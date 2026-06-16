BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES EXPANDED ADOPTION OF AI-ENHANCED VELOCITY PLATFORM BY EXISTING CUSTOMERS

LONGTIME CUSTOMERS LEVI STRAUSS & CO., SITIME CORPORATION, AND SEKISUI SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BROADEN PLATFORM USE AND ADOPT NEW AI CAPABILITIES

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented digital ledger and AI-enabled enterprise software solutions for intelligent information management, today announced that three existing customers – Levi Strauss & Co., SiTime Corporation, and Sekisui Specialty Chemicals – have expanded their use of Boardwalktech's Velocity platform and have adopted newly introduced AI capabilities designed to accelerate automation, improve visibility, and increase operational efficiency.

The expanded deployments represent continued momentum and increasing revenue among Boardwalktech's existing customer base as organizations leverage AI to modernize critical business processes without requiring costly system replacements.

Boardwalktech's enhanced Velocity and Unity Central platforms unifies every enterprise document, signal, and information flow into a single living digital information thread, giving the enterprise and Agentic AI agents the context to act decisively with better data by automating workflows, improving exception management, and delivering real time alerts. As an example, a large semiconductor company using the digital thread of curated AI data in Velocity to automate their RFP, RFQ and Deal Price Management process saw deal flow increase 8.6%, a reduction in average quote response time went from 8.2 days to 2.9 days and win rates increased 15.8% delivering millions of dollars of additional deals and revenue.

"These expansions demonstrate the value our customers are realizing from combining AI with the trusted foundation provided by our patented digital ledger technology," said Andrew Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "Levi's, SiTime, and Sekisui have been long-standing customers, and their decision to broaden their use of our solutions and adopt our new AI capabilities validates both our technology strategy and the growing demand for practical enterprise AI solutions." We are actively engaged with every customer as well as new prospects in deploying and expanding the use of Velocity with its new AI capabilities across these organizations."

The new AI capabilities embedded within Velocity help organizations:

Accelerate business process automation

Identify and manage exceptions proactively

Provide greater visibility across operational workflows

Preserve institutional knowledge and operational memory

Deliver AI-ready data with full provenance and auditability

The Company believes that these customer expansions reflect a broader trend among enterprises seeking to deploy AI solutions on top of trusted, governed data environments like Velocity that improve mission-critical operations and results while delivering quantifiable ROI.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission‑critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the completion of the upsized portion of the Offering and the use of the proceeds raised thereunder.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A dated February 26, 2026. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Contacts: Andy Duncan, CEO, Boardwalktech Software Corp., [email protected], (650) 245-2050; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations - Sophic Capital, [email protected], (647) 837‑3357