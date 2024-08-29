BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES AGM MEETING RESULTS

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the offices of the Company's Investor Relations firm, Harbor Access, in Toronto, Ontario on August 29, 2024.

At the Meeting, all of the following director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 19, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

Andrew T. Duncan

Charlie Glavin , CFA

, CFA Ganesh ( Ravi) Krishnan

Steve Bennet

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

