across the enterprise.

The joint go-to-market strategy will focus on Boardwalktech's three core platforms, which will be implemented by Xoriant for various new and joint global clients:

Velocity™ – AI-enabled transformation of business-critical spreadsheet and manual processes into governed, automated enterprise applications.

– AI-enabled transformation of business-critical spreadsheet and manual processes into governed, automated enterprise applications. Verity™ – Intelligent controls automation, continuous monitoring, testing, and compliance management for highly regulated industries.

– Intelligent controls automation, continuous monitoring, testing, and compliance management for highly regulated industries. Unity Central™ – A trusted enterprise AI platform that creates a governed digital thread across enterprise information, delivering AI-ready data with complete provenance, transparency, and auditability.

Boardwalktech and Xoriant will help customers:

Accelerate enterprise AI adoption, while responsibly managing AI costs

Modernize legacy and manual business processes

Improve workflow automation and operational efficiency

Enhance exception management and decision-making

Deliver trusted, governed, AI-ready information

Improve compliance, controls, and auditability

Generate measurable business outcomes and ROI

The companies are already identifying opportunities to collaborate with both existing and prospective customers seeking to leverage AI to improve business performance while maintaining governance, transparency, and operational control.

"Organizations today are looking beyond AI experimentation and are focused on delivering measurable business improvements," said Andrew Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech. "By partnering with Xoriant, we are combining Boardwalktech's unique AI-enabled information management and digital ledger technology with one of the industry's leading digital engineering and transformation organizations. Together, we can help customers rapidly deploy AI solutions that improve business outcomes, make operations more efficient, automate critical processes, and unlock new business value."

"Xoriant has a long history of helping enterprises transform their businesses through innovative technology solutions," said Mukund Rao, President of Xoriant. "Boardwalktech's Velocity, Verity, and Unity Central platforms provide a powerful foundation for enterprise AI and intelligent information management. We are excited to partner with Boardwalktech to help customers accelerate transformation initiatives, modernize critical business processes, and realize the full value of AI investments."

As enterprises increasingly seek trusted and governed environments for AI deployment, the companies believe the combination of Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger architecture, AI capabilities, and Xoriant's deep engineering and delivery expertise creates a compelling solution for organizations looking to accelerate transformation while reducing implementation risk and time-to-value.

About Xorian

Xoriant is a global digital engineering company helping enterprises accelerate innovation and business transformation through software engineering, cloud, data, AI, and digital modernization services. With deep expertise across industries and a global delivery model, Xoriant partners with leading organizations worldwide to build and scale next-generation technology solutions.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission‑critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms.

The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the completion of the upsized portion of the Offering and the use of the proceeds raised thereunder.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A dated February 26, 2026. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Contacts: Andy Duncan, CEO, Boardwalktech Software Corp., [email protected], (650) 245-2050; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations - Sophic Capital, [email protected], (647) 837‑3357